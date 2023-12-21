Kendall Jenner's popcorn garland adds handcrafted charm to her Christmas tree – and it's easy to recreate

Kendall Jenner may not be the first person who springs to mind when we think of festive interior inspiration, but her Christmas tree's playful popcorn garland begs to differ.

The model took to Instagram to share her Christmas decor for this year, and it's sporting an undeniably more handcrafted and playful take on decorating a tree than we might expect from a KarJenner.

'Popcorn garlands are such a fun addition to festive decor. I love the ingenuity and the simplicity of this trend that can be used both indoors and out,' begins Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy's trend expert.

This retro Christmas tree trend is making its mighty return, and Kendall is proving that there's space for this DIY Christmas decor idea even among more luxe interiors.

Kendall Jenner's Christmas tree popcorn garland

'Popcorn garlands originated during the eighteenth century when there was no such thing as store-bought decorations,' explains Margaret Larson at Sustainable Furniture. 'We are now seeing the return of this trend alongside the rise of nostalgic Christmas decor.'

We've seen nostalgic decor claim its place in both Stacey Solomon's Christmas tree and Kimberley Walsh's staircase garland, so seeing Kendall champion this vintage style of decor shows that it's hitting across the pond as much as it is in the UK.

'Homeowners are looking to save money and contribute towards more sustainable practices by opting for handmade Christmas decorations, instead of buying new ones to fit the yearly trends,' continues Margaret.

How to make a popcorn garland

If you've got a bit of free time this weekend before Christmas, Kendall Jenner's popcorn garland is easy enough to recreate and get stuck into with the kids.

What you'll need

Popcorn/kernels

Needle

Thread, embroidery floss, or fishing line

Scissors

Container

Saucepan and lid

Step-by-step guide

1. Get your popcorn ready

'The first thing you'll need to do is get your popcorn ready,' begins Sam Thomason, DIY expert, arts & crafts master and founder of children's craft site, Simple Everyday Mom.

'Pop some plain white kernels on the stovetop or in an air popper – no oils added. Once the popping slows down, take it off the heat and let it cool totally. This is important so the popcorn doesn't get soggy later.'

2. Prepare your thread

Gather your string or thread while you're waiting for your popcorn to cool. Alternatively, you can use embroidery floss in your favourite colours or a fishing line as it's see-through.

'Measure out a length about twice as long as you want your finished garland. Take your thread and tie a loose knot at one end. This will be where we add the first popcorn,' explains Sam.

3. Start threading

'Now comes the threading part,' says Sam. 'Take your needle and carefully push it through the middle of a popcorn kernel. Bring it back around and pull it through to make a loop. Move the popcorn up close and tie another knot to secure it tight.'

'Keep repeating those steps as you go, adding one popcorn at a time. Push the needle through, wrap the thread around, pull it through, and tie a knot. Go slow so you don't miss any steps.'

You can even add in some cranberries or other decorations to make it an even more interesting addition to your living room Christmas decor.

'Keep adding popcorn until your garland is the length you want. At the end, tie one last tight double knot in the thread. Cut off any excess string close to the knot.'

And voila, you've got yourself a popcorn garland! Now, you can hang it carefully to your Christmas tree just as Kendall Jenner has, string over shelving or surround that all-important hot chocolate station.

'Popcorn garlands make a unique and humble Christmas decoration perfect for bringing an element of character to your Christmas tree,' concludes Margaret.

'Bonus points for the trend being sustainable and an inexpensive way to add a rustic look to your tree, bannister or anywhere else you want to embrace this fun and festive trend,' adds Dayna.

One final note – make sure you make extra popcorn as, if you're anything like us you'll be craving the snack after smelling its tempting aroma for so long!