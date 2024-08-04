Benjamin Moore is giving renters a free tin of white paint with their purchase so you can easily reset your walls when moving out

If you’re a renter - as I am - then you’re likely familiar with the hesitance most of us have to paint our rental home’s walls because of the hassle and extra cost we’ll have to face of resetting the walls back to their original state and colour once we move out. But Benjamin Moore has the solution to a half of the issue – for the whole month of August, the paint brand will give away a tin of white paint to renters for free when purchasing a 3.79L tin of one of its coloured Regal Select interior paints.

This genius paint idea was inspired by Benjamin Moore’s belief that everyone should be able to express themselves and bring their own personal touch to their home, even if that home happens to be a rental. They're hoping to make that happen by encouraging renters to transform their rental homes with paint and colour.

The scheme is running from the 1st to the 31st August and is eligible for Benjamin Moore customers across the UK, the US and Canada. But renting customers will only be able to redeem their complimentary tin of Benjamin Moore’s Super White OC-152 next year between 15th July 2025 and 16th September 2025. That means you don’t have to store a tin of paint for a whole year, instead you’ll get it if you’re moving out next year.

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Helen Shaw, director of marketing (international) at Benjamin Moore, comments, ‘Paint has the power to transform any space and the colours we choose to have in our homes are an innately personal expression of style. This initiative was inspired by our ongoing mission to empower everyone to confidently create a personalised interior scheme that feels like home to them, even in rental properties. It allows renters to get creative with colour.’

And indeed, by purchasing one of Benjamin Moore’s Regal Select interior paints, you will be able to choose exactly the shade you’re after – as there are over 3,500 available, including Benjamin Moore’s 2024 Colour of the Year, Blue Nova.

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

What you need to do

This initiative is set to help 10,000 renters to take part in all the paint trends they like. As already mentioned, you need to purchase a 3.79L (equivalent to a gallon) tin of one of the Benjamin Moore Regal Select interior paints and keep your receipt, or at least a photo of it, which needs to bear a date between 1st August 2024 and 31st August 2024.

Next, go to the specially set up Benjamin Moore Giveaway site and complete the provided registration form.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Throughout the month of August 2024, up to 10,000 renters in the US, Canada and UK that purchase a gallon (equivalent 3.79 litres) of Benjamin Moore Regal Select Interior in any of our 3,500+ colours, can use their receipt to redeem a complimentary gallon of Regal Select Interior Super White OC-152 from the 15th July 2025 to the 15th September 2025. So, when it’s time to move out they’ll have the tools and confidence to restore the space back to its original white walls,’ Helen reiterates.

Our top picks

And if you’re not sure what paint shade to go for, then let our top picks be an inspiration to you. Just make it a colour you truly resonate with!