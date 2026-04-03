This £10 Amazon buy will protect your garden birds from dangerous algae this summer – all you need to do is put it in your birdbath

A wildlife expert is recommending a lesser-known hack to help purify and clean the water of a bird bath - all you need is this copper disc from Amazon .

Adding copper or even a penny to your bird bath is an excellent and natural way to prevent the growth of harmful algae, keeping the birds that visit your garden safe and happy to cool off in your bird bath.

If you want to attract birds to your garden this summer, it’s important to provide a safe environment for them to thrive. Cleaning your bird bath (and then keeping it clean) is one of the most important things you can do. Here’s how adding a copper disc can help you keep on top of this vital maintenance task.

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Why you should add a copper disc to your bird bath

neglecting to change the water often enough or not cleaning it properly are two of the biggest bird bath mistakes you can make.

Harmful algae can build up in your bath, and can sometimes be fatal for birds. A copper disc can help naturally purify the water, preventing a build-up of algae.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gail Shotlander)

‘Copper is a natural algicide and can improve water clarity - inhibiting growth of algae along with other microorganisms. Some algae can actually be beneficial to birds, providing them with a welcome food source, but blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) can pose a great risk to our feathered friends - releasing toxins that can be fatal, explains James Ewens, wildlife expert from Green Feathers .

‘Copper can help prevent the growth of harmful algae, creating a cleaner and healthier environment for birds and animals, and prevent diseases from bacteria and pathogens.

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‘Not only does copper have these antimicrobial effects, but it also has a welcome bonus of being appealing to birds in that they’re drawn in by the shine! Copper sparkles in the sun, which can attract birds like magpies and crows to your garden.’

Copper discs vs copper bird baths

Equally, you can also invest in a copper bird bath. Not only do you get the benefits of copper, but they look stunning, too. I personally love the finish of copper bird baths. For example, this fired copper bird bath (£111.56 on Amazon) has a unique finish that is perfect for catching the sunlight of your garden.

However, James says that discs actually work as well as copper baths, so you don’t have to upgrade your bird bath if you don’t need to.