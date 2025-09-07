The 7 best bulbs to plant in September for a stunning spring display

Knowing which bulbs to plant in September is essential if you want a spring garden that's brimming with blooms.

Figuring out when to plant bulbs for spring can be daunting: plant the bulbs too early, and their green shoots will get killed off in the first frost. Leave it too late and the ground will be frozen solid, meaning the bulbs cannot grow and will just rot.

However, as a general rule of thumb, planting bulbs is one of the best jobs to do in the garden in September . 'Planting bulbs in September will ensure that they can set out roots before the soil gets too damp, which may help protect them against rotting over winter,' says Helena Jones, gardening expert at Hedges Direct. 'Apply a layer of mulch to the soil to add protection to your bulbs against frost. Here are some bulbs you can plant in September.'

1. Daffodils

(Image credit: Future PLC/Leigh Clapp Photography)

Sunny daffodil bulbs are one of the joys of spring, and September is a great time to plant daffodil bulbs and will reward you with colour in the garden.

With all of these bulbs to plant in September, you need to know how to plant bulbs. 'Plant daffodil bulbs about 10-15cm deep and 10cm apart in well-drained soil. They thrive in full sun to partial shade,' advises Craig Wilson, gardening expert and founder of the online gardening retailer, Gardeners Dream. 'After planting, give them a good drink to help them settle, but avoid overwatering as they don’t like soggy conditions.'

Where to buy:

Mix of Daffodil and Narcissus for £9 at J Parkers - Combine Daffodils and Narcissuses for a beautiful display that instantly says spring.

- Combine Daffodils and Narcissuses for a beautiful display that instantly says spring. 50 Daffodil mixed at Amazon - For a colourful take on tradition, this collection of 50 bulbs includes shades of white, yellow and blush, in double and single-flowered varieties.

- For a colourful take on tradition, this collection of 50 bulbs includes shades of white, yellow and blush, in double and single-flowered varieties. Daffodil Sagana bulbs at Amazon - With delicate white petals and a striking yellow centre, these naturalising to form larger clumps over the years.

2. Crocuses

(Image credit: Getty Images/R A Kearton)

Crocuses are one of the first signs of spring, but planting them in September will ensure blooms in February. Crocuses are a welcome addition to flower bed ideas, but they are also one of the easiest spring bulbs to grow in pots – why not try making a bulb lasagne for a continuous display?

'If you’re planting in containers, use gritty, well-drained soil in full sunshine, and place somewhere you can view from a window to bring instant cheer during the colder months. Crocuses are one of the best plants for pollinators as the beautiful yellow, white, and purple petals are packed with pollen,' advises gardening expert Sarah Raven.

Where to buy:

Large-Flowered Yellow Crocus from You Garden - Crocuses are typically white, yellow and purple, but this orange variety offers an eye-catching alternative that will brighten a dark day.

- Crocuses are typically white, yellow and purple, but this orange variety offers an eye-catching alternative that will brighten a dark day. Crocus Barrs Purple Flower Bulbs from Amazon - Available in pack sizes from 15 to 200, these purple crocus are the classic choice that will look beautiful naturalised in a lawn.

- Available in pack sizes from 15 to 200, these purple crocus are the classic choice that will look beautiful naturalised in a lawn. Crocus 'Large Dutch Collection' at Thompson & Morgan - A beautiful mix of yellow, white, purple and striped crocuses that would look beautiful in pots or in the garden.

3. Alliums

(Image credit: Future PLC/Leigh Clapp Photography)

September is the perfect time to plant allium bulbs, and they're a must-have in the garden. Not only are alliums statuesque additions to the flower border, but they are also one of the best plants to deter aphids from roses.

'We recommend planting alliums in the autumn,' says Josh Novell, gardening expert at Polhill Garden Centre . 'Alliums like full sun and well-drained soil, and work well when mixed in with other perennials .'

However, if you have missed the September window, alliums can be planted well into October, too.

Where to buy:

Allium Hollandicum 'Purple Sensation' at Crocus - One of the most popular alliums, 'Purple Sensation' really lives up to its name. Reaching a height of 0.8m, it can be planted in pots or in the border.

- One of the most popular alliums, 'Purple Sensation' really lives up to its name. Reaching a height of 0.8m, it can be planted in pots or in the border. Allium Amplectens 'Graceful Beauty' at Thompson & Morgan - An unusual white variety, plant in a sunny spot between August and November for beautiful, dainty blooms between April and June.

- An unusual white variety, plant in a sunny spot between August and November for beautiful, dainty blooms between April and June. Allium 'Globemaster' at Thompson & Morgan - If you're looking for a statement allium, then look no further than Globemaster. The plants reach 80cm tall with spherical blooms that reach up to 15cm across.

4. Snowdrops

(Image credit: Polly Eltes Photography/Future PLC)

Knowing when to plant snowdrop bulbs can seem confusing; however, they are some of the best bulbs to plant in September. It's also important to know where to plant snowdrops for the best chance of spring blooms.

Learning how to plant snowdrop bulbs is pretty straightforward. 'Snowdrops need to be planted about 5cm deep and 5-10cm apart. They prefer rich, well-drained soil and do well in partial to full shade. Water them well after planting, then occasionally until they’ve settled in,' advises Craig Wilson, gardening expert at Gardeners Dream.

