When you picture a Christmas tree, it’s likely a green tree that pops up in your mind. But over the last couple of years, colourful Christmas trees have become a major festive trend. But as the trend’s becoming less popular this year, I asked three experts whether colourful Christmas trees are ever a good idea.

Most people in the market for the best artificial Christmas tree are going for classic green, realistic-looking styles. And although 2026 seems to be the year of the traditional Christmas tree anti-trend, there’s still a place for trees in alternative colourways, according to the experts.

‘While a traditional green tree is a timeless choice, a white, black, pink or even a silver tree can make a real statement and give a room a completely different feel,’ says David Sumner, sales manager at Christmas Tree World.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

This is how the pros recommend using bold, non-green Christmas trees in your home this festive season and beyond.

1. Coordinate with your home decor

(Image credit: Habitat)

If your home or even just the room you’re putting up your tree has a very strong and cohesive colour scheme which doesn’t include green, you might want to opt for a tree that better matches your existing palette.

‘Colourful trees work especially well when they complement the rest of the room,’ says Rory Parkes, head of Christmas at B&Q. ‘If your home already features blues, pinks, plums or rich jewel tones, choosing a tree and decorations in a coordinating shade can make the whole space feel considered and cohesive.’

Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox, adds, ‘For those with a more contemporary colour palette or a minimalist design scheme, a non-traditional tree can feel far more cohesive than a classic green tree.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Use as a second tree

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Heather Young)

After testing a few Christmas trees last year, Ideal Home’s Editor in Chief, Heather Young kept the John Lewis gold tree and ended up turning it into a second tree for her home, making her kitchen all the more festive. And that’s exactly what the experts recommend.

‘Alternative trees can also be an excellent option for secondary spaces such as hallways, bedrooms, conservatories or dining rooms, helping to create a festive atmosphere throughout the home rather than concentrating everything in one room,’ Danielle at Cox & Cox confirms.

3. Extend your Christmas colour theme

(Image credit: Argos)

Similarly to the first point, if you also have a strong Christmas colour scheme in mind, then coordinating it with the shade of your tree is a great idea as it will make a bigger impact than opting for a traditional green tree.

‘A colourful Christmas tree can look great when it’s chosen to complement your Christmas theme, and I think people sometimes underestimate how versatile they can be. The key is to think about the overall look you want to achieve and how the tree will work with the rest of your decor.'

'A white tree can feel beautifully wintery and elegant, a pink tree can create a playful, romantic look, and a black tree can feel incredibly sophisticated when styled with gold decorations and warm lighting. Christmas decorating should be fun, so there’s no reason to feel restricted to traditional green,’ David at Christmas Tree World explains.

Top colourful Christmas tree picks

M&S 6ft Pre-Lit Champagne Christmas Tree £90 at M&S 'Champagne-toned trees are becoming increasingly popular,' Danielle at Cox & Cox says. 'These variations offer a fresh take on tradition while still retaining the elegance and timelessness many people look for at Christmas.' This M&S tree is the best one in this colourway I've seen this year, and it comes pre-lit for convenience. Habitat 6ft Red Christmas Tree £60 at Habitat Pinterest UK reports a 750% increase in searches for 'burgundy and gold christmas tree'. A burgundy tree is not as easy to come by but Habitat offers one at an affordable £60 price point. It comes pre-lit and even the metal stand matches the tree. M&S 6ft Pre-Lit Snowy Pink Christmas Tree £90 at M&S In order to soften the pink colourway of this tree, M&S added a snowy finish which also makes it look like something out of a fairytale. It again comes pre-lit with warm white LEDs.

What Christmas tree colour are you thinking of investing in this year? And are you going trad or experimental with a colourful tree?