Is brown a good colour for a bathroom? 10 brown bathroom ideas that will convince you it is

Brown bathroom ideas are not the first thing that naturally springs to mind when planning a luxurious bathroom space. However, it might be time to rethink that as brown has been tipped to be the shade of the year, and there are so many reasons why brown is a good colour for a bathroom.

When colour experts Pantone announced their colour of the year for 2025 was Mocha Mousse, it wasn't long before this shade crept into our homes, along with other rich hues of brown. This cosy, comforting and sumptuous shade may get some stick from those who remember it 'the first time around' from back in the seventies, but rather than drab and depressing, this time it's making waves as the colour to not only drench our homes in, but the fashionistas are heralding brown as the 'it' shade too.

'With Pantone naming Mocha Mousse as the Colour of the Year, I believe rich, dusky browns are set to become a major trend,' comments Michael Rolland, Managing Director at The Paint Shed.

'These shades offer a perfect balance of moodiness and warmth. Much like the perfect snack pairing of espresso, cream, and biscuits, these colours complement each other beautifully in interiors. They’re easy, they’re homely, and they’re just a crowd-pleaser.'

According to industry experts, brown is the perfect contender for your bathroom colour schemes because it can transform your space into a chic sanctuary for ultimate relaxation. Don't believe us? Here are 10 smart brown bathroom ideas that will convince you to give this colour a chance.

1. Indulge with statement stone

(Image credit: Future PLC / Chris Snook)

'We’re definitely seeing brown becoming an increasingly popular choice in the bathroom, which has only been helped by Pantone choosing Mocha Mousse as their colour of the year,' explains Mike Whitfield, interiors expert at LUSSO

'There's a good reason for this as brown is a versatile colour that can work equally well as the dominant palette, or a background tone accented by pops or more vibrant colours.'

'In terms of the most popular colour palette for 2025, consumers and designers are mostly working with softer, neutral tones of brown. These shades of brown are a popular choice due to their calming effect and ties to nature through the use of stone baths and tiles, and wooden cupboards and vanity units,' adds Mike.

'Think beiges, stone browns, and latte-like tones. At the other end of the spectrum, darker browns can work well in period properties for a warm and cocooning feel, but there is a much greater margin for error, and if not incorporated correctly, the bathroom can feel uninviting and quickly date.'

Mike's top tip for incorporating brown into a bathroom is to use natural stone tiles and wooden furnishings. 'Using these features provides a connection to nature which is calming, grounding and of course, timeless from a design standpoint.'

'Travertine is a stunning natural stone which features a soft but rich mocha brown tone. This material is perfect for floor and wall tiles,' he recommends. 'Another option is Crema Marfil marble, which is a more neutral shade of off white, but with brown undertones that makes it perfect for use in brown bathrooms.'

2. Use brown as a focal point

(Image credit: Future PLC)

If you're looking to update your small bathroom ideas with a touch of brown hone in on adding it through the focal points.

'A great way to incorporate brown into your bathroom, is to use it in focal points such as vanity units and cabinets,' suggests Richard Ticehurst, Brand Expert at Burlington 'Due to its versatility and soft, earthy tones, this can be an easy and effective way to establish the ambience and tone of your room, though larger pieces of furniture.'

Richard also recommends looking at mirrors as a way to add a brown accent to a bathroom. 'Brown frames suit a variety of bathroom styles, so using mirrors is an effective way to add depth and personality, even in a more neutral space.'

3. Work in some wood

(Image credit: Naturepanel)

Wood in a shower we hear you cry? Why yes, it can be done and it's a really interesting one if you're looking for brown bathroom ideas.

Lidia Kane, Creative Manager at Grant Westfield explains.: 'Organic and natural materials will continue to dominate bathroom trends in 2025. Not only do we love the link to nature, but the rich colourings and calming tones will continue to be on trend this year with warm browns and neutrals taking centre stage.'

'There are many ways to use these trending colours and materials in a bathroom. From wall coverings to coloured ceramics, along with a variety of different materials and finishes, warm and neutral colour palettes will be the go-to.'

'Naturepanel'sl rich wooden wall panel adds depth and drama, allowing you to wood-drench your walls. Replicating the beauty of wood in almost perfect detail, Naturepanel also provides the benefit of being easy to install over any existing surface, as well as being low-maintenance.'

4. Make a statement with stripes

(Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

Bringing brown into a bathroom through tiles, is one of the easiest brown bathroom ideas but that doesn't mean your scheme has to be simple.

'Brown bathroom tiles add character and charm to any bathroom, whether you’re decorating a tiny downstairs loo or have a whopping family bathroom,' says Grazzie Wilson, Head of Creative at Ca’ Pietra

'But, when it comes to brown, it doesn’t have to mean playing it safe. In fact, we think this colour scheme works just as well when you pack it with personality as it does when you colour drench the room in the same tile. Add in a dose of stripes to add heaps of personality into a brown bathroom.'

5. Lean towards lighter tones

(Image credit: Tissino)

If the rich shades of chocolate and dark bathroom ideas are not so your thing, try opting for lighter brown bathroom ideas instead.

Sally Bettison, Design Manager at Tissino comments, 'Brown has a huge tonal range and so there are plenty of hues for you to pick from to get your perfect shade of brown – from beige through to mahogany.'

'While advice is to often stay away from pure white bathrooms as it can feel cold and stark, a lighter brown shade can be a great alternative as it adds warmth while also acting as a foundation on which to layer other colours.'

