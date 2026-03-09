Next is selling Easter egg trees for Easter, and we can’t decide if they're playful and fun or a gimmicky trend – help us settle the debate

Next is selling statement Easter egg trees , and it’s safe to say it has divided the Ideal Home office. So we want you to help us settle the debate: are Easter trees a playful addition to Easter decorating ideas, or is it a step too far?

Next always has its finger on the pulse when it comes to nailing the year’s biggest home decor trends . Its recent decorator collection is one of the chicest homeware ranges you can shop right now, while its new stylish banquette seating is further proof that it can produce well-made, on-trend furniture.

This is why we were a little surprised to spot the Easter Trees. While Next is known for its variety of homeware, with some quirky playful additions (looking at you, highland cow swivel chair), these trees are truly proving themselves ‘Marmite’ among the Ideal Home team.

'They're fun'

Kezia Reynolds News Writer

I’ll preface by saying that I’ve never decorated my home for Easter, or any season other than Christmas. I have a small home, and the idea of changing my home decor every few months when short on space is silly. But, this doesn’t mean I don’t appreciate a fun, quirky, seasonal product when I see one.

And that’s exactly what my first thought was when I saw Next’s Easter trees: ‘they’re fun.’ Arriving in a stylish striped pot, the little trees are adorned with spring flowers and colourful eggs. Yes, it’s very kitsch, but don’t our homes deserve a little more whimsy in 2026?

This isn’t something that will make your home look more expensive or stylish. But what it will do is add some colour to your home, along with a quirky nod to the festivities. We all rush to decorate our Christmas trees when December rolls around, so why not now?

Plus, it's a little different to normal spring decor. As someone who’s a little sick of the same pastel florals floating around every spring, I like that the egg tree is something I’ve not seen before. I’m saying yes to fun decor.

(Image credit: Next)

'Save your money'

Rebecca Knight Editor

I am someone who decorates my home for every holiday. I love an autumnal wreath, a Christmas tree, and I'll always go all out with a floral display for Easter. However, I draw the line at investing in an Easter tree.

I've never been a fan of the Easter tree trend; it feels a little too much like the sad, tacky little brother of the Christmas tree. Instead, I prefer Easter to have its own decorating identity, with indoor planters overflowing with daffodils, colourful vases filled with tulips, and luxury Easter eggs on display in the kitchen.

Now, I would say that if anyone was going to convince me to invest in the Easter trees trend, it would be these guys from Next. They do look quite charming with their pastel colourways. Still, it feels like a waste of money to invest £30 in a tree covered in faux flowers when the real deal is in such abundance for a couple of quid at this time of year.

Personally, instead of spending £30 on a decoration you will only use for a couple of weeks, I would opt for this beautiful £24 Multicolour Floral Twist Handle Ceramic Vase from Next. It can be styled for Easter and will still look great the rest of the year. You can fill it up with bunches of £3 tulips, and if you're craving the tree effect, pick up two or three thin branches from the garden or park, dot them through the flowers, and hang them with little egg decorations like these from John Lewis. The result will be a striking display that is personal to your home.

Are you a fan of this playful trend?