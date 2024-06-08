We just found the ultimate summer home decor bargain at Poundland – grab the on-trend glassware while you still can

On-trend glassware with prices starting at £1 for a tumbler? Yes, please! Sign us up, as none other than the ultimate budget retailer Poundland releases its homeware collection for this summer, featuring the ribbed glassware trend we’ve been loving lately.

This home decor trend has been popping up everywhere in the last couple of years after starting life as a high-end look sold solely by designer brands. But that means that no one will ever be able to tell whether you spent near £100 for your ribbed-finish tumblers and wine glasses or just £1.

Oh yes, that’s right! £1 for each of the lovely pink ribbed glass tumblers, which are sold as a set of four. So technically, you will have to dish out £4 but you will get four glasses in exchange. And that means this year’s summer hosting is all sorted as far as we’re concerned.

(Image credit: Poundland)

Poundland’s ribbed glassware for the summer

The tablescaping decor trend has really taken off in recent times as we happily pair two of our major hobbies – eating and making things look pretty. And beautiful tableware is necessary for these purposes which is why we’re especially thrilled that aesthetically pleasing dining items are trending – whether that’s multi-coloured glassware or flower plates.

(Image credit: Poundland)

To mark the occasion of the Pepco homeware collection launch, Poundland took to the streets of Manchester, more specifically to St Anne’s Square, setting up temporary rooms filled with pieces from the new offering. And when passers-by were confronted by TV presenter Anthea Turner at the scene with the fact that all of it was available exclusively at Poundland, they could hardly believe their ears.

A post shared by Poundland Official (@poundland) A photo posted by on

As mentioned, the glassware collection features the pink ribbed glass tumblers which also come in dark blue – but there’s more. Selling for £6 for a set of four (that’s £1.50 each), the collection also includes ribbed wine glasses, which come in the same pink and dark blue colourways. So you can either go for a contrasting mismatch or a matchy-matchy situation.

But larger pieces are on offer, too. The glass ribbed serving bowl elevated on a stand and coloured in the same pretty pink shade retails for budget-friendly £6, and the coordinating jug is available for the same price. We want the whole set!

The only downside of this superb deal is that the ribbed glassware from the homeware collection is only available in Poundland’s physical store and not on the website. So if you don’t have one near you, we found some just as stylish and ribbed alternatives that are still on the affordable side. But nothing can compare to those Poundland price points!