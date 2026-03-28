Wildlife experts say you can feed garden birds leftover cooked pasta – here are the surprising benefits

Did you know that you can feed birds cooked pasta? Neither did I.

So when I was browsing the internet, working out what to feed birds at this time of the year, I was stunned by the suggestion on the RSPCA ’s website. Cooked pasta is among the food scraps that get the nod of approval from the animal charity – and there are more benefits to the carbs than I realised.

Here’s why cooked pasta – in moderation – can be a solid food source for garden birds.

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(Image credit: Getty Images / Alan Tunnicliffe Photography)

The RSPCA says that birds love to eat cooked pasta – as long as it’s plain, of course, and not covered in sauce.

I already knew that you can add potatoes to your bird feeder, but pasta was a carb I didn't expect to see on an avian menu. To find out why the recommendation was there, I spoke to Danny Yeoman, wild bird expert for Pets Corner and developer of Peter & Paul Wild Bird Foods.

'Yes, birds can eat cooked pasta without harm, provided it is plain and unseasoned,' he said. 'It offers a source of carbohydrates, which can provide quick-release energy.'

This Gardman Wild Bird Feeding Station from Argos includes two bird feeding trays, perfect for holding cooked pasta. Or, go for a ground feeding tray like this Gardman ground feeder from Amazon for birds like blackbirds and robins.

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Since it's a good source of carbs, cooked pasta is especially convenient for feeding birds during winter, rather than the warmer months of the year – but regardless of the season, it should never replace actual bird food.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Ballygally View Images)

'It is not a nutritionally complete food and lacks the essential fats, proteins, vitamins and minerals that birds require for long-term health,' Danny explains.

In spring, it's best to feed birds protein-rich bird foods that support breeding and the raising of young chicks. Danny recommends insects, mealworms or black soldier fly larvae. These Extra Select Grubs Up black soldier fly larvae from Amazon are brilliant for birds and hedgehogs.

If you do choose to offer birds cooked pasta as an occasional addition to your bird feeder, you'll need to make sure it's completely plain, unseasoned, unoiled and unsalted.

'The pasta should be soft and cut into small, manageable pieces to make it easier for birds to handle and swallow,' advises Danny.

'As with any fresh food, uneaten pasta should be removed before it spoils, particularly in warmer weather when it can deteriorate quickly.'

What you'll need

Gardman Gardman Wild Bird Feeding Station £22 at Argos A brilliantly priced feeding station with bird feeding trays. B&Q Maypole Adjustable Bird Table £34.99 at B&Q This bird table has a removable base for easy cleaning. Gardman Gardman Wooden Ground Wild Bird Feeder Tray £11.99 at Amazon Perfect for ground feeding birds.

So, although cooked pasta offers surprising energy benefits for birds, it should never replace actual bird food. As Danny says, the goal should always be to support garden birds in a meaningful way – but the occasional treat won't harm wildlife.