When does Amazon Prime Day End? Time is running out fast to grab a bargain
Amazon Big Deal Day (a.k.a Amazon Prime Day 2.0) is coming to an end very soon and time is running out to grab a deal
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Amazon Prime Day is coming to an end today (11/10/2023) so there is still time to snap up a few deals before time runs out.
Every year we keep an eye out for the best Amazon Prime Day deals to help you work out what is actually worth parting with your money for. Amazon Prime Day has boomed in popularity as a great time of year to nab the best air fryer or the best dehumidifier at a low price.
Originally, Amazon Prime Day took place just one time a year in summer. However, last year the online titan launched a second Prime Day sale in October, christening it Amazon Big Deals Day.
Getting your head around the two-day sales event can be tricky, working out when to shop, who can shop and also whether you should just hold off till Black Friday. So we've rounded up everything we know about when Amazon Prime Day ends, how to spot a deal and the best last-minute deals to snap up.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Let's start with the big question first - what is Amazon Prime Day? You might have seen adverts for 'Amazon Big Deal Day' on TV this week and they're basically one and the same.
Amazon Prime Day is a two day sale event which offers discounts and lightening offers on its range of products to its Prime member customers only. So you will need to sign up to Prime to shop any of the deals you might see whizzing by online.
The first Amazon Prime Day usually takes place in summer around July, and the second falls in October. Amazon is quite secretive about the exact dates the sale will drop, but usually reveals when it will fall about a month before.
Deals will usually start dropping a couple of days before Amazon Prime day, but the best discounts will be available on the two actual days.
Sign up for Amazon Prime
Make sure you have access to the best Amazon Prime Day deals by signing up or renewing your Amazon Prime membership here.
When does Amazon Prime Day end?
This October Amazon Prime Day lasts just 48 hours so will end at 11.58pm tonight. So the race is on if you still want to grab a deal.
You don't have to worry about the second day of the event lacking great deals as Amazon has a selection of what it calls 'lighting deals'. These deals will only be available for a short period of time (sometimes a matter of hours) or until all the available stock on offer has been claimed.
What are the best last-minute Amazon Prime Day deals?
If you still want to snap up a deal you can still grab a top-rated Shark Vacuum for under £300, the cheapest Ninja Foodi Dual Zone we've ever seen, and a brilliant 40% of one of our favourite coffee machines. Here's just a quick round-up of the great deals you can still shop:
- Air Fryers: shop the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone
- Vacuums: The Shark Stratos is currently under £300
- Dehumidifiers: save on this budget-friendly Pro Breeze dehumidifier
- Kitchen appliances: shop up to 40% off a top-notch Sage coffee machine
- Mattresses: save on Simba, Silentnight, and Emma
- Air Purifiers: Snap up a five-star Phillips model
- Household Essentials: stock up for savings for the rest of the year
Should I wait for Black Friday deals?
This is a tricky question to answer, as it'll all depend on what pops up on Black Friday. However, generally, since Black Friday deals include so many other brands it can be a slightly better time to shop as so many other products should be available.
That's not to say we've not spotted some truly great deals this Prime Day that we're adding to our baskets ahead of the deadline tonight.
'My favourite deal is still this Sage Bambino Espresso machine which has a genuinely amazing 40% off,' explains Molly Cleary, Ecommerce Editor at Ideal Home. 'If you're looking for an air fryer, however, I'd be tempted to wait for the riches on Black Friday, when I'm hopeful that models that have been around for a few years now will have much-improved discounts.'
Amy Lockwood, Ecommerce Editor at Ideal Home, and our sleep and furniture expert adds: 'Decent mattress deals have been few and far between this Prime Day, with the most popular mattress brands - Emma and Simba - both offering better deals on their own websites than they have on their Amazon storefronts.'
'If your purchase isn't urgent, then personally I would hang on until Black Friday to shop, as last year the November sales event saw the biggest mattress discounts we'd seen all year.'
Happy shopping, we're off to stock up on some discounted household essentials.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
-
This heated clothes airer has over 350 5-star reviews and is on offer for £45 less this Prime Day
It's a must-have household essential this winter
By Jullia Joson
-
The Range's gonk homeware collection starts at £1.99, and people love it!
Shoppers are obsessed – but it's selling out fast
By Kayleigh Dray
-
Before and after: This small kitchen was given a stunning makeover that saved over £13K
This small kitchen got the ultimate budget facelift, and the results are incredible
By Laurie Davidson
-
LIVE: I test air fryers for a living – these are the October Prime Day Air Fryer deals 2023 you should shop before sales end
These are the Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals to shop today, as tried and tested by the Ideal Home team
By Molly Cleary
-
I'm a shopping editor, and these are today's best October Amazon Prime Day deals 2023 to shop before the sales end
The best Amazon Prime Day deals as recommended by the Ideal Home team – including disocunts on Ninja, Shark, Nespresso, and much more
By Molly Cleary
-
LIVE: October Amazon Prime Day deals for the home 2023 – shop discounts on the final day of offers
All the best Prime Big Deals Day discounts from Ninja, Shark, Emma, Nespresso and more
By Molly Cleary
-
7 refills I’m stocking up on this Amazon Prime Day to save me some serious money in the long run
You’ll never be without these household essentials again
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Don't fall for the hype! Here are the Prime Day purchases actually worth it and with over £100 off
As a shopping editor, I'm here to tell you what to actually buy
By Holly Cockburn
-
9 things I always bulk buy on Amazon Prime Day to save money all year round
Save not only money but also endless trips to the supermarket
By Jullia Joson
-
I'm a Style Editor and I scoured Amazon for hours to uncover the best aesthetic storage solutions to buy on Prime Day
Stylish storage? Yes please. This Amazon round-up will give you quick and practical organisational solutions for the whole home - plus they're insta-worthy too
By Anna Morley
-
Best dehumidifiers – banish damp, mould and mildew in your home
The best dehumidifiers for getting rid of damp in your home – our tried and tested favourites from De'Longhi, Pro Breeze, EcoAir, Russell Hobbs and more
By Amy Lockwood