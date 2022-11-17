Emma original mattress deal Ideal Home approved

If you’re looking to make changes to your sleep setup this season, we’ve got news for you. From today, you can shop Ideal Home’s best mattress pick, the Emma original mattress (opens in new tab) ahead of the Black Friday rush for only £249 – that's half price!

Emma Sleep has announced huge sales of up to 60% on selected products across the sleep tech brand, available for you to snag from now until the 26th of November. Shoppers can be certain they're bagging a bargain for Emma's best-selling, coveted, award-winning mattress.

Emma original mattress deal

The Emma original mattress is a tried and tested Ideal Home favourite, approved by us and dubbed by us as the 'best mattress for all-around comfort', coming in at a stellar five-star rating.

For half price, starting at only £249.50 down from £499 for the smallest size, we think it's a black friday deal you do not want to miss out on. But you better act fast in just 24 hours it's been viewed over 18,000 times already.

(opens in new tab) Emma Original Mattress | was from £499 now from £249.50 at Emma (opens in new tab) The Emma Original mattress features a foam core with a memory foam upper. The affordable price point makes it one of the brand's bestsellers, and it's now an even better deal in the sale.

The Emma original mattress is the UK's most awarded memory foam mattress, equipped with three layers of pressure-relieving foam, providing exceptional comfort and breathability. The Emma original mattress doesn't discriminate and claims it is the perfect fit for all body types and sleeping positions.

It's a top pick for Ideal Home as it keeps you cool all night, provides support for aching joints due to its Halo Memory Foam, and also comes with a 200-night trial to try out the mattress and give you the assurance you need to trust in your new purchase.

Alongside the incredible savings on the Emma original mattress, shoppers can also save up to 60% across select products, including other mattresses, weighted blankets, their pick of their best duvets and best mattress toppers, as well as huge savings on Emma bed bundles. Run, don't walk because this is a Black Friday deal you don't want to miss out on.