Whether you’re putting together a nursery for a newborn daughter or decorating a little girl’s first bedroom, things have moved on from the days of ‘pink for girl nursery ideas and blue for a boy.’

From calm neutrals, bold brights, rustic naturals or muted pastels, when it comes to colour, these days there are no rules for nursery ideas for baby girls.

Baby girl nursery ideas

Colour aside, creating a relaxed space that feels calm, comfortable and engaging is key for any children’s room idea. Little ones love to look around their space and be visually stimulated, so a room with colourful art work, creative focal points and things to catch baby’s attention are a must.

Nursery ideas for baby girls are where you can afford be ultra creative, have fun with the scheme to create a more engaging space for sleep and play.

1. Try a relaxed, rustic scheme

Move away from bold brights and go for a warmer, autumnal colour palette. Rustic woodland-themed wallpaper, bedding and furnishings will delight little ones and gives a lovely excuse to bring in lots of cute animal toys and cuddly critters.

Give a patterned bedroom wallpaper idea a decorative finish by adding a scalloped border around the room just below ceiling height. Create the scalloped effect by using a round plate as a template, filling in with a darker paint colour to create the border.

2. Perk up a white nursery with pops of colour

Classic white never goes out of style and is a versatile option if you want to get the nursery ready early ahead of baby’s arrival. Adding bright bedding, a bold rug and cheerful accessories is an easy way of bringing in extra colour – babies are stimulated by bold shades so they’ll love them too.

Bring in a few favourite characters or choose a theme as baby gets older and you get to know their personality and likes and dislikes. The same decorating theory applies with a timeless grey nursery idea too.

3. Paint a cheery room scape

Create a playful backdrop for a girl’s nursery with a fun brights-on-white scheme. Use masking tape to create a simple mountain range effect on a plain white wall (with triangles in a range of heights), then simply fill in with your chosen paint colour.

Try running a simple shelf just below your mountain scape to create a fun display area for toys and keepsakes. And for a decorative finishing touch, add a few butterfly wall stickers to flutter away up the wall.

4. Go for practical wall panelling

Think ahead when putting a nursery scheme together. As little ones get older, walls can come in for a bit of a bashing, so a hard-wearing wall treatment is a wise choice. Timber wall panelling ideas can cope with scuffs and scrapes and a painted finish can be wiped clean of grubby finger marks.

Pick a classic colour for paintwork as a starting point – soft sage green or subtle grey will create a soothing scheme for little ones and will complement pretty florals or bolder brights. Paint in a bolder colour option as children get older.

5. Create a cute gallery wall

Make a pint-sized picture gallery wall idea to pretty-up a girl’s bedroom and provide visual stimulation. Pick a theme so that pictures sit well together, such as nursery rhyme characters or stills from a favourite picture book. Choose prints in a variety of sizes with frames and mounts in co-ordinating pastel shades – then arrange on the wall at eye level for little ones to enjoy.

6. Give little ones a worldly view

Go global with a world map mural as the backdrop for a nursery scheme. With cute animal illustrations from every continent to spark the imagination, it comes on a pink, blue or grey background, and looks striking teamed with simple white furniture and a pared-back decor.

A paste-the-wall design and pre-printed cut lines make it super-easy to hang and remove as and when they grow out of the design.

7. Create a relaxed reading corner

Set aside a quiet corner where mum and baby can enjoy story time together. Include an easy chair and footstool for mum to sit and relax and install a set of bookshelves on the wall within easy reach.

When it comes to children’s room or playroom storage slimline shelves are ideal. Here picture books can be slotted in with covers facing outwards – so pre-readers are able to help themselves to their favourites later on.

8. Paint walls half-and-half with colour

Try a two-tone treatment to brighten up an all-white bedroom. Lighter walls at the top will make a small room feel bigger, great for small kids rooms box bedrooms, while painting walls a darker colour at the bottom will help create a cocooning effect around a cot or bed so little ones feel snuggly.

Accessorise with pint-sized furniture and a picture blind in a cute co-ordinating print to enhance the look.

9. Paint the door for a colourful focal point

Give a plain white bedroom an easy colour update by painting the door a sunny shade. An easy option if you don’t want to commit to an all-over colour scheme, keep skirting and trim plain white to match walls and use an eggshell paint for a low-sheen, wipe-clean finish.

And if you fancy a new look in a year or two’s time, just re-paint the door in a bright new colour. This use of an accent colour is ideal for a gender neutral nursery idea.

10. Match furniture to your colour scheme

Create a bespoke piece for your child’e nursery by using an old chest of drawers or plain cabinet picked up from a junk shop. Decide on a colour theme first and start by painting the carcase and drawers in a mix of complementary shades. To decorate, try covering a couple of the drawer fronts in pretty decoupage papers (Decopatch papers, from £4 Hobbycraft), sealing with protective varnish to finish.

This stylish upcycled furniture idea is a grey way to keep costs down, at a time when spending is already high!

11. Have fun with easy-up wall stickers

Personalise a plain nursery by adding a wall of colourful stickers. Designs range from simple polka dots and rainbows, to hot air balloons and unicorns. Or why not spell out baby’s name in cute lettering? Stickers are made of self-adhesive fabric and are re-positionable, so you can play around with the arrangement until completely happy with how it looks.

How should I decorate a baby girl’s nursery?

Whatever gender your baby, future proofing the decor is key. Whether it’s a nursery or first bedroom, creating a room that can evolve with your little one is a must if you don’t want to be constantly re-decorating. Invest in key items that will stay as a constant, such as neutral carpets and flooring. Choose plain or low-key patterns for blinds and curtains and full-sized items of furniture (such as wardrobes and chest of drawers) rather than nursery pieces if you can.

How do I set up a small nursery?

Aside from a cot and baby-changing surface, start with a few basics first. While bright, light-filled nurseries look amazing, make sure you have curtains or black-out blinds. ThIS will make the room dark enough for baby to get to sleep during the day or early evening. Make sure you have a comfortable chair too, where you can sit upright to feed baby. It’ll come in handy for a reading chair as baby gets older. And a night light is a must, so you can see what you’re doing when the room is dark, without disturbing baby.

When should I decorate my baby’s nursery?

Having the nursery decorated and prepared before baby’s homecoming will be one less thing to worry about, as your due date draws near. Try to have all painting, wallpapering and re-carpeting done at least six weeks before baby arrives. Leave windows open when you can, so that the room can be fully ventilated.