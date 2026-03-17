5 ways to stop squirrels from digging up your potted plants – smart and humane ways to stop them destroying your bulb displays

You've invested in bulbs that are going to produce beautiful spring flowers, they've been carefully potted, and all is well. Until you take a look at them one morning to find that half are missing...or half-eaten bulbs are left beside a pot.

The squirrel is back and has decided to have lunch from your hard work. They particularly love tulips and crocus, which means that those first signs of spring that we all eagerly await from our pots can be dealt a hard blow.

So how on earth do we stop this pesky bulb-eater from stealing our much-loved spring joys? I spoke to garden experts to find the best ways to get those pesky squirrels out of your plant pots.

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1. Put up physical barriers

(Image credit: Alamy)

It can be really disheartening, especially if you only have a small garden and pots are your own source of planting. So what can we do that's humane to stop squirrels from eating plants?

'Creating a physical barrier to prevent squirrels from digging up your plants is the most obvious solution,' says Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress. 'Mesh is a great option, but just be sure to anchor it under the rim of the pot so that squirrels can’t get underneath and sneak their way in.'

B&Q's Blooma 25 x 25mm galvanised steel wire mesh roll 10m in length, £35, is a good option as the squares are relatively small, which will prevent the squirrel from getting to the bulbs whilst still allowing them to grow through.

2. Strongly scented plants

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There are a few strong-smelling plants that repel squirrels rather successfully.

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Chris explains, 'Strong-scented plants are a fantastic option. Think mint, lavender or rosemary. If you already have these in your garden, consider moving them closer to the plants you’re trying to protect. You can even plant them in the same container.'

We love this option because large pots full of lavender will be a fantastic attractor for bees, too. Check out Crocus's Lavendula angustifolia 'Munstead' variety, you can buy a 5L pot for £37.99.

3. Chilli powder

(Image credit: Getty Images / Lucia Terui)

As we know squirrels don't like strong scents, which is why chilli powder can deter them well and the best bit is that it works on slugs and snails too.

'Using chilli powder can stop larger nuisances like squirrels from digging up bulbs or destroying borders,' advises Dr Emily Attlee, conservation scientist and co-founder of original seed company, Seedball. 'It contains capsaicin, a natural repellent which will keep a variety of pesky pests away – including these clever acrobats.'

Pop to your local store and buy some basic chilli powder says Dr Emily. 'Simply distribute a small amount over the garden or around the bulbs you’re wanting to protect. No need for harsh chemicals or pesticides, the solution to a pest-free patch is in your kitchen cupboard.'

4. Noise and visible deterrents

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Squirrels don't like loud noises so if you can set up some kind of hanging apparatus that will keep them away from your pots.

'They generally prefer quiet areas, so consider adding some features into the garden that work as noise or motion deterrents. Things like pinwheels and reflective tape can be enough to put squirrels off from getting too close,' suggests Chris.

Keep it budget friendly with these metal wind chime bells from Crocus, £24.99, they can be hung from a hook near your pots, or from a tree. Argos have a highly rated device called The Big Cheese Solar Sonic Cat Repeller that will work on squirrels too, £22.

5. Sharp items

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Don't worry, we don't mean things that will cause injury, but more things that are uncomfortable for our furry friends to walk on.

We're talking about things like holly leaves and rose pruning, and wooden skewers, to just make it that bit harder for them to dig up the bulbs.

Other options are plastic forks around the bulbs, gravel or small stones – the latter could be a layer on top of your soil that will still allow bulb growth to appear.

Squirrel deterrent shopping essentials

Reflective deterrent Yitla Bird Scarers Windmills for Garden, Pack of 5, Multicoloured £8.99 on Amazon Remember these in sandcastles? They are the perfect deterrent that you can stick in your pots – they'll also keep birds away too. Metal cloche Squirrel Proof Cloche £27.99 on Crocus These handy metal domed cloches will fit some pots, just measure beforehand. They're also great for borders and preventing other animals from ruining your crops. Natural spray DD Teck 100% Natural Squirrel Repellent Spray, 100ml Check Amazon £5.99 on Amazon This spray is 100% natural and eco-friendly, you can spray it around your pots and is should repel squirrels without harm. It's odourless and non-staining and works immediately on contact.

There are some great squirrel deterrents to try, give them a go and hopefully your bulbs will survive and bloom beautifully this season.