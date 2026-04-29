This popular slug removal hack could actually be attracting more slugs to your garden, experts warn – what to do instead to avoid a 'slugageddon'
Apparently, the trick can backfire
Beer traps are one of the most popular hacks for keeping slug populations at bay, but apparently, they can sometimes have a completely different effect.
There are plenty of ways to keep slugs at bay naturally, each with its own merits and drawbacks. Traditionally, beer traps are used to lure and drown slugs in the garden – so it’s not the most humane form of pest control – but according to experts, they can actually worsen the problem.
Here’s why pest experts are warning against beer traps right now, with a predicted 'slugageddon' on the horizon – and a few alternative ways to tackle slugs as we enter peak gardening season.Article continues below
A beer trap, in theory, should lure slugs out of hiding and to their demises – but if your garden isn’t already dealing with a huge infestation, it can bring about an even bigger problem.
‘Some traditional garden tricks can help in small situations, but they’re not always a complete solution,’ says Tessa Cobley, plant pest expert and owner of Ladybird Plantcare.
‘Beer traps are a commonly suggested remedy, but they can sometimes attract even more slugs into the area.’
So, beer traps can actually do the opposite of what you’re trying to achieve, by inviting even more slugs into your garden. It’s a bit like putting out an iced bun for the wasps, I suppose – it might contain the problem in one area, but it can make your garden a hotspot for the critters.
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What should you do instead, then?
Well, you could learn how to use nematodes on slugs (you can pre-order Nemaslug 2.0 Biological Slug Killer from Marshalls Garden). This effective natural control releases natural predators into the soil – you simply need to water it onto the target areas.
‘If slug numbers are already high, it’s usually better to tackle the population in the soil first using biological methods like nematodes and then use barriers as an extra line of defence for vulnerable plants,’ says Tessa.
The experts at nematode supplier Nemasys are actually predicting a 'slugageddon' this year.
‘This year’s mild conditions have allowed more slugs to survive and remain active for longer – and lay more eggs in the soil ready to hatch this spring!' they explained.
‘The combination of wet soil, abundant organic matter, and ideal shelter conditions has created the perfect environment for slugs to breed and feed. As a result, many experts are predicting a significant increase in slug numbers – with some already dubbing it a potential 'slugageddon'.’
To protect pots from slugs, I usually use copper tape like this reel from Amazon to line the outer edges. You could also try the copper scourer hack, which is surprisingly effective.
What to use instead
The beer trap for slugs warning carries a lot of weight, but there are plenty of other ways to keep the pests at bay. You can even plant slug and snail-repellent plants around vulnerable ones, if you're all for the natural approach.
Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.
As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She loves sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.