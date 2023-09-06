Ideal Home Bedroom Awards 2023 - The brands our expert editors love

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We were thrilled to launch Ideal Home's first ever Bedroom Awards this year, to celebrate the very best in bedroom design. We were looking for products that will help you achieve not only a gorgeously good-looking bedroom zone, but also lend a hand when it comes to guranteeing a good night's sleep - something very close to our hearts!

Our bedrooms come in all shapes and sizes - so whether you're looking for small bedroom ideas, design tips for better sleep or the perfect bedroom storage that will banish the clutter for good, the 11 categories in the Ideal Home Bedroom Awards 2023 should cover it.

The Ideal Home Bedroom Awards 2023 Winners

From beds and mattresses, to flooring and paint, we had a wealth of brilliant entries for our expert panel of judges to look at. And now we're ready to announce the worthy winners...

The Judges

Heather Young Social Links Navigation Ideal Home Editor in Chief Heather Young has worked for Ideal Home since 2006, both in-house and as a freelancer and has been the Editor in Chief since 2020. A keen home decorator, Heather's on her fifth home renovation – she moved into a four-bed Victorian former porter's lodge nearly three years ago. Her bedroom was one of the first rooms she tackled, changing the colour scheme, reworking the layout and maximising every last inch for storage. This room is now her favourite place to hide away from the mayhem of family life!

Ginevra Benedetti Ideal Home Deputy Editor, Print Ginevra Benedetti has worked on the majority of Britain's leading interior magazines for two decades and has been Ideal Home's Deputy Editor since 2021. She believes that well-designed bedroom can have a hugely beneficial effect on your sleep and wellness, and always tends to be the room she focuses on the most when redecorating at home.

Amy Lockwood Ideal Home Ecommerce Editor Amy Lockwood began contributing to Ideal Home in 2021, after multiple years working within the interiors industry. She now puts all manner of products through their paces to find the top recommendations for Ideal Home readers, whether that's finding the best mattress for a good night's sleep, or testing out the best duvets and best pillows on the market to find the cream of the crop. She's just moved into a new home, and redecorating the main bedroom to create a sanctuary away from the renovation chaos is top of her to-do list.

One Small Step for Sustainability Winner

(Image credit: Secret Linen Store)

Secret Linen Store's 100% linen collection comes with top eco credentials. 'Available in 27 colours, the entire range is made from responsibly sourced European flax that'll last for years,' says Ideal Home's Deputy Editor Ginevra Benedetti.

Highly commended: Emma Next Gen Premium Mattress

Best mattress

(Image credit: Dreams)

Amy Lockwood, Ideal Home's Ecommerce Editor knows a thing or two when it comes to mattresses, having tested many for our best mattress buying guide. She's a big fan of Dreams' Brookfield pocket sprung mattress. 'Top marks for combining the thermoregulating properties of wool with a comfortable pocket sprung design,' she says.

Highly commended: Hybrid bamboo mattress, Panda

Best bed

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

Who wouldn't want to spend all day in the Sunday bed from Sofa.com? Ticking every box when it comes to ultimate comfort, the judges were unanimous in voting this bed their favourite in this category. 'The pillowy, cloud-like design and clever hidden storage make this bed a clear winner,' says Ideal Home's Editor in Chief, Heather Young.

Highly commended: Back in Action Dorsoo Bed; Dreams Alana upholstered shadow ottoman bed frame

Best bed (kids' room)

(Image credit: Next)

Stealing the crown in the kids' category is the Rainbow upholstered daybed from Next. 'Kids and adults alike will love this cute, velvet upholstered design,' says Ginevra. 'Such a sophisticated choice for a kids' room.'

Best bedroom paint

(Image credit: YesColours)

We're all about happy colour here at Ideal Home HQ, and the paint collection from YesColours ticks all our boxes. 'We love to support a brand that promotes colour confidence,' says judge Heather. 'This feelgood paint palette does just that, and will guarantee you wake up on the right side of bed!'

Highly commended: Frenchic chalk wall paint

Best bedding

(Image credit: Floks)

Both our Ecommerce Editor Amy Lockwood, and our Editor in Chief Heather Young have tried Floks' wool bedding, and give it a big thumbs up for comfort and thermoregulation, so it's a worthy winner of our Best Bedding category. 'Wool is naturally hypoallergenic and sustainable, and this range makes bedtimes feel extra luxe,' says Amy.

Highly commended: Scooms hungarian goose down duvet

Best bed linen

(Image credit: The White Company)

When it comes to bed linen, The White Company is hard to beat! 'Looking for classic white bed linen?' says Ginevra. 'Look no further. The added details of this Santorini 200-thread-count pure-cotton percale bed linen , including the hand-stitched ladder finish, really set this range apart.'

Best bedroom flooring

(Image credit: The Wood Flooring Co)

'Sustainable and stylish, The Wood Flooring Co's No-Vinyl Tiles have an acoustic backing and cork underlay to make it perfect for use in a bedroom,' says Ginevra. Each tile each tile consists of over 90% renewable, raw materials, so this flooring offers an environmentally conscious choice for your bedroom, too.

Best for bedroom air quality

(Image credit: Bluair)

Ideal Home's resident expert on everything you need to know about air quality, the Blueair 3250i air purifier is highly rated by Amy. 'Far more stylish than other models on the market, this whisper-quiet machine produces clean, purified air as you sleep,' she says.

Best sofa bed

(Image credit: Emma)

Not all of us are lucky enough to have space for a large guest bedroom, which is why a good sofa bed is a great space-saving option for overnight guests. 'When pulled out, Emma's smart and super-versatile sofa bed can be used as a double or split for two singles,' says Amy. 'Plus the 200 night trial is such a huge bonus.'

Highly commended: Bridgeman Ludlow sofa bed; Dusk Soho sofa bed

Best bedroom storage

(Image credit: The Painted Furniture Co)

When it comes to keeping your bedroom tidy, well-designed storage solutions are a must, and The Painted Furniture Company's Modula range has an option to suit any space. 'Build your own configuration from the wide selection of modular units and colourways available. This is genius way to solve all your bedroom storage needs,' says Heather.

Highly commended: Sharps Manhattan in Willow Green