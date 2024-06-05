This statement Anthropologie bedding already has a huge fan following – it's a refreshing twist on 2024's scallop trend
‘This is a need!’
Fun and statement home decor has become a key trend this season, the playfulness has spread into every aspect of our lives and interiors. Including the bedroom and the bed itself with swoon-worthy sheets. Anthropologie’s new Maeve looped-trim bed linen set is the perfect example of this – so it’s no surprise it already has a fan following, despite only launching last weekend.
The perfect bedding set to dress up your best duvet and best pillows in, the Anthropologie Maeve Looped Organic Percale Duvet Cover and Set of 2 Pillowcases stand out from other bedding sets thanks to the artistic loop trim embroidered in a contrasting stitch. And there are multiple colourways available – our favourite is the red with a white stitch and the white with a pink embroidery.
Despite being one of the more pricey places to buy bedding, you can always rely on Anthropologie to deliver on style, and this bedding set is no exception. It doesn't come cheap, with the bedding sets starting from £266, but based on cost per use it's a little luxury we're willing to stretch too. But if you are looking to score an Anthropologie bargain, then we recommend checking out Anthropologie’s current sale offering.
Anthropologie’s new Maeve looped-trim bed linen set
The playful looped trim on Anthropologie’s Maeve bedding set is a fresh take on the scalloped home furnishing trend, which is one of the most defining home decor trends of this year which has made its way into every aspect of the home – from furniture to something as little as scalloped plant pots.
‘The scalloped arches and decorative motifs found in historical buildings inspired designers to incorporate this unique shape into interior design,’ says Fatima Khan, textiles designer and founder of Sukun. ‘Over time, the scalloped design has evolved and adapted, finding its way into various design styles, from traditional to modern.’
She continues about scalloped trims seen on home accessories, ‘These smaller accents can bring a subtle scalloped detail to the space without overwhelming the overall design.’
When Anthropologie announced the Maeve set’s drop on its Instagram, many fans were quick to express their excitement in the comments section. One wrote, ‘Oh my goodness 😍😍😍😍’, another shared, ‘Actually swooning’, and our favourite being, ‘This is a need’.
But if you’re after some more traditional scallop-trimmed bedding, then these are our top picks which are just as lovely as the Anthropologie set. Not to mention more budget-friendly.
This is set to make sleep time even more enjoyable than it already is this summer. If that’s even possible!
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home decor and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
