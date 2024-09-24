10 Bedroom bay window ideas - clever ways to elevate this feature with lighting, furniture and window dressings

For some, knowing where to start with bedroom bay window ideas can be a little daunting. While a bay window in your bedroom is a lovely feature to have, it isn't as simple to dress as a regular casement window, so we're here to help inspire you. From bedroom curtain ideas to blinds and shutters, from paint ideas to lighting tips we've got them all here, in one handy place.

Although having a bedroom bay window might also mean you have a living room bay window, the two are not necessarily to be treated in the same manner. In a bedroom you need to consider privacy levels if you use your bedroom as a dressing area, and also the furniture you can squeeze in if you need it to work as a mini home office or seating area.

You also need to taken into account that bedroom bay windows are not all alike. You might have a large, curved bay window, or a more modest, box window, so each type may need a different solution.

Rachael Munby, Chief Marketing Officer at Anglian Home Improvements explains. 'Bay windows come in a variety of styles to suit the architectural requirements of your home, including splay bay, single-end bay, bow bay, and square bay.'

'While design plays an important role in which style you choose, it’s also important to consider their functionality, specifically their opening style. This decision is often influenced by your property’s era of design and build. For example, Tudor properties often feature casement windows, while Georgian bays tend to be seen with sliding sash windows.'

Bay windows are a blessing to have in a bedroom as they have a number of benefits, Racheal explains. 'From increasing natural light to adding resale value to your home, bay windows offer many benefits. The way they protrude affords extra space to display items or in the case of larger bay windows, room to sit, with enough space to house small furniture.'

So with all that in mind, let's dive straight into our top ten bedroom bay window ideas.

1. Revel with a reading nook

In our opinion, there is almost no better place for a cosy reading nook, than a bedroom bay window. Whether you have a deep recess, a sweeping curve or just a tiny box shaped indent, turning them into a cosy reading corner, could be the perfect solution for your bedroom bay window.

Yvonne Keal, senior product manager at Hillarys agrees, 'You can easily create a cosy reading nook in your bedroom bay window by adding a comfortable armchair or loveseat with plush cushions and a soft throw, or even consider adding a window seat in your bay window to fully maximise the space.'

'You’ll need a reading lamp or a string of fairy lights to make it easy to read when it’s dark and make sure your window dressings allow plenty of light during the day. Curtains, Roman blinds or Roller blinds would be ideal for this set-up.'

2. Get the furniture placement right

As with any room in your home, it's important to get the layout and furniture placement right to make the most of your space. When it comes to bay window ideas, no matter the size, you don't want to overwhelm the space around, or in front of it, so you need to think carefully about what furniture you might pair with it.

Interior Designer Louise Bradley speaks from experience, 'When designing a bedroom with bay windows, it’s essential to maintain the rooms openness. We suggest positioning the furniture in a way that emphasises a room’s natural light.'

'In this Surrey family home, we placed the bed facing the windows to maximise the view of nature and the outdoors. We then placed a sofa opposite. This arrangement not only provides peaceful space to unwind within the sanctuary of the bedroom but ensures the windows remain a focal point from the bed’s view.'

'We also recommend dressing the area around the bay windows with a considered colours scheme that is harmonious with the rest of the room. For this project, we used neutral-coloured curtains and artisan scatter cushions to seamlessly tie everything together while still highlighting the natural light that comes through the window bringing the outside in.’

3. Give it a contemporary feel with lighting

Lighting plays a huge part in any room scheme, but when it comes to bedroom lighting ideas, you want to make sure you know all your options. Depending on your ceiling height or the space around the bay windows, your lighting choice could really make the feel of your space much more modern.

Senior Lighting Designer, Matthew Allen-Olivar from John Cullen Lighting says, 'Lighting is an excellent way to add modernity to a bay window in a bedroom. Firstly consider adding an LED strip at a high level behind coving. This creates an elegant, soft glow that highlights the architectural shape of the window, washing light down the curtains while adding a contemporary feel.'

'An alternative is to add downlights, placed opposite windows and offset from the curtains to wash light down the curtain when drawn, to emphasise its shape.'

'Or lastly, an option is to uplight the bay window. It is a great way to add character and a modern flare. This works particularly well if the windows have shutter boxes. However, please keep in mind the clashing with curtains, window sills and blinds when positioning these to be able to achieve the best effect.'

