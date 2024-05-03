Primark’s new tableware is bringing the coastal trend back – and the shell-happy range is already going viral

This year, Primark is killing it with their homeware releases, and the latest Primark coastal tableware launch is no exception. We're running to the nearest store to stock up on this new budget-friendly range sharpish.

As we’re getting closer to the summer months, more and more home decor trends inspired by the tropics, the beach and everything that comes with it are starting to emerge. And with the wanderlust desti-core trend becoming a thing, it’s no surprise that the coastal look is also making itself known, bringing the ‘coastal grandma’ style back.

Primark's new coastal range, which starts at £3.50 for a side plate, is already going viral, showing people are here for a bit of a coastal vibe. After all, we’re all craving those warm summer temps and beachy days.

Primark's coastal tableware range

Over the last few years, the tablescaping decor trend has taken off as we all want to elevate every aspect of our lives, meal times included, whether it’s a gathering for a special occasion or romanticising a breakfast for one.

So it’s no wonder that Primark’s TikTok video introducing the new coastal range has attracted 1.4 million views to date with influencers raving about the designs too, similar to the brand’s flower plates released earlier this year. We’re pretty sure this is only the beginning as other brands will surely jump on the coastal bandwagon soon.

‘The coastal home decor trend is definitely making a splash once again,’ Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘This can be attributed to its ability to offer a tranquil escape and evoke a sense of relaxation in today's fast-paced world. With its celebration of natural elements and timeless aesthetic, coastal decor provides a versatile and enduring style that resonates with people seeking a connection to nature and a sense of comfort in their living spaces, whether they reside by the coast or in urban environments.’

As you’d expect, Primark’s coastal tableware takes on a lot of shell shapes in the form of serving platters and pinch bowls, as well as shell motifs adorning the side plates from the range. A nautical colour palette of blue and white is kept throughout the collection with some glazed ceramic bowls and glasses boasting a plainer design in these colours.

Sadly, none of this is available to purchase online. So if you don’t have a Primark store near you, we’ve tracked down some other designs with similar coastal and sea-themed references you can shop for online.

This is really getting us excited for summer now!