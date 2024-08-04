Benjamin Moore is giving renters a free tin of white paint with their purchase so you can easily reset your walls when moving out

But be quick – the paint brand’s renter-friendly initiative is running only in August!

A living room with a working from home desk and a fireplace painted in Benjamin Moore's Terra Bella AF-195 with a wavy feature in Blue Wave 2065-50
(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)
Jump to category:
Sara Hesikova
By
published

If you’re a renter - as I am - then you’re likely familiar with the hesitance most of us have to paint our rental home’s walls because of the hassle and extra cost we’ll have to face of resetting the walls back to their original state and colour once we move out. But Benjamin Moore has the solution to a half of the issue – for the whole month of August, the paint brand will give away a tin of white paint to renters for free when purchasing a 3.79L tin of one of its coloured Regal Select interior paints.

This genius paint idea was inspired by Benjamin Moore’s belief that everyone should be able to express themselves and bring their own personal touch to their home, even if that home happens to be a rental. They're hoping to make that happen by encouraging renters to transform their rental homes with paint and colour.

The scheme is running from the 1st to the 31st August and is eligible for Benjamin Moore customers across the UK, the US and Canada. But renting customers will only be able to redeem their complimentary tin of Benjamin Moore’s Super White OC-152 next year between 15th July 2025 and 16th September 2025. That means you don’t have to store a tin of paint for a whole year, instead you’ll get it if you’re moving out next year.

A small bedroom with a wooden bed with mixmatched bedding with the walls painted in Etiquette and Wenge shades

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Helen Shaw, director of marketing (international) at Benjamin Moore, comments, ‘Paint has the power to transform any space and the colours we choose to have in our homes are an innately personal expression of style. This initiative was inspired by our ongoing mission to empower everyone to confidently create a personalised interior scheme that feels like home to them, even in rental properties. It allows renters to get creative with colour.’

And indeed, by purchasing one of Benjamin Moore’s Regal Select interior paints, you will be able to choose exactly the shade you’re after – as there are over 3,500 available, including Benjamin Moore’s 2024 Colour of the Year, Blue Nova.

A living room with a working from home desk and a fireplace painted in Benjamin Moore's Terra Bella AF-195 with a wavy feature in Blue Wave 2065-50

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

What you need to do

This initiative is set to help 10,000 renters to take part in all the paint trends they like. As already mentioned, you need to purchase a 3.79L (equivalent to a gallon) tin of one of the Benjamin Moore Regal Select interior paints and keep your receipt, or at least a photo of it, which needs to bear a date between 1st August 2024 and 31st August 2024.

Next, go to the specially set up Benjamin Moore Giveaway site and complete the provided registration form.

‘Throughout the month of August 2024, up to 10,000 renters in the US, Canada and UK that purchase a gallon (equivalent 3.79 litres) of Benjamin Moore Regal Select Interior in any of our 3,500+ colours, can use their receipt to redeem a complimentary gallon of Regal Select Interior Super White OC-152 from the 15th July 2025 to the 15th September 2025. So, when it’s time to move out they’ll have the tools and confidence to restore the space back to its original white walls,’ Helen reiterates.

Our top picks

Benjamin Moore Seedling paint on a panelled wall
Benjamin Moore Seedling AF-450 Regal Select Paint 3.79L

Sage green is quickly becoming the new neutral as we strive to bring a little bit of the outdoors in through biophilic design principles. And the Seedling shade is the perfect sage.

Benjamin Moore Terra Bella paint on a wall
Benjamin Moore Terra Bella AF-195 Regal Select Paint 3.79L

If you crave a warming neutral shade on your walls in place of the cold and clinical white, then we recommend Terra Bella from Benjamin Moore - a beige shade with warm orange undertone.

Benjamin Moore Baked Terra Cotta paint on a wall
Benjamin Moore Baked Terra Cotta 1202 Regal Select Paint 3.79L

If you're after some cosy living room ideas, we'd suggest earthy tones like this warm reddish terracotta. Earthy tones are still one of the most popular living room trends this year, after all.

And if you’re not sure what paint shade to go for, then let our top picks be an inspiration to you. Just make it a colour you truly resonate with!

Topics
Shopping
Sara Hesikova
Sara Hesikova
Content Editor

Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. Sara brings the Ideal Home’s readership features and news stories from the world of homes and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more, focusing on all things room decor, specialising in living rooms, bedrooms, hallways, home offices and dining rooms. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