4. Add in a dressing table

If your space allows it, make like a movie star and create a dedicated make-up station within your bedroom bay window, as it provides an ideal space for dressing table ideas.

Katerina Tchevytchalova, Director and Interior Designer at K'Arte Design explains, 'Since this is the part of the bedroom that benefits from the best natural light, make the space a designated make-up area. By simply putting a dressing table in the space, you'll maximise the use and get the most from it.'

'Keep the window treatments looking light visually by using contemporary looking fabrics such as netted sheers, rather than traditional voiles. Roman blinds could also be a great alternative to curtains. I'd avoid using any traditional-looking, overly detailed window treatments as this can distract from the rest of the space.'

Yvonne Keal, senior product manager at Hillarys agrees that a bedroom bay window is a great spot for a dressing table. 'A dressing area needs plenty of natural light so make sure your dressing table is positioned in the bay alcove, facing the window.'

'Hang a full-length mirror to the side of your dressing area to easily check your outfits and add decorative elements like house plants, wall art or a small rug so that it’s an enjoyable place to sit. Shutters are ideal for a dressing area, they’re a flexible solution allowing you to adjust light and privacy levels to suit your needs.'

5. Be bold with colour

Something as simple as a great bedroom paint idea, could really help to transform your bay window and lift the whole space at the same time.

Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director at Dulux advises, ‘Experiment with bold colours to turn your bedroom bay window into a focal point. Choose statement shades to transform it into a dramatic design feature in your bedroom. Colours like our Breton Blue or Emerald Glade can instantly add an eye-catching element, especially when contrasted with neutral walls. While on the bolder side, these calming colours are also perfect for bedrooms thanks to their roots in nature – helping you to drift off to sleep to the tune of rustling leaves or crashing ocean waves.’

‘However, if you’re feeling even bolder, consider painting the entire bay window section a different colour from the rest of the room. A vibrant yellow, like the Dulux Colour of the Year 2025 True Joy™, or a soothing pink, like our Spring Rose, can not only create a stunning focal point but also highlight the window's unique shape, giving it the feel of its own distinct space. True Joy™ is also a great colour for surrounding window spaces, with the uplifting yellow tone emphasising the glow of the sun and dousing your room in sun-kissed splendour.'

Rachal Hutcheson, National Retail Manager, at Sharps agrees that colour is a simple solution for a bedroom refresh. 'Focusing on the colour is a good way of making the space feel fresh. Consider ‘colour drenching’ or choose a pop of colour to add depth and make the room look bigger.'

6. Create calm with a seamless look

If bold colour isn't your thing and you fancy making your bedroom more of a calming sanctuary space, opting for more muted colours for your bedroom bay window might suit you better.

Marianne advises, 'To achieve a seamless, blended look. which will give a subtle, elegant vibe, paint the bay window frame the same colour as your walls. A great colour choice is a timeless neutral such as Dulux's Jasmine White.'

'This creates a calming, cohesive style that adds a sleek, minimalist aesthetic to the room, while making the space feel larger and more open – perfect for lovers of Scandi style or the quiet luxury trend, or even those looking to visually enlarge a north-facing room.’

7. Dress your windows with curtains

When it comes to selecting what best window treatment is right for your bedroom bay window, there are a few to choose from. However, a classic option is curtains.

Yvonne comments, 'Bay windows come in lots of shapes and sizes, whether they’re box bays or bows, each are very unique so choosing the right window dressing is important.'

'Curtains are a timeless choice for a bay window, they can be fitted with a curved track or pole and will fully open to allow plenty of natural light and close for privacy and warmth.'

Perhaps you're wondering how to make your bedroom curtains look expensive and if so, there are plenty of ways to do that too, so even if your budget is modest, you can still get that smart boutique-hotel-feel, by dressing your bedroom bay windows.

8. Solve storage issues with bespoke designs

Often, due to the shape and size of bedroom bay windows, knowing what furniture or bedroom storage to opt for can be tricky. While choosing a bespoke design might be more of an investment, it usually pays for itself twofold, as the space is used to perfection.

Rachal advises, 'Bay windows are often overlooked when it comes to creating a nice area with effective storage solutions. The awkward angles make it difficult to buy off-the-shelf storage benches, so a lot of homeowners combat this by putting an armchair there, wasting valuable storage space and partially blocking window light.'

'The options for bay windows aren’t limited to just ‘reading nooks.’ Although an awkward shape, tailored fitted furniture allows you to use the space for something you will use on a daily basis, such as a dressing table or wfh area, whilst ensuring it remains cohesive with the rest of the room.'

