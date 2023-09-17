Everyone on social media is trying out this easy hack that turns an IKEA staple into a mirrored side table

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Think what you want, but mirrored tables are still having a moment and don't have to be so negatively perceived as a trend that will quickly date your home.

We know that when it comes to home decor trends, Gen Z considers and dubs anything overly 'luxe' as a 'cringe' interior trend, including mirrored furniture, however, we can't help but be a little bit obsessed with this genius IKEA hack that turns a flat-pack basic into a stylish home addition.

(Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA DIY mirrored table hack

If there's anything we can be sure about, it's that IKEA is pretty much synonymous with affordability. So, if there's any chance to elevate their best-selling basics by way of an easy DIY project, we're all ears.

(Image credit: IKEA)

This hack is one that went viral on both Instagram and TikTok, namely by DIY enthusiasts Frank and Selli (@pinepins) who achieved a gorgeous mirrored table by simply sticking mirrored plexiglass onto the staple IKEA LACK side table using double-sided adhesive strips.

Their original hack was in German, however, after racking up millions of views, it made the rounds globally to others (irrespective of their DIY prowess) trying out the hack for themselves in their homes – and the end results are always gorgeous.

We think this mirrored side table look is a key staple to making a small living room look bigger, as the light will reflect onto the surface and open up the space.

In fact, we've even seen mirrored side tables go for over £100 by other retailers, so if you're after a budget decorating idea to get the high-end look for less and aren't opposed to getting crafty, this might just be the hack to consider.

LACK Side Table £12 at IKEA This side table is an affordable home staple that's easy to assemble, lift, and move around – perfect for a DIY project. Flexible Mirror Sheets £10.99 at Amazon These mirror sheets are self-adhesive (so you could even skip out on the tape if you so pleased) – make sure to order to size for the side table! Double Sided Carpet Tape Heavy Duty £6.99 at Amazon This double-sided adhesive tape is extra strong and sure to keep your little DIY craft together.

After all, we know how much of a difference a gorgeous side table can make in elevating a living space by bringing an eye-catching piece of furniture into the mix – even more so if you want to make your living room look expensive.

And imagine the surprised reaction you'll get when you reveal to your guests that under all that mirrored plexiglass is a £12 IKEA buy.

I don't know about you, but you can sign us up.