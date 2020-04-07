We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The must-have range of now has to be the selection of Aldi greenhouses and cold frames – to cultivate your own veggie patch and grow seedlings.

Maximise your growth potential with this clever range of all-weather garden growing solutions. The range can help to transform how we use our gardens more efficiently, now and in the future.

The garden buys are available exclusively online, but selling fast.

Aldi Greenhouse Grow Polytunnel

The large walk-in greenhouse structure has sadly already sold out, but fear not because the range is filled with grow your own solutions. Such as this Premium Grow Polytunnel (above), which is £99.99.

The expert spec says this polytunnel is, ‘Ideal for germinating seed, propagating plants and growing and protecting vegetables and fruit’.

It’s praised as the ideal gardening accessory for all gardeners who are keen to live off their land – germinating seeds, propagating plants and protecting fruit and vegetables.

Aldi adds, ‘This tunnel can help extend your growing season as it has an extra high density reinforced PE cover for weather protection, 2 vent windows for improved air flow and a curved roof to maximise growing room for all manner of plants.’

Buy now: Gardenline Premium Grow Polytunnel, £99.99, Aldi

Aldi Cold Frame

In addition to the greenhouse structures, Aldi has a variety of other garden must-haves, including this cold frame. This simple yet effective garden structure helps to protect vegetables and flowers from the elements, prolonging the growing season.

This small wooden design is ideal if your garden isn’t big enough for a traditional glass greenhouse. The easy-to-assemble, compact wooden mini greenhouse is perfect for growing and protecting plants throughout the year.

In most case cold frames can cost anywhere between £44.99, at Thompson & Morgan, and £80, at Robert Dyas. So it’s worth noting what a real saving your can make on this Gardenline design at Aldi.

Buy now: Gardenline Grey Wooden Cold Frame, £27.99, Aldi

Aldi is doing everything within its power to meet delivery needs to the highest standard, and within the quickest possible time, given the current situation.

In a statement on its website, it says, ‘At times like these we strive to provide the best standards. To ensure our customers can order with confidence and receive a smooth and hassle-free delivery experience.’

‘We have extended our delivery time frame for all deliveries to 3-10 working days.’

What would we do without Aldi, eh?