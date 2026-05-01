Wayfair is selling an outdoor sofa that looks identical to one of IKEA’s bestsellers – and it’s almost £200 cheaper!

We’re all used to IKEA being the more affordable option whenever compared to, well, any other brand. But that’s actually not always the case. And the 17 Stories Dalvey steel loveseat, available at Wayfair, is the perfect example as this outdoor sofa looks just like a popular IKEA outdoor sofa. But it’s selling for almost £200 less.

While IKEA is still one of the best places to buy garden furniture as it combines low to reasonable prices with stylish Scandi design, it’s always worth shopping around to bag an absolute bargain like this budget alternative from Wayfair, selling for £283.99 for a two-seater. Meanwhile, IKEA’s lookalike HAVSTEN outdoor sofa, which is one of the Swedish retailer’s bestsellers, retails for £480 for the same size.

17 Stories Dalvey Rectangle Steel Loveseat with Cushions £283.99 at Wayfair Made with a steel frame, the Dalvey is a sling sofa design with fluffy seat and back cushions, just like the IKEA HAVSTEN. IKEA HAVSTEN 2-seat outdoor sofa £480 at IKEA The only real difference between this IKEA sofa and the one from Wayfair are the additional armrests on this one.

Ideal Home’s Editor in Chief, Heather Young owns two IKEA HAVSTEN three-seaters and even she pointed out that they weren’t exactly cheap as far as the best outdoor sofas go. And she also marvelled at how similar the Wayfair alternative looked to her IKEA sofas – or in her words, ‘pretty much the same’. Even more so than the Habitat alternative that I found last year, the Habitat Tallak garden sofa set.

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(Image credit: Wayfair)

The Dalvey outdoor sofa from Wayfair also comes in a three-seater version for £409.99 if you’re after more space for lounging, as well as the best garden chair for £139.99 if you don’t have space for anything larger. It’s already a hit with existing customers as one reviewer wrote, ‘Great chairs! Very comfortable and worth the money.’

(Image credit: Wayfair)

While the IKEA HAVSTEN sofa only comes in the one off-white colourway - which the brand calls ‘beige’ (I suppose the armrest covers are indeed beige but I wouldn’t say the same for the cushions and steel frame) - the Wayfair sofa is available in two colours, the pictured white and grey. And while I’m usually not a big fan of grey garden furniture as it can come across as outdated, this grey looks more sleek and sophisticated than most.

Which one would you rather invest in? The IKEA version or the more affordable one from Wayfair?