TikTok is obsessed with this super soft bedding set from George Home at Asda
This super soft bedding is the perfect hack for feeling cosy this winter
This super soft bedding from George Home is going viral on TikTok – and rightfully so. Ranging from as low as £20 for single beds and capping at £35 for those of you rocking super king-sized beds, this super soft bedding is the perfect hack for staying warm this winter.
Described by a TikToker as 'the key to my happiness', you're going to want to act fast to get your hands on this cosy night-time essential that's looking like a competitor for best duvet cover sets.
George Home super soft bedding
George Home has reported a 44% increase in sales just this week alone as TikTok fans have gone wild for the super soft bedding range. Available in three different colourways (grey (opens in new tab), natural (opens in new tab), and pink (opens in new tab)) as well as four different sizes (single, double, king, and super king), you're sure to find the perfect one that ticks off all the right boxes for you to fit into your bedroom decor.
@melissamaxwell200 (opens in new tab) ♬ Love In Portofino - Dalida & Raymond Lefèvre Et Son Grand Orchestre (opens in new tab)
One fan fled to TikTok to share her new purchase with the public, claiming that 'new bedding is the key to my happiness', as she unboxed the natural faux fur super soft bedding set from George Home.
At the end of the video, she showcased just how well the bedding set complemented her grey headboard. If you were looking to snag this headboard idea for yourself, consider checking out this double velvet headboard from Aldi (opens in new tab), an online exclusive that's currently on sale for less than £70.
The TikTok quickly gained traction, racking up over 21,000 likes with plenty of comments from shoppers swooning over the super soft bedding set, with the majority asking the creator of the TikTok where she bagged such a cosy winter staple.
Others in the comments were quick to tag like-minded friends of their discovery, with many expressing how the George Home bedding set is a 'need', and we completely agree – especially for these colder, winter nights.
'This is beautiful', comments one fan, while another notes that the bedding set is 'simply stunning.' Another tagged her friend saying, 'we must locate these.'
So, if you're looking for a way to keep your house warm in winter, consider picking up one of these super soft bedding sets. It's the perfect way to stay cosy without compromising style, and we guarantee that at least one of the three colourways will complement your bedroom colour scheme.
If you need us, we'll be at Asda.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, especially keen to explore and write about architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
