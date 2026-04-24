These 7 peony lookalikes are just as show-stopping, but they are much lower maintenance and bloom for so much longer

We all love peony season, don't we – whether you grow your own or buy them as cut flowers – those big, blousy heads full of ruffly petals that bring us all so much joy, so much so we often overlook the fact that they can be extremely temperamental!

As a bespoke florist, I've spent many hours trying all the tricks to get them to perform, so often I do look at lookalikes that can be used instead, depending on the season.

'Peonies are lovely spring blooms which offer a delicate focal point in the garden, it’s just a shame they only have a short season,' says Chris Bennett, plant expert and founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk. 'But on the bright side, there are some great lookalikes which will bloom in the garden when peonies are out of season.'

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Together with gardening experts, we look at six fabulous alternatives that you can plant to give you all year round 'peony style' joy.

1. Double tulips

(Image credit: Sophie Warren-Smith)

At this time of year, you'll see plenty of tulips ahead of peony season – in multiple colours, but generally all the basic varieties that are quite small.

There are many other tulip varieties, with double tulips being the most stunning; in fact, some varieties are so 'un-tulip' like that it's hard to guess they are!

Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres, agrees, 'Look for double tulip varieties in your local garden centre that are often sold as “peony-flowered”. Their layered petals look just like peonies, adding soft shades of blush and cream to beds and containers as the garden is just waking up.'

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Particular favourites include Thompson & Morgan's Double Flag, which comes in a deep mauve, and they have eight bulbs for £10.99, which will be dispatched at the end of August. The best time to buy tulip bulbs is in autumn for them to bloom in spring.

Another variety to check out is Buuyose perennial double tulip spring flowering bulbs, six for £13.13 at Amazon, and they'll be dispatched in May.

2. Ranunculus

(Image credit: Getty Images/cweimer4)

'Alongside double tulips, ranunculus brings a slightly smaller, more delicate take on the peony look with tight, ruffled blooms that feel romantic and feminine, whether in the border or cut flowers,' explains Julian.

Available at the same time as tulips, it's best to plant ranunculus at the same time you'd plant them. They come in a beautiful colour palette of whites, pale to dark pinks, yellows, salmon, coral, red and bright oranges, so there's something for everyone.

'Whilst a compact ‘lookalike’ for peonies, ranunculus actually start blooming earlier in April, with peonies typically blooming from late May,' advises Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation. 'This gives you the opportunity to combine the two plants in your garden borders, with the ranunculus's smaller stature making it perfect for near the front of borders, whilst the superior height of peonies makes them more suited in the middle or back.'

For a mid pink, have a look at J Parker's Tomer Pink variety that comes in a pack of 15, £4.99, or 45 for a reduced price of £9.98. To pack a punch colour-wise, opt for Amazon's ranunculus mixed flower corms (10 for £5.95).

3. Carnations

(Image credit: Getty Images/FreshSplash)

Carnations get a bad press, I think it comes from the spray carnations that sit in every supermarket and garage waiting to be bought. In actual fact, they are a fabulous variety to use if you want that peony frilly look. I often use them as a filler in wedding installations because they come in an amazing array of colours and last well out of water.

Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture, agrees, 'Carnations have dense, frilly petals that can make them look like peonies when they are arranged closely together. They are best planted where they will receive some morning sun, but avoid any harsh afternoon sun as this can make the colour of the petals fade. They are relatively drought-tolerant, but they do need to be watered regularly when their buds are forming in spring.'

B&Q's Purple Wings variety is scented and comes in a pack of six pots, £32. They make great patio pot displays too, Suttons have five Postiplug plants from their Sweet Pleasure Collection for £9.99, which are scented and have 'double blooms'.

4. English shrub roses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are quite a few rose varieties that look just like peonies. 'By early summer, turn to English shrub roses for a peony fix,' suggests Julian. 'These elegant blooms mimic the peony’s opulent, ruffled form, add a delicious fragrance, and will keep flowering all season with a little deadheading.'

