Dunelm’s scalloped wooden borders are an easy on-trend way to customise old furniture – and prices start at just £12
Personalise your home and embrace the scalloped trend at the same time
Apart from its stellar furniture range and homeware selection, Dunelm’s DIY, crafts and home improvement section is just as rich. And it just got even better with the new Dunelm scallop borders designed to give an on-trend update to any piece of furniture or corner of your home.
Adding a scalloped trim to anything from a shelf to cabinet or a door frame is one of the easiest DIY projects you could take on. And it’s a trendy one too since scallops are one of the biggest home decor trends of the year.
So if you’re in the mood for new furniture upcycling ideas, then together with a lick of paint these Dunelm scalloped wooden borders are the way to go. After all, their prices start at just £12.
Dunelm’s new scalloped wooden borders
A post shared by Dunelm (@dunelmuk)
A photo posted by on
The scalloped home furnishing trend has set the tone for this year. Every brand high and low has been including scalloped homewares in the collections, whether it’s Matalan’s viral scalloped range or Habitat’s much-loved scalloped tray.
‘Scalloped edges introduce elegance and a touch of romance, enriching contemporary spaces with curated opulence,’ says Alex Stubbs, interior stylist at Flitch. ‘Their appeal lies in the quest for individuality and self-expression in design, offering a harmonious flow that breaks away from rigid, angular forms.’
Scallops also offer a softer finish to the overall room. ‘Circular contours can soften a room’s overall appearance. It brings natural femininity to a space. It can evoke a sense of relaxation and comfort,’ says Lucy Mather, interior design expert at Arighi Bianchi.
Dunelm’s thin scalloped borders made of wood are perfect for bringing a touch of this feel into your home. Available in two sizes, the trims come with self-adhesive strips so you can easily stick them onto any surface you like without the need of wood glue. However, if you want to be safe, then adding a bit of glue like Gorilla wood glue available at Amazon won’t hurt.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
The brand also encourages you to get creative with the trims – to cut them to your desired measurements and paint them to match or contrast your furniture (or leave them au naturel).
The sky’s the limit here!
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
Open plan kitchen vs closed plan kitchen - kitchen experts agree that this modern layout is the best choice
Which layout gives you the most functional and stylish cooking space? The experts have the answers
By Holly Cockburn
-
Pendant lights are emerging as the surprise garden lighting trend of 2024 – 6 of the best to add to your patio now
Outdoor pendant lights are everywhere this year – and these are our favourite picks
By Sara Hesikova
-
How to keep your bath towels dry and fresh between uses – prevent musty odours with these expert tips
No more reaching for damp towels after a shower
By Jullia Joson