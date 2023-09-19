'Autumn up the front room with me' – how Stacey Solomon gave her home a budget-friendly seasonal makeover

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Autumn is officially on our doorstep, and what better time to kickstart the autumnal vibes than with a much-needed cosy living room seasonal refresh?

Following the launch of Stacey Solomon's George Home collection, she's taken to Instagram to show how exactly she's doing up her living room for the start of the autumn season – and we're just a tad obsessed. Here's how you can emulate the look for yourself at home, without having to break the bank.

(Image credit: George Home)

How to 'autumn up your front room' with Stacey Solomon's George Home collection

On Sunday evening, Stacey shared an Instagram story captioned 'Autumn up the front room with me and my range', in which she showcased the way she decorated her mantelpiece and living room fireplace to exude ultimate cosy, autumn vibes.

In the story, she shows how she uses pumpkin-motif garland, decor, and candles, as well as vases with dried flowers to ensure her home is up to date with the latest living room trends for the season. Since Stacey uses everything from her George Home collection, we can also rest assured that this transformation is a budget-friendly decorating idea.

Here's everything we spotted (and more) that Stacey used for her living room autumn makeover.

Well, if there's anything we've definitely picked up from Stacey's decorating habits is that she's a pumpkin lover – and rightly so, as we also understand the pumpkin craze (enter, the pumpkin casserole dish trend).

In fact, we think that pairing the pumpkin motif with the toadstool motif is a combination that is set to dominate autumn and winter trends (did somebody say cottagecore?).

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

If there's one thing we know it's that Stacey is always one step ahead of home decor trends, so we're waiting expectantly for what else she's got up her sleeve in the realm of winter living room ideas as we prepare for even chillier months to come.

Therefore, we'll be patiently watching this space for more of the queen of Pickle Cottage's next home interior move – as best believe we want to be one of the first to jump on whatever she has planned next as our spokeswoman of cosy and nifty DIYs.