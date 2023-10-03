How Stacey Solomon gave her bedroom an autumnal refresh with these 6 budget-friendly buys
Here are Stacey's top picks for creating a cosy bedroom retreat
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
If there's anyone we can count on to bring on the major autumnal vibes, it's none other than the queen of cosy, Stacey Solomon. Despite being known for championing a neutral living room and bedroom alike, she's proven that you can get the gears going on your Halloween decorating ideas in a way that's subtle and stylish.
Following the launch of Stacey's George Home collection, there are a couple of things that we couldn't wait to incorporate as a part of our home decor, given that they're perfect for the spooky (yet equally cosy) season.
While the well-sought-after ghost decorating trinkets are still unfortunately out of stock, the love for the pumpkin motif is evident and is one that Stacey highlights in her collection. We've seen this in her living room autumn makeover, and now, with her bedroom's autumnal refresh.
How to give your bedroom an autumnal refresh with Stacey Solomon's George Home collection
Stacey took to her Instagram stories on Sunday, posting an image captioned 'Fresh New Month = Fresh New Bed', featuring her newest bedroom setup which brought together some of her favourite bits from the budget-friendly range.
Stacey has previously sparked debate on how often you should change bedsheets, in which she revealed that she changes them weekly, so if there's someone we can count on for a bedspread that will hit every time, it's her.
Here are six of the cosy queen's top picks from her collection with George Home, At Home with Stacey Solomon, which she used to create the autumnal bedspread of our dreams.
Bringing a cosy, homely feel to your space, this faux fur throw comes in both a soft cream and earthy green.
This cushion is the perfect match to the faux fur throw, also available in both cream and green.
Crafted from comforting cotton with a beautiful olive leaf print design, this reversible duvet set exudes perfect autumnal vibes.
Inspired by cosy nights in at Pickle Cottage, this slogan cushion combines a neutral hue with a comforting, brushed finish.
Perfect to throw over a bed or a sofa, this cosy cable knit throw is the cosy addition your home needs.
Commenting on the bedding when speaking to us at Ideal Home, Stacey says, 'A lot of the bedding is really different. There was an amazing designer who does illustrations who worked with us on them.'
She continues, 'If you change your bedding, you instantly feel like you've changed your whole room. You put a fresh pair of sheets on that are a bit different to the norm and then you think, wow, I've got a whole new bedroom now.'
And Stacey's autumnal bedroom transformation makes truth of that like no other.
Well, that settles it. If anyone needs us, we'll be refreshing our own bedding, Stacey Solomon style.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
-
The best vegetables to sow in October for a bumper winter crop
Wondering what veg you can plant in October? Look this way for some 5-a-day magic
By Kayleigh Dray
-
Aldi announces plans to open new stores in 22 locations – is your city on the list?
Aldi fans, rejoice! New stores could be opening near you...
By Jullia Joson
-
18 cosy bedroom ideas for the ultimate restful retreat
These impossibly cosy bedroom ideas are guaranteed to transform your sleep space into a calm and cocooning sanctuary
By Jennifer Ebert