You cannot beat a scented garden rose; they are second to none and bring so much prettiness into your garden. Perhaps the most iconic are the David Austin roses – you can't go wrong with them. Top of my list to mimic the Sarah Bernhardt peony – which is the pale pink one – would be the Queen of Sweden, which is a good option for pots. It's a very similar pale pink, and you can buy it from £35 at Burford Garden Co.

For a more impactful, deeper pink, there's Dobies Rose Laguna, which is a climbing hybrid tea rose with double blooms and a lemon scent, currently £40.49 for a four-litre pot.

5. Dinner plate style dahlias

(Image credit: Getty Images/sagarmanis)

There's nothing more eye-catching than a 'dinner plate' style dahlia. 'When mid-summer arrives, Dinner Plate dahlias step into the spotlight,' says Julian. 'Their oversized, flower heads bring instant drama and texture, perfectly echoing the soft tones and romantic scale of peonies. Mix these lookalikes throughout your borders, and you’ll carry that cottage-garden charm right through to autumn.'

The ultimate variety to pick is Café au Lait (pick up a three-litre pot for £14.99 at Crocus); it can sell out quickly due to its stunning look. The heads can grow to a huge 20-25cm across and are peachy creamy in colour. Now is the perfect time to buy dahlias before they sell out for the season.

If you want to create a dramatic show in a container or border, then consider J Parker's Emory Paul, which is equally as large. They come in a choice of 10, three or a single tuber with prices starting from £4.99.

6. Marigolds

(Image credit: Getty/Schnuddel)

You may well think, 'Why are marigolds on this list?' as the variety that springs to mind is not peony-like in the slightest. However, there are over 50 varieties, and we've picked a few that do have that peony look – we promise!

Richard explains, 'Marigolds produce large flowers that can last for longer than the sometimes short-lived blooms of peonies. They are great flowers for attracting pollinating insects to your garden, and they can also be used to deter pests from other plants. French and African marigolds are the best varieties to grow for flowers similar to peonies, as both will produce frilly, fluffy flowers.'

The 'French Vanilla' F1 Hybrid variety from Thompson & Morgan is a large-headed marigold that comes in a lemon colour, 12 garden-ready plants for £12.99, dispatched end of May. They are perfect for a contemporary-style garden.

Another eye-catching variety is Marvel Vanilla, from £12.99 for a tray of 15 from J. Parkers. These are great if you want a mass planting look.

7. Camellia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Camellias bloom from late winter to early spring, and this hardy evergreen shrub produces white, pink or red flowers that are eye-catching and a most welcome splash of colour during the grey months.

'Simply select one of the peony-type camellias such as Camellia x williamsii ‘Anticipation’ (Crocus have this for £24.99 for a two litre pot), it'll flower from February to April, and you will be hard pressed to tell the lush, heavily ruffled flowers from those of a voluminous peony like ‘Dr Alexander Fleming’, (Dobies are selling this variety for £11.99 for a bare root plant)' says Lucie.

'Another noticeable difference between camellias and peonies is that they bloom at different times of the year,' says Lucie. What's great about this is that you have a lovely peony lookalike that will add the blousy style when peonies aren't available.

Shopping essentials for all year round peony style blooms

Border support Thompson & Morgan Peony Frame Outdoor Heavy Duty Garden Plant Support Was £23.99, now £19.99 on Amazon Whether you're planting peonies or something else in your borders, these sturdy metal frames are an essential garden tool to support plants growing upright instead of flopping over. Ergonomic snips Burgon & Ball 140mm Carbon Steel Garden Scissors £12 at B&Q These deadheader garden scissors have outstanding comfort and grip with high quality blades that will keep sharp over prolonged use. They are endorsed by the RHS and have a 10 year guarantee. Nurturing nutrients Plantworks Ltd Empathy Bulb Starter, 250g £6.38 on Amazon Give your bulbs the best start with this starter that feeds them with bio-active components and mycorrhizal fungi. Both will improve nutrient and water uptake.

My advice as a florist is to take full advantage during the season and keep your peonies blooming for as long as possible. At the same time, plan ahead by looking at the beautiful varieties mentioned so you can have peony lookalikes blooming the rest of the year.