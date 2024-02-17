Aldi's garden range will transform your outdoor space into a real-life fairytale with an £8 garden mirror and an arch

Aldi has officially announced the return of its highly popular garden furniture range, which we think is giving Secret Garden and Neverland vibes in all the best ways. Featuring the most gorgeous garden arch and mirror, it's the range to keep an eye on if you're keen to transform your outdoor space and inject some magic into it come Springtime.

As the weather has slowly but surely been starting to look up, chances are your best garden furniture bits are eagerly waiting to be displayed once again. However, if you've got new plans to transform your garden on a budget, look no further than the launch of Aldi's Enchanted Garden range which will be available to shop in stores from 28th March.

The budget supermarket has quite the reputation for its value garden furniture products, especially if the highly-coveted Aldi hanging egg chair has any say in the matter. Promising style and affordability, get ready as the best time to buy garden furniture is once again approaching.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi Enchanted Garden range

As the end of February is quickly coming to an end, there's no better time than March to bring your outdoor space up to speed in preparation for the warmer weather. That being said, Aldi's return to the garden furniture scene is as timely as ever.

The new range is chock-full of everything you'll need to spruce up your garden, whether you're one to get your hands dirty in growing your own fruit and vegetables or are simply one to indulge in beautiful yet simple garden decorating ideas.

The star of the show for us? The supermarket's all-new Decorative Garden Arch, coming in at just £29.99. We love a garden arch for adding that bit of Parisian vibes to an outdoor space, and Aldi's offering is a garden necessity for bringing all sorts of beautiful blooms to life.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Pair it with the new Hampton Bistro Set, priced at £49.99 and you've got yourself sorted for the most stylish garden seating for the best al fresco dining experience come Spring and Summer.

Of course, there's no talking about Parisian and romantic vibes without paying mind to the new on-trend Garden Mirror, coming in at just £7.99. We've long been fans of garden mirror ideas to make a small garden look bigger, and Aldi's affordable version is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use in a gorgeous gothic design we're sure you'll want on display.

(Image credit: Aldi)

As well as these stunning standout pieces from the new range, we're also nothing less than obsessed with Aldi's new solar-powered garden lighting solutions. Enter, the Solar Hot Air Balloons, available in pink and purple, yellow and orange, or multi-coloured options that will instantly add colour to your garden. Not to mention, play even more into the Neverland vibes encompassing all things whimsical for just £6.99 each.

(Image credit: Aldi)

The range also includes a selection of secret garden-esque planters, pots, and outdoor rugs that we've also got watchful eyes on. Take our word for it when we say this isn't a garden range that you want to miss. For a full look at what Aldi has to offer with its return to the garden furniture scene, remember to pop into your local Aldi on 28th March.

Chances are, you'll catch us there, too.