9. Swap in shutters

Another option for dressing your bedroom bay window, is to swap in window shutters. Although not as soft as choosing curtains, they give more flexibility when it comes to managing light levels and privacy too.

Yvonne suggests, 'Shutters are another great option for bedroom bay windows, they’re incredibly versatile and can be made to fit almost any window shape, perfect for the wonky windows of period properties.'

'Full Height or Tier-on-Tier shutters are the best option for a bedroom bay, providing full light control and privacy. They also offer added curb appeal for your home, looking just as good from the outside and inside!''

'Another great option for bedroom bay windows are smart electric blinds which can be controlled simultaneously via remote, app or voice command saving you time during your morning and evening routine. At Hillarys, our Roman, Roller and Day & Night blinds are all available as smart electric and work perfectly in a bay window.'

10. Turn it into an office space

If you're lucky enough to regularly work from home, then think about turning your bedroom bay window into a dedicated home office space. We all know an inspiring view encourages productivity, so ditch the dining room table set-up and move to a more comfortable space.

Yvonne has tips for this idea too. 'To create a home office space in your bedroom bay, make sure to choose a desk that fits neatly into the bay window alcove and add built in or freestanding storage for your office supplies.'

'Layering a sheer Roller blind underneath a Roman blind is a great solution for a home working space. The sheer Roller blind will allow plenty of light during the day while preventing glare on your screen and the Roman blind will provide privacy and warmth during the evening.'

FAQS

How to modernise a bay window?

If you're looking for ways to modernise a bay window in your bedroom, there are plenty of ways to go about this.

Yvonne advises, 'The easiest way to modernise a bay window is with plenty of colour and pattern. Try combining colours, patterns and textures by layering curtains over blinds or shutters in your bedroom bay window.'

Marianne agrees that colour is the way forward. ‘In my view, there’s no one way to modernise a space. With so many design trends and styles taking over our social feeds on the daily, it’s really about taking what resonates with you, and using your space to showcase your individuality and unique taste.

That being said, we’ve definitely seen a rise in DIYers experimenting with bolder, striking colours. Consider using confident, contemporary shades like True Joy™, which accentuates the frame and creates an eye-catching design feature, filling your space with colours that make us feel happy and confident.’

Louise feels the answer lies in layering. ‘To modernise a bay window in a bedroom we always start with the structural elements of the property to which we add in tailored window dressings to create depth and layers. Starting with a sheer, then adding in columns of fabric, softens the bay and invites you into a sanctuary in which to unwind. In particular, with a bedroom bay window, always opt to bring the outside in, maximising natural light and drawing the eye to the views beyond.’

Finally Katerina offers her top tips. 'There are a few things you can do to modernise a bedroom bay window and really utilise the space.'

'Incorporating hidden storage can transform it into a cute reading nook. Add cushions to make it into a comfy corner where you would want to kick back and hang around. My advice would be to keep the upholstery and soft furnishings minimalist by using contemporary fabrics and prints, and stay away from anything “frilly” to keep it feeling fresh.'

Is it expensive to put in a bay window?

While it would be tricky to put an exact price of the cost of a bay window, as this will depend on a range of nuances, Rachael Munby, Chief Marketing Officer at Anglian Home Improvements advises, 'Adding style and character, bay windows are a sophisticated addition to any property, but the cost of bay windows depends on several factors, including your choice of frame materials, the size and style of the window, the glazing options, and any design or hardware additions.'

'The cost will also be affected by the supplier used and labour and installation fees. It’s worth bearing in mind that bay windows tend to be costlier than many other types of windows because they have more complex designs and require additional materials, along with a more skilled approach to their installation. For that reason, it’s worth hiring a professional, as not only will they get the job done more quickly, but you’ll also typically receive a warranty.'

'Before you decide which company or professional to work with, you first need to establish whether you need planning permission, especially if you’re adding a bay window to your property. If you’re replacing an existing bay window, then it is unlikely that you will need planning permission.'

'However, this can vary by property type, for example if you live in a listed building, or if you live in a conservation area. Therefore, it’s always worth consulting your local planning authority prior to starting any home improvement projects. Alternatively, certain reputable companies, such as Anglian, will take care of any planning permission requirements for you.'

Now you're clued up on the practical side of things, and with so many inspiring bedroom bay window ideas, which do you think would work best in your home?