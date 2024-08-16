How to shop secondhand for a bathroom - 5 ways to kit an entire room out for less

There are very few bathrooms that wouldn't benefit from a secondhand buy. Whether it's a vintage-inspired storage unit or a piece of art that sits above the loo, learning how to shop secondhand for a bathroom will add much-needed character to an often bog-standard spot in your home.

If you're about to undertake a big bathroom renovation then this is also a prime opportunity to hunt around for some antique gems. Shopping secondhand is one of the best budget bathroom ideas. It isn't just accessories that you can pick up secondhand - it's possible to find entire sanitaryware sets, fittings and even your flooring from secondhand shops, reclamation yards and of course, the internet. You can deck your entire bathroom out in secondhand buys if you know where to look and what to look for - the result will be a space filled with intrigue.

Whether you have a small bathroom that you want to make shine or a family space where an overhaul is needed, these tips for secondhand shopping for a bathroom will help you enjoy the thrill of the chase and save some pennies.

1. Source a vintage vanity

If you've decided on a freestanding unit vs a built-in bathroom cabinet, we recommend opting for a vintage cabinet to add character to a wash space. Often, bathroom cabinets can be quite clinical, but adding warmth through an antique cupboard will help warm up the scheme.

You can easily find these in reclamation yards, antique shops or even on eBay - it's worth checking local Facebook groups and Marketplace too. Think outside the box a little when it comes to a vintage cabinet too; it doesn't need to be originally designed for the bathroom for you to make use of it in yours.

2. Finish with decorative touches

If you need renter-friendly bathroom decor then don't worry, there are still ways to spruce up your bathroom with secondhand picks that don't involve full renovations. New-old fittings might be out of the question but little decorative touches will be easy to incorporate and will have a big impact.

'I love antique shelving in a bathroom, either rattan or a French bobbin style look great and add a vintage touch to a bathroom, along with handy storage for bottles! I have a vintage milkmaid stool by my bath, the perfect height to pop a glass of wine or a book on and they also come in handy for so many other places around the house, so a good investment piece you’ll use forever,' explains Harriet Pringle, founder of Narchie.

3. Focus on fittings

You might not immediately think of shopping secondhand for bathroom fittings, but it's a surprisingly easy way to cut costs and add vintage flair to your home. Antique brass taps and handles have been a huge bathroom trend in recent years, and thankfully this style is super simple to find secondhand.

Unlacquered brass taps and shower heads will look stunning in any bathroom and will wear well over time, adding to the lived-in look. You will need to be careful when shopping for secondhand fittings though - you'll need to check that the thread size is correct, that the spout is the right length and that the tap fits through the hole in the sink.

4. Go retro with coloured sanitaryware

We know what you're thinking - avocado bathroom sets are so 80s. But it's safe to say they're back in vogue. If you saw this trend come around the first time then you might shudder at the thought of it, but it's a great way to tap into secondhand bathroom shopping.

So many chic bathroom brands are tapping into the coloured bath trend but these can come at a cost. If you're willing to do a bit of digging then you can stumble across an entire set of coloured sanitaryware that will bring your bathroom colour scheme to life. When hunting for a full suite set up alerts on eBay and keep an eye out on Gumtree or Facebook Marketplace. Do make sure you inspect the piece first for any cracks as this is going to be a hard-working part of your bathroom.

5. Find vintage tiles

Bathroom tiles have the ability to completely transform a design, but it's safe to say that they can come at a cost. Brands like Ca' Pietra and Marlborough Tiles sell beautiful handcrafted tiles that will give you the vintage look without needing to hunt around, but if they're not within budget then you can find the same look secondhand.

Handpainted tiles in particular are easy to find through antique shops both in person and online. You can go full retro by placing these all over or for a softer approach, you can create a decorative border. If a modern bathroom look is more up your street then you can always utilise Gumtree and Facebook Marketplace for purchasing secondhand tiles too - people often order excess and have some left over, so it's a great place to bag a bargain. Our Deputy Digital Editor recently snapped up two boxes of handmade blue Spanish tiles on eBay this way.

FAQs

Where to shop second hand for bathrooms?

How to change your bathroom on a budget

If you're living in a rental property or just don't fancy splashing the cash on a big bathroom update currently then finding ways to spruce it up for less will be key. You don't need much more than £50 to switch up the look of a bathroom.

'My £12 shower curtain went a long way in completely changing how my small rented bathroom looks. I opted for a natural ticking stripe style that added a luxe and on trend edge to my plain white bathroom. I stuck to budget white plastic hooks rather than anything fancier which make the shower curtain easy to clean and keep looking good,' explains Ideal Home's Deputy Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight.

'Houseplants are my secret weapon - snake plants specifically. Just one sat on the corner of my bathroom instantly elevates the whole space. It only set me back £30 for the plant and pot, but adds colour structure in one easy package. Every time I get bored of my bathroom I just swap out the houseplants to get a new look,' Rebecca adds.

Are you prepared to kit out the entire space in secondhand buys or are you more tempted to start small?