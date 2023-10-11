When does Amazon Prime Day End? Time is running out fast to grab a bargain

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime Day is coming to an end today (11/10/2023) so there is still time to snap up a few deals before time runs out.

Every year we keep an eye out for the best Amazon Prime Day deals to help you work out what is actually worth parting with your money for. Amazon Prime Day has boomed in popularity as a great time of year to nab the best air fryer or the best dehumidifier at a low price.

Originally, Amazon Prime Day took place just one time a year in summer. However, last year the online titan launched a second Prime Day sale in October, christening it Amazon Big Deals Day.

Getting your head around the two-day sales event can be tricky, working out when to shop, who can shop and also whether you should just hold off till Black Friday. So we've rounded up everything we know about when Amazon Prime Day ends, how to spot a deal and the best last-minute deals to snap up.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Let's start with the big question first - what is Amazon Prime Day? You might have seen adverts for 'Amazon Big Deal Day' on TV this week and they're basically one and the same.

Amazon Prime Day is a two day sale event which offers discounts and lightening offers on its range of products to its Prime member customers only. So you will need to sign up to Prime to shop any of the deals you might see whizzing by online.

The first Amazon Prime Day usually takes place in summer around July, and the second falls in October. Amazon is quite secretive about the exact dates the sale will drop, but usually reveals when it will fall about a month before.

Deals will usually start dropping a couple of days before Amazon Prime day, but the best discounts will be available on the two actual days.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

Make sure you have access to the best Amazon Prime Day deals by signing up or renewing your Amazon Prime membership here.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

This October Amazon Prime Day lasts just 48 hours so will end at 11.58pm tonight. So the race is on if you still want to grab a deal.

You don't have to worry about the second day of the event lacking great deals as Amazon has a selection of what it calls 'lighting deals'. These deals will only be available for a short period of time (sometimes a matter of hours) or until all the available stock on offer has been claimed.

What are the best last-minute Amazon Prime Day deals?

If you still want to snap up a deal you can still grab a top-rated Shark Vacuum for under £300, the cheapest Ninja Foodi Dual Zone we've ever seen, and a brilliant 40% of one of our favourite coffee machines. Here's just a quick round-up of the great deals you can still shop:

(Image credit: Sage)

Should I wait for Black Friday deals?

This is a tricky question to answer, as it'll all depend on what pops up on Black Friday. However, generally, since Black Friday deals include so many other brands it can be a slightly better time to shop as so many other products should be available.

That's not to say we've not spotted some truly great deals this Prime Day that we're adding to our baskets ahead of the deadline tonight.

'My favourite deal is still this Sage Bambino Espresso machine which has a genuinely amazing 40% off,' explains Molly Cleary, Ecommerce Editor at Ideal Home. 'If you're looking for an air fryer, however, I'd be tempted to wait for the riches on Black Friday, when I'm hopeful that models that have been around for a few years now will have much-improved discounts.'

Amy Lockwood, Ecommerce Editor at Ideal Home, and our sleep and furniture expert adds: 'Decent mattress deals have been few and far between this Prime Day, with the most popular mattress brands - Emma and Simba - both offering better deals on their own websites than they have on their Amazon storefronts.'

'If your purchase isn't urgent, then personally I would hang on until Black Friday to shop, as last year the November sales event saw the biggest mattress discounts we'd seen all year.'

Happy shopping, we're off to stock up on some discounted household essentials.