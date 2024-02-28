Aldi is selling a £3 windowsill greenhouse that will bring the outside indoors – and it's perfect for small spaces

The first drop of Aldi's new gardening range is finally hitting shelves tomorrow, including a nifty windowsill greenhouse that we're convinced will surely be a hit among the green-fingered and novices alike – especially at its £2.99 price point.

Spring is on the horizon, which means one thing: it's officially time to kickstart your garden ideas back into motion. While the garden is certainly not closed during winter, we admit that it just doesn't quite hit the same without the sun beaming and warmth that comes with springtime. However, we know that not everyone has the privilege of dedicated outdoor space.

Luckily, Aldi's new launch means that even those without gardens can get stuck in the rewarding task of growing your own fruits and vegetables at home – and all you need is a windowsill and willingness to get your container garden ideas up to scratch.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi windowsill greenhouse

The sowing season is officially among us, and with it comes the timely launch of the first drop of Aldi's Grow Your Own gardening range – and our star buy for this drop is the budget supermarket's Windowsill Greenhouse.

Coming in at just £2.99, this clever little buy will allow you to bring even the smallest of small garden ideas to life. Sporting a look similar to an ice cube tray (don't get the two mixed up now), this tiny 'greenhouse' includes 5 removable seed trays, allowing you to grow up to 20 seedlings at once. It even includes an internal drip tray ensuring no water spillage or mess, for those of you prioritising fuss-free and easy garden ideas requiring little to no attention.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Think of a windowsill garden like those indoor propagators, but even slimmer and smaller. This is exactly what gives this new product that space-saving edge over traditional propagators, if that's your main priority.

The windowsill greenhouse is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Irrespective of whether you make use of space on your kitchen windowsill for a makeshift herb garden or pop in on an extra shelf in your greenhouse, it's a space-saving must-have for gardeners of any skill level.

We think this style of space-saving gardening ideas is something we can expect to see more of throughout this year, especially as more people are seeking to take on the task of growing vegetables in pots and jazzing up balcony gardens in time for spring and summer.

Aldi's windowsill greenhouse will be available to buy in stores tomorrow – 29th of February – while stocks last, alongside an array of other gardening must-haves like gloves, a potting mat, and even an incinerator. Paired with Aldi's Enchanted Garden range, the budget supermarket is ensuring our outdoor spaces are up to scratch come spring.

But, it doesn't stop there. If you're looking to relieve your gardening itch further, keep your eyes peeled as Aldi will be launching further products from their new Grow Your Own gardening range on the 7th of March. This includes a walk-in greenhouse that we're especially excited about.

Watch this space.