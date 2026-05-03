4 stunning and unusual peony varieties that you'll want to know about to fill your garden with showstopping blooms

Make the most of peony season

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Pink peonies blooming in a garden
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Peony season is officially here, and isn’t it just the most beautiful time of year? I think so, but if you want your peonies to really stand out, I asked some garden experts to recommend four stunning yet unusual peony varieties.

While growing peonies can be a little tricky, they certainly are worth it, with their showy heads putting on a beautiful display when they flower. While it’s not the time of year to plant peonies (that would be autumn), now is a good time to think about what peonies you want to plant in the future if you're jealous of your neighbours' displays.

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1. Karl Rosenfield

While you’ll most likely think of pretty pink shades when thinking about peonies, Karl Rosenfield is a stunning bloom that ranges between crimson and magenta and will instantly brighten up your flower beds.

Close-up of magenta Karl Rosenfield peony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Karl Rosenfield is one of the best red peony varieties, producing bold, fragrant double blooms in late May. It’s a great choice for adding colour to the garden and works beautifully as a cutting flower,’ adds Amber Tunney, Horticultural Specialist at Cherry Lane Garden Centres.

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2. Angels Cheeks

If you’re looking for fairytale plants for your garden, look no further than the aptly named Angel's cheeks or Paeonia lactiflora, which happens to be Ideal Home’s Gardens Editor Sophie King’s favourite peony varieties.

Angel Cheeks peony blooming shrub

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘I think Paeonia lactiflora 'Angel Cheeks' is absolutely gorgeous. The double flowers are ruffled shades of pink, putting on a real show in early summer,’ she says.

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3. Shirley Temple

No, not the actress or even the drink, a Shirley Temple peony is beautifully delicate and an incredibly pale shade of pink.

Close-up of Shirley Temple Peony

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‘For something softer, Shirley Temple offers ruffled, fragrant double blooms that open pale pink and gradually fade to white as they mature. With strong, sturdy stems, it’s also ideal for cut flower arrangements,’ says Amber.

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4. Sorbet

As the name suggests, this stunning pink peony variety looks like a scoop of delicious ice cream, making it an excellent choice for your summer blooms.

Close-up of sorbet peony.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘I also love Paeonia lactiflora 'Sorbet'. The delicate pink petals almost look like flakes of sorbet, with cream coloured frills that carry a light fragrance from June to July,’ says Sophie.

Where to buy

Peonies are a favourite to plant amongst gardeners every year, and a little planning now ensures you will get the best blooms next summer.

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!