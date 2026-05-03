5 gorgeous, showy red flowers that will fill your borders with high-fashion impact, according to garden experts

Have you heard? Red is having a huge moment right now, and if you want your garden to reflect the year’s hottest shade, here are five showy, high-fashion red plants to add to your garden to make it look gorgeous.

With the highly anticipated sequel of The Devil Wears Prada now in cinemas, it’s a little unsurprising that red is emerging as one of the biggest colour trends of the summer. But it’s also an excellent shade if you want to fill your beds and borders with impact and colour.

If you want to add the colour of the season to your garden border ideas, here are the boldest and brightest red plants to add to your garden.

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1. Geum 'Mrs J Bradshaw

This popular perennial has striking scarlet flowers that are excellent for adding pops of colour to garden borders. Blooming from June until September, it’s a hardy plant that’s great for novices and pros.

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‘Geum ‘Mrs J Bradshaw’ produces semi-double, red blooms that command attention. These vibrant flowers are perched atop slender stems, creating an enchanting display that feels both light and airy, yet strikingly eye-catching,’ says Ross Dyke, resident horticultural expert at Pelargonium for Europe UK.

‘This stunning plant bursts into bloom from late spring into summer, delighting garden enthusiasts right after the planting season. Known for its reliability and recognised by the RHS for excellence, it is a standout performer that adds a strong pop of colour to any garden. It’s perfect for borders, this gem adds a sense of movement, bringing brightness and energy to your garden without overwhelming the space.’

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2. Dahlias - red varieties

Flamboyant and flouncy, you should absolutely grow dahlias if you want a garden full of impact. Opt for red varieties like Downham Royal or Dinner Plate 'Spartacus' for a dramatic display.

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‘These are a bit more dramatic. You plant them in May, and they really come into their own later in summer. If you want something that feels a bit more showy, they’re a good option,’ says Mirela Bajic, Senior Garden Designer at House Designer .

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3. Astilbe ‘Fanal’

Another gorgeous perennial, this impactful plant grows up to 60 cm in height, making it the perfect choice for showy displays.

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‘This plant showcases stunning, feathery spikes, with a rich, deep red hue that captures the eye. Its plume-like structure creates a soft, delicate appearance while delivering a visual presence that can elevate any garden,’ says Ross.

‘I recommend it because it's a resilient plant that flourishes in shady, damp areas, making it an excellent choice for challenging spots in your garden where other plants may struggle. It beautifully contrasts with bold foliage and complements other red plants in your garden.’

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4. Red acers

Not only are acers a tree that increases your home’s value , but their stunning red leaves will keep your garden filled with stunning colour. It may not be as bold as other plants on the list, but red acers have a sophisticated look and create a lovely background of colour.

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‘For something more subtle, I often use a red-leaved acer. It gives you structure and colour without relying on flowers, which can feel more balanced in a garden,’ says Mirela.

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5. Poppies

Poppies are a self-seeding flower that returns every year , making them a low-maintenance and practical choice as well as a beautiful one.

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‘Poppies have silk-like blooms that showcase a striking postbox red colour. These flowers are not only dramatic in their appearance but also fleeting in their beauty, making them a standout choice for any garden. Their presence evokes a sense of artistic flair,’ says Ross

‘I recommend it because these vibrant poppies can be easily sown in the spring (specifically in May), allowing you to enjoy a stunning display of colour throughout the summer months. They create bold splashes of colour in your garden, drawing the eye and enhancing the overall aesthetic. The poppy works in both wild flower style gardens and contemporary, making them a versatile choice.’

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If you want your garden to look as good as a runway creation, give one of these stunning red plants a go.