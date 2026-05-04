I've been persuaded to ditch my shed for a garden wardrobe – it's the ultimate storage solution for freeing up space in a tiny garden

Last year, I became the proud owner of a small courtyard garden in South London, but dominating one corner of it was an ugly old shed. Inheriting a shed is useful, even small gardens have their storage needs. But this one loomed over the tiny space, and garden gloves and plant pots seemed to disappear in it.

There must be a better small shed idea, and it turns out there is, but it's not a shed at all. Enter the 'garden wardrobe'.

I discovered the existence of the garden wardrobe when discussing small garden storage ideas with Ideal Home's Content Director, Lucy Searle. Like me, she had recently moved to a place with a smaller garden with an existing old shed. But she'd made the bold move to trade in the shed for a slimmed-down and more stylish garden wardrobe from Wayfair.

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'I downsized in the autumn, and as I was clearing out our huge garden shed in the old house, I realised I didn't need to keep most of what was in it - old paint, two old barbecues, pond kit (no pond in the new garden!). So, I just packed the essentials to take with me,' Lucy explains.

The Wayfair garden wardrobe in Lucy's garden (Image credit: Future / Lucy Searle)

'My new, much smaller garden had a dilapidated shed that dominated the sunniest corner of the space. I'd thought about replacing it with a smaller shed, but I realised that, particularly in a garden as small as mine, it would still be an ugly focal point that I would eventually fill unnecessarily. Then I spotted a brand new garden storage idea I'd never seen before: the outdoor wardrobe! Big enough to store essentials, and sitting on a small footprint, they are perfect for tucking away in a corner. Plus, they look much prettier than a classic shed,' she adds.

'I bought this Pent tool storage shed from Wayfair - it's pretty small, but big enough for everything I needed in my new garden: tools, a parasol, two paddling pools and gardening gloves. I removed the upper shelf from mine and added some tool hooks because it just suited the way I wanted to use it. And it looks great, even after the very wet winter we've just had.'

Inside the garden wardrobe (Image credit: Future / Lucy Searle)

Lucy's been so sold on the garden wardrobe she's now planning to buy a second one for the front of her house, too.

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'I'm going to buy another one, this time for the side passage at the front of my house, to store the broom I keep for the front path, fuel for the wood burner, and my bike accessories. It's slim enough to sit sideways, and it's much more attractive than the bike shed I was going to buy (my bike is making do with a waterproof cover instead).'

After being convinced of how effective a garden wardrobe can be for reclaiming space in a small garden, without losing any storage, I've gone on a mission to find one for my little courtyard.

Wayfair is a treasure trove of slimline sheds and garden wardrobes, but I've also found a number at Argos and B&Q. Here are a few of the ones making the shortlist for my garden.

Argos Forest Shiplap Apex Tall Garden Store - 750 Litre £300 at Argos If you need a space to store a lawnmower or parasols are large garden wardrobe without shelves will do the trick. B&Q Outdoor Bideford Garden Wooden Storage Cabinet Tool Shed £134.99 at B&Q If you prefer the classic look of a shed, but want the small footprint of a garden wardrobe? This cute number from B&Q has a slim profile, but a pitched roof for that rustic charm. Wayfair.co.uk Dakota Fields Aamir Solid + Manufactured Wood Single Storage Cabinet £133.99 at Wayfair UK The corner of my garden where I have space for a shed is under a set of black metal steps, so I'm considering this more muted colourway of Lucy's garden wardrobe.

This weekend I'm sorting out my old shed and upgrading to a garden wardrobe. Will you be joining me?