There are plenty of pretty snowdrop varieties from which to choose – these are some of our favourites.

Where to buy:

Galanthus Nivalis (Common Snowdrop) at Sarah Raven - Available as a pack of 50 or 100, these classic snowdrops will quickly naturalise and help to brighten dark winter days.

- Available as a pack of 50 or 100, these classic snowdrops will quickly naturalise and help to brighten dark winter days. Galanthus Nivalis F. Pleniflorus 'flore Pleno' at Crocus - Double snowdrops are a beautiful alternative to traditional snowdrops. The RHS awards this variety as a plant of their Award of Garden Merit.

- Double snowdrops are a beautiful alternative to traditional snowdrops. The RHS awards this variety as a plant of their Award of Garden Merit. Galanthus Nivalis 'viridapice' at J Parker - This unusual snowdrop features green flowers with darker green tips and inner details.

5. Anemone

(Image credit: Alamy)

Spring-flowering anemones are another bulb to plant in September, and will reward you with beautiful blooms between May and July.

'Always soak the bulbs in water overnight to plump them up before planting anemone,' advises Julian Palphramand, Head of Plants at British Garden Centres. 'Prepare the soil by adding compost and grit, as anemones require good drainage. This will improve aeration and moisture retention. We also recommend you add a mulch or leaf mould to maintain soil moisture. Plant the bulbs horizontally, about 8cm deep and 10cm apart.'

One thing to note is that when to plant anemone bulbs depends on the variety –autumn-flowering anemone need to be planted in late spring/early summer.

Where to buy:

Anemone Nemorosa at Crocus - When planted in clumps, these small anemones create a beautiful carpet of blooms. Plant rhizomes between September or October for blooms in March.

- When planted in clumps, these small anemones create a beautiful carpet of blooms. Plant rhizomes between September or October for blooms in March. Anemone Rainbow Collection at Thompson & Morgan - If you want to add colour to your early spring garden, this rainbow collection of anemone is perfect. They also make beautiful cut flowers.

- If you want to add colour to your early spring garden, this rainbow collection of anemone is perfect. They also make beautiful cut flowers. Anemone De Caen Bicolor Bulbs at Amazon - These pretty bicolour anemone bulbs are a beautiful statement bloom that would brighten any patio pots.

6. Muscari

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicknamed after their clusters of bluebell flowers that resemble a bunch of grapes, Grape Hyacinth, or Muscari, are one of the best bulbs to plant in September.

Best suited to container gardens – these plants have a tendency to spread and colonise – they look beautiful when planted in a terracotta pot and displayed on a patio or windowsill.

If you're looking to bring life into a darker spot, muscari is a brilliant choice; in fact, they are among the best spring bulbs for shade to plant in September. This is partly because they are among the best bulbs for scent, so pop them somewhere you can enjoy their fragrance.

Where to buy:

20 X Muscari Latifolium Spring Bulbs at Amazon - These two toned blooms are a striking alternative to the standard purple blooms. Grow in the border to complement evergreen shrubbery or plant in pots for a statement feature.

- These two toned blooms are a striking alternative to the standard purple blooms. Grow in the border to complement evergreen shrubbery or plant in pots for a statement feature. 50 X Muscari Siberian Tiger Spring Bulbs at Amazon - White muscari are the perfect complement to snowdrops for a pretty minimalist garden.

- White muscari are the perfect complement to snowdrops for a pretty minimalist garden. Muscari 'Pink Sunrise' at Thompson & Morgan - These pale pink muscari are so pretty and are a perfect alternative to traditional purple blooms. Mix with white and purple varieties for a natural look or keep to pink for a dainty display.

7. Amaryllis

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

If you're wondering when to plant amaryllis bulbs for Christmas flowers, then look to plant a few in September and then a few in October, to ensure that at least one plant is at peak bloom on Christmas Day.

'Amaryllis will be in flower 7-10 weeks from planting,' explains plant expert Sarah Raven. 'They can be planted anytime from September to January, but I tend to plant them in October for flowering at Christmas or early in the new year.'

Where to buy:

Amaryllis Picotee Indoor Plant Bulb at Amazon - A dainty, minimalist alternative to the classic red, this elegant white amaryllis has subtle red edges for a festive edge.

- A dainty, minimalist alternative to the classic red, this elegant white amaryllis has subtle red edges for a festive edge. Amaryllis Red Striped at Amazon - Perfect for gifting, this red amaryllis comes with bulb, vase and compost. It is available in pink, white, red and stripe.

- Perfect for gifting, this red amaryllis comes with bulb, vase and compost. It is available in pink, white, red and stripe. Hippeastrum 'Rosalie' at Crocus - Pretty in pink, this amaryllis is beautifully uplifting and will brighten any windowsill through the darkest months of the year.

What is the latest to plant bulbs?

October/November is the latest time to plant bulbs – however, September is the ideal time to plant bulbs.

'Early spring flowering bulbs, such as daffodils, crocus and hyacinths, will bring a welcome early injection of colour to the garden and will need planting before the end of September. For summer-flowering bulbs, such as lilies and alliums, these should be planted in September and October. Tulips are a spring favourite, and can be planted later in the season up until the end of November,' says the garden experts at Phostrogen.

Not only can you plant bulbs in September, but you should plant bulbs in September for the best chance of spring blooms.