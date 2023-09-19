'Autumn up the front room with me' – how Stacey Solomon gave her home a budget-friendly seasonal makeover
This is how the queen of cosy spruced up her home in time for autumn
Autumn is officially on our doorstep, and what better time to kickstart the autumnal vibes than with a much-needed cosy living room seasonal refresh?
Following the launch of Stacey Solomon's George Home collection, she's taken to Instagram to show how exactly she's doing up her living room for the start of the autumn season – and we're just a tad obsessed. Here's how you can emulate the look for yourself at home, without having to break the bank.
How to 'autumn up your front room' with Stacey Solomon's George Home collection
On Sunday evening, Stacey shared an Instagram story captioned 'Autumn up the front room with me and my range', in which she showcased the way she decorated her mantelpiece and living room fireplace to exude ultimate cosy, autumn vibes.
In the story, she shows how she uses pumpkin-motif garland, decor, and candles, as well as vases with dried flowers to ensure her home is up to date with the latest living room trends for the season. Since Stacey uses everything from her George Home collection, we can also rest assured that this transformation is a budget-friendly decorating idea.
Here's everything we spotted (and more) that Stacey used for her living room autumn makeover.
Bring a quirky touch to space with this woven pumpkin that combines a naturalistic look with a dose of fun.
Perfect for draping over your table or your mantelpiece, bring a cosy feel to your space with this garland.
Bring an autumnal aesthetic to your home with this pumpkin-shaped cushion that will bring a cosy touch to your sofa or corner seat.
Inspired by spooky season at Pickle Cottage, this giant pumpkin tealight holder is perfect for homing your favourite autumn scented candles.
Combining natural and khaki hues with a tactile finish, bring the outside in (minus the fuss) with this dried floral decoration.
Well, if there's anything we've definitely picked up from Stacey's decorating habits is that she's a pumpkin lover – and rightly so, as we also understand the pumpkin craze (enter, the pumpkin casserole dish trend).
In fact, we think that pairing the pumpkin motif with the toadstool motif is a combination that is set to dominate autumn and winter trends (did somebody say cottagecore?).
If there's one thing we know it's that Stacey is always one step ahead of home decor trends, so we're waiting expectantly for what else she's got up her sleeve in the realm of winter living room ideas as we prepare for even chillier months to come.
Therefore, we'll be patiently watching this space for more of the queen of Pickle Cottage's next home interior move – as best believe we want to be one of the first to jump on whatever she has planned next as our spokeswoman of cosy and nifty DIYs.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
