'Tile drenching' is the next big bathroom trend for 2025 that embraces maximalism - these 3 ideas show it's easy to nail

The best trends in bathroom design are ones that straddle the line between pretty and practical, and the latest trend of tile drenching is exactly that.

A bathroom is a predominantly functional space. it's likely where you begin and end your day and serves a very core daily role, but that doesn't mean that it shouldn't also be aesthetically pleasing. Bathroom tile ideas are essential to any wet and humid space - they'll protect your walls and floors but they also provide a prime opportunity to inject colour and pattern.

We already know and love bathroom tiles, so it's time to take them up a notch. If you've wondered whether you should match your bathroom floor and wall tiles, the answer from these bathroom experts is a resounding yes. Tile drenching is firmly 'in' in 2025, and here's how you can recreate the bathroom trend in your own home.

What is tile drenching?

'Tile drenching has been a hot topic for about a year now and we are all for it as it helps to draw your eye across the surfaces with ease,' explains Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra.

'Whether you go with one tile all over, or one tile collection but in different scales and orientations, you can create a space that’s as minimalist or as maximalist as your heart desires. It’s got real legs this one,' she adds.

We saw colour drenching take off in a huge way in 2024, so it's clear that homeowners are feeling braver than ever with how they use colour and pattern. Combine this with the practicality of a tiled surface on your bathroom walls and floors and it's the best of both worlds.

'It works in any size room too, including the smallest of bathrooms, even if you opt for a large format tile. In fact, large format tiles can be the winner for this look as there will be less grout lines to break up the tile and stone drenching effect. If you aren't quite sure if you want to go all the way in, consider using the same tiles on your floors and walls but only tiling a half wall. This is a great compromise for those looking to dip their toes into this trend,' Grazzie concludes.

I've rounded up just a few ideas that show just how easy this look is to nail, and how effective it can look in every space.

1. Play with laying pattern

Tiles offer so much opportunity to get creative - even the simplest of shapes, such as subway tiles, have a lot of scope when it comes to forming an interesting design. Playing with the lay pattern is the easiest way to achieve this. Just like you would on a kitchen floor, for example, consider using a minimalist tile shape to create a bespoke pattern that will make an impact.

'When drenching with tiles, experiment with different tile textures or laying patterns for example, using a metro tile in a herringbone pattern on the floor, whilst using the same tile in a vertical design on the walls. This will maintain visual interest and avoid monotony, without breaking the tile-drenching effect,' explains Molly Woodward-Moor, interior designer, and creative director at Stone Superstore.

2. Create a colour contrast

Tile drenching doesn't have to mean matching your bathroom wall and floor tiles. While that's a simple way of creating a considered yet bold scheme (as well as making decisions easy), varying your wall and floor tiles will add to an eclectic look.

The key to nailing this idea is to either opt for two colours on opposite sides of the colour wheel, or to keep one of the choices more classic - like these chequered floor tiles.

Make sure to add plenty of texture through handmade tiles, too. This will help to reflect light in a heavily-surfaced bathroom.

3. Drench in the same tile

We get it - whether you're learning how to tile a bathroom floor yourself or asking a professional tiler to create a bespoke pattern, it can be an arduous task and an added expense.

If you want a slightly simpler solution that makes just as much of a statement, then consider going for large-scale tiles on the floors and walls, or even try out a bathroom wall panel idea that can be used throughout a space. With larger tiles, we love the idea of going for a marble-effect surface and using this neutral yet distinct pattern to drench the entire bathroom.

These are some simple ways to recreate the tile drenching trend in your bathroom, but the beauty of a maximalist look is that you can make it your own. Go with your gut and combine patterns and colours that will make your morning and night routines that little bit more cheery.