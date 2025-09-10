Can you plant daffodil bulbs in September? Experts say 'earlier is always better' for the best blooms possible

One thing I’ve seen a lot of in supermarkets lately? Spring bulbs. Daffodils, especially – boxes of them, piled up temptingly by the doors. But can you plant daffodil bulbs in September?

Well, the short answer is yes – September is one of the best times to plant daffodil bulbs. The long answer is that you’ll need to make sure you’re planting them at the right depth, and in the right kind of soil – and it’s usually better to wait until the end of September, as well.

I was a little hesitant about planting daffodils this month, as it’s still pretty toasty here in London – so I checked in with a couple of trusted plant and bulb experts to find out more.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Daffodils are among the best bulbs you can plant in September, but since we’re only just recovering from a very hot summer, it’s smarter to hold off until later in the month.

‘Many hardy spring-flowering bulbs are happy to go into the ground as soon as the soil starts to cool as the weather turns and the nights start to draw in,’ says Charlotte Doubney, bulb expert at Taylors Bulbs.

As temperatures gradually cool this month, it’s safer to plant your daffodil bulbs towards the end of September – but the key is to avoid leaving it too late.

‘The sooner the better, as they like to settle before the cold,’ Charlotte says.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Nicola Stocken)

So, why is September such a good time to plant daffodil bulbs?

‘Planting now gives them plenty of time to settle into the soil before the cold weather arrives, so they’ll be ready to burst into beautiful blooms come spring,’ explains Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres. ‘Earlier is always better for strong roots and blooms.’

Spacing and depth are key to planting daffodil bulbs successfully in September.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

‘You want to plant the bulbs about 10 to 15cm deep and space them roughly 10cm apart,’ Julian advises. ‘A spot with good drainage and some sunlight works best.’

Daffodils are one of the easiest spring bulbs to grow in pots or in the ground, but having an aftercare tip or two up your sleeve will encourage them to burst into healthy bloom next spring.

‘After planting, give them a good watering to help settle the soil, but avoid soggy ground, which can cause rot,’ says Julian. ‘Adding mulch is also a smart idea to protect them from frost during winter.’

So, can you plant daffodil bulbs in September? Absolutely – but the sweet spot is the end of the month.