6 ways to update bathroom tile ideas on a budget - trend-led ways to revamp a look for less

Whether you're moving into a home with a bathroom that isn't to your taste or you want to refresh an old design, knowing how to update bathroom tile ideas on a budget will help you create a new look for less.

Bathroom tile ideas are essential to any wash space as they protect walls from water damage and form a practical surface, but they can also be pretty costly, especially if you have a lot of ground or walls to cover.

Replacing tiles can also be quite a big job - if you don't feel confident tiling and grouting then calling in a professional will be necessary which can add costs on. Instead, these budget and beginner-friendly tips for revamping a bathroom with tiles will prove transformative.

1. Regrout existing tiles

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Don't underestimate the impact of simply refreshing the tiles you have. If you inherited a tiled bathroom via a house move then you might not even know the true colour of grout that has yellowed over time or become clouded with grime. In just a weekend, you can transform how fresh your tiles look with a simple grout pen, like this one for less than £5 from Amazon.

'Another option is to regrout your existing tiles, especially if you have a plain tile, and choose a colour grout option. You’ll be surprised at how using a coloured grout can instantly lift a plain tile, but also refresh what you already have a great a completely new look,' explains Grazzie.

2. Try peel and stick tiles

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Jane Watson)

If you really don't like your existing tiles but the above methods either require a bit too much elbow grease, then peel and stick tiles might be the ultimate solution for upgrading bathroom tiles on a budget.

So many retailers now sell tile stickers which allow you to choose a pattern and colour scheme that matches your taste, without undertaking DIY or spending money on costly ceramic tiles. There are options for every scheme, no matter how traditional or modern, and won't damage existing tiles. Perfect for renters trying to get their deposit back.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Only place them in necessary areas

(Image credit: Dulux)

If your bathroom is in need of a revamp but you don't want to spend too much money, limiting the areas in which to tile will help you save some cash and faff.

Tiles are a necessity for protecting walls from splashes and spills, so positioning them solely behind these areas will make your bathroom as practical as possible without needing to tile an entire space.

'In a bathroom setting, you need some sort of waterproof materials around areas where there are high levels of water such as showers, baths and around basins. Therefore, if you are looking to update your bathroom and install new tiles but want to do so on a budget, consider only using them in areas that are necessary as this will save you both time and costs,' adds Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra.

4. Consider a baththroom panel

Want to achieve a chic design feature but not a fan of the faff of tiling? A wall panel might be the answer.

Tiles are a useful tool for adding character to a bathroom, and particularly play a big part in the overall decor if you have a small space where colour and pattern but if you want to do this on a budget then wall panels are a great choice. City PLumbing has a great choice of wall panels for a whole array of tastes.

'Love the look of tiles but not the cost? A great alternative to consider are bathroom panels as the latest design and newest technology means tiles are replicated, even down to the grout lines and in a variety of patterns including metro and herringbone but without the hefty cost and the hassle of having them fitted,' explains Lidia Cetrangolo, creative manager at Multipanel.

'In fact, if you are wanting to update your tiles, you don’t even need to remove them as the bathroom panels can be installed on top, and best of all, you’ll typically save on average £30/m2 over having new tiles fitted, without having to compromise on the look.'

5. Paint existing tiles

(Image credit: Walls and Floors)

One of the best tips for revamping a bathroom, particularly in a rental, is to discover how to paint tiles. Often times the pattern or colour of the tiles aren't to your taste, but they're in perfectly good condition. Why go to all the hassle of retiling if they're still in good shape?

'If you have a plain tile, and choose a colour grout option, You’ll be surprised at how using a coloured grout can instantly lift a plain tile, but also refresh what you already have a great a completely new look,' adds Grazzie.

6. Bring back shine with a deep clean

(Image credit: Future PLC / James Merrell)

Whether your tiles are situated in a shower, on the floor or lining the walls, chances are they've been subject to some serious grime over the years. Even if you regularly clean your bathroom tiles, soap scum can build up, so it's always worth undergoing a deep scrub of your tiles before you consider changing them.

Grout is included in this too as it can yellow or grow mouldy over time, so knowing the tricks for cleaning grout can in turn completely alter the appearance of your tiles.

FAQs

How do you modernise old bathroom tiles?

Dated bathroom tiles will look different to everyone. It might be that the colour isn't one of the latest bathroom trends or the pattern is a bit old school - the exact issue will dictate how much work you need to put in to modernise them.

If it's a matter of colour, our ideas above surrounding painting tiles and using tile stickers will prove valuable. It's affordable and means you can withstand old bathroom tiles until the time comes to do a full reno.

Alternatively, if you know a full renovation isn't coming anytime soon, then you might be prepared to put a bit more work into modernising old bathroom tiles. Switching out a tiled border for a more modern style or colour will easily revamp the overall look of the space. Or lean into vintage-inspired tiles and simply update other bathroom fittings - sometimes it's not the tiles themselves, but rather how they're styled.

How are you going to update your bathroom tiles?