'As a neutral, brown can work with other, bolder colours, from greens to oranges, yellows to blues, which is why we have styled this bathroom with a blue fluted (another trend!) vanity unit.'

6. Pair with turquoise

(Image credit: BC Designs)

Proving that brown doesn't have to be boring, why not pair with a colour to invigorate, such as a shade of turquoise? While blue bathroom ideas are a fairly safe choice, the unexpected brown pairing could really create a bathroom worth swooning over.

'Brown bathrooms are trending as neutral bathroom colour schemes evolve.' explains Barrie Cutchie, Design Director at BC Designs. 'It is a colour that is very rich and warming and can be luxurious if styled correctly.'

'One way to do so, is to ensure you add layers of brown tones, so the space isn’t too one dimensional. This could be through paint, tiles, light fittings and even brassware as aged bronze fits the brown theme well.'

'Smatter the bathroom with pops of colour such as turquoise – it is a match made in heaven with brown – as well as contemporary white ceramics such as a modern bath tub.’

7. Captivate with colour drenching

(Image credit: West One Bathrooms)

'To really go to town with brown in your bathroom, dive right into bathroom colour drenching, suggests Louise Ashdown, Head of Design at West One Bathrooms

'Go beyond a smattering of brown here and there and instead look to envelop the space in warmth.'

'In this [shown above] bathroom, more or less the same shade of brown has been used on the wall, as checkerboard flooring – what’s not to love – but also the sanitaryware including the finder details of the brassware handles. Even the mirror trip is the same tonal shade. This technique creates a true unified look, making a bathroom appear larger and much more inviting.'

8. Fall for walnut floors

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Colour drenching a step too far when it comes to brown bathroom ideas? Then why not go for a safer option and look to brown bathroom flooring ideas instead.

Neel Bradham, CEO at global flooring expert, Parador explains, ‘Grey is falling out of favour as we’re rejecting anything clinical or cold in pursuit of warm, cosy palettes.'

'2025 will see the return of rustic, dark woods in rich chocolatey tones. A smoked walnut flooring, for example, adds the perfect amount of drama and contrast to what is otherwise a bright, airy bathroom.'

'This is especially great for creating an inviting, warm ambience and embracing the Scandinavian concept of ‘hygge’ – a term which describes a mood of cosiness, defined by feelings of wellness and contentment.’

9. Create contrast with matte black hardware

(Image credit: Grohe)

Wondering what hardware to pair with your brown bathroom? While you can't go wrong with choosing metallics such as brushed brass or aged bronze, if you want to make more of a statement look to black instead.

'Not just in the bathroom, but across all interiors and fashion, deep, earthy browns are expected to be a key colour for 2025,' proclaims Lewis Neathey, Leader, Product Management LIXIL EMENA, and GROHE UK

'By incorporating shades of brown hues into the bathroom through darker woods such as walnut or tinted brown oak and light-coloured tiles, consumers can create a sophisticated atmosphere of strong contrasts, that provides a cosseting effect.'

'Adding in accessories in jute or with striking patterns, alongside fittings in matte black, such as GROHE Phantom Black round out this trend into an ideal bathroom oasis that will become a timeless classic.'

'When paired with soft, light creamy tones, plants and sage accessories, this trend radiates warmth to make for a welcoming environment where relaxation is key.'

10. Wow with a wallpaper

(Image credit: Coordonne at WallpaperDirect)

You might not have thought of using a wallpaper on the walls of this room, but bathroom wallpaper ideas are actually a great way to introduce this shade and one of our favourite brown bathroom ideas.

Melanie Adams, Global Head of Wallpaperdirect explains, 'The perfect way to use brown wallpaper in a bathroom is to use it on all four walls, cocooning yourself in the rich colour while you unwind.'

'Brown is a colour rooted in nature, evoking the earth and wood, allowing us to feel grounded and safe. As a bathroom is a space dedicated to relaxation, this colour choice helps create a serene oasis where you can escape, disconnect, and recharge.’

FAQS

What colour goes with brown bathroom tiles?

Think of brown as a neutral and depending on what shade you opt for, pretty much any colour can be paired with it.

Mike says, 'Brown pairs well with a wide variety of colours. More neutral tones pair well with greens, pinks, whites and beiges, whilst darker tones provide a striking contrast alongside white. Using brown alongside bold colours, like reds or yellows is best avoided, as the colour palette can look particularly dated if not executed correctly.'

'If you’ve chosen brown bathroom tiles, a neutral colour palette of beiges or off white will help the room to feel calm and relaxing. For a pop of colour, consider adding a soft pink or green for a vibrant but complementing focal point.'

What colour towels for a brown bathroom?

Sally says, 'If you are looking at what towels to pick alongside brown, look at what other colours you want to have in your scheme. As mentioned, you have lots of choice. If you have worked other colours into the bathroom, see if you can pick these out with the towels that you choose.'

Rikke Blaeside, Design and Range Manager at JYSK says, 'To create a harmonious look, consider pairing towels in warm whites, beige, sand, taupe, terracotta, or muted browns to enhance the calming and inviting atmosphere of a brown bathroom.'

Mike adds, 'When choosing towels or bathrobes, you can never go wrong with a collection of crisp white textiles to complete the spa-bathroom feel.'

So have we convinced you to opt for this on-trend colour in your bathroom this year?