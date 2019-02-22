Green bedroom ideas – from olive to emerald, explore the key shades that can create a luxe retreat

Green isn’t just for the garden – used right, it can make a mellow, gentle statement in any space. It’s particularly suited to a bedroom, where it can be all at once calming and invigorating, refreshing and comforting.

Shades of green work beautifully together, so don’t be afraid to mix light and dark, blue- and yellow-based tones. As for accents, our current favourite combinations are sage green and blush pink, and emerald green and sapphire blue.

But again, as in your garden, green can form a gentle backdrop to almost any shade – certainly don’t believe the old adage that ‘blue and green should never be seen…’

Read on to discover more of our green bedroom ideas.

1. Create a restful retreat with forest green

Deep green can work in spaces big and small – even on all four walls if you offset it above the dado with clean white and a pale colour on the floor. It’ll change mood as the day goes on, feeling fresh and energising in the morning, then dramatic and immersive at night. Blush accents lift the deep green and give it a softer, prettier feel.

2. Go tropical with large-scale leafy prints

Bold Botanical designs fit perfectly in a green space, while a mid-weight green backdrop will set a calm, cocooning scene. Balance out the bright colour with warm pinks and natural woods.

3. Achieve a modern-country look with ‘succulent’ green

This pale, fresh green lends any space a calming feel and can be styled to be as rustic or polished as you like. Soft blush and nude tones are the perfect companion for such soft cactus shades. Avoid fabrics with a sheen. Matt-finish linens and cottons keep the look modern.

4. Use green as a backdrop to a retro-modern bedroom

Here, the emerald green walls behind the mustard yellow headboard are a combination that’s both joyous and calming. It’s a bold and modern colour choice that prevents the otherwise retro look from becoming a pastiche.

5. Make a bright space feel cosy with deep olive

A lovely light space like this can take a strong shade. So that the walls remain the star of the scheme, the owner chose simple white curtains, pale painted floorboards and pale mushroom and grey furniture elsewhere.

6. Keep things fresh with mint

Less bland the white, but just as clear and fresh, mint green will make your bedroom a positive place to wake up in. Avoid creamy neutrals and team mint green with pure whites and steely greys to keep the effect crisp and clean. Natural wood furniture is essential for adding warmth to this cool colour mix.

7. Surround yourself with uplifting pastel green

Soothe the senses with calming shades, layers of cosy quilts and a springy carpet underfoot. Serene and spring-like, pastels enliven a neutral palette and bring a fresh and tranquil feel to a sleep space. Combine sugary pinks, mauves, cornflower blue and on a backdrop of mint green for a sophisticated scheme.

Pile up polish cushions and quilted throws to make your bed even more inviting at the end of a long day.

8. Pair sapphire blue and lush forest greens

For the ultimate glamorous nighttime hideaway, use lush foliage prints on the walls and team with jewel colours. The resulting effect is part grown-up treehouse, part tropical island, and part boutique hotel.