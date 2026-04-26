4 easy ways to dispose of garden waste if you don’t have a garden waste bin

If you’re struggling to get rid of garden waste and your council doesn't provide you with a garden waste bin, struggle no longer, as here are four ways to dispose of garden waste without one.

While new recycling rules are being rolled out across England, it remains that not every household is entitled to a garden waste collection from their local council. After all, there’s no point worrying about what you can put in a garden waste bin under the new rules if you don't have one in the first place.

If you’re planning on tackling some May gardening jobs over the upcoming bank holidays, but don’t have a garden waste bin, here are four ways to dispose of garden waste without one.

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How is garden waste collection decided?

First things first, it’s important to understand why some households are entitled to a garden waste bin, and others aren't. Most councils in England charge an annual fee to collect garden waste. For example, in my hometown of Bristol, collections are every two weeks and cost £75 for waste collection and a bin. Just the collection service is £54 a year.

It’s increasingly rare that councils offer a free collection service. Redbridge Council in London offers a free fortnightly collection service with £2 garden waste bags available for sale in local libraries. While this isn’t the norm across England, you should certainly check your local council’s website to see what garden waste collection services are available.

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‘Houses and properties with gardens are usually eligible, while flats and properties without gardens often are not. Then they think about storage and access; limited space or restricted collection routes can influence whether the service is available,' explains Ross Dyke, horticultural expert at Hornby George PR and founder of gardening podcast The Plant Pod and Get Children Growing initiative.

'They look at the cost and demand; many councils charge an annual subscription fee, meaning this service is not automatically included. As a result, even neighbouring areas can have vastly different garden waste services. This variability highlights the importance of checking with your local council to understand the options.’

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‘However, there are numerous practical and environmentally friendly solutions available to help manage garden waste effectively. Whether you reside in a cosy flat, a rented home, or live beyond the reach of your council's waste collection service, you can still find respectable ways to dispose of your garden waste and keep your outdoor space tidy.’

1. Compost

‘Creating a compost heap or bin is one of the most effective long-term solutions you can choose. You can confidently compost a variety of materials. These include grass cuttings, leaves, chopped prunings, and weeds, although avoid any weeds that have seeds on them,’ says Ross.

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Not only is learning to make compost a great way to dispose of garden waste, but you can also feed your garden for free. You just need to pay for the bin as a start-up cost, but affordable and quality models are available, such as Blackwall 220 Litre Green Compost Converter, £49.99, B&Q .

Go to a local recyling centre

You are able to recycle garden waste at most recycling centres for free. You may need to book a slot at your local recycling centre, and of course, you will have to transport your own waste to the centre. For this, I recommend picking up some heavy-duty garden waste sacks (£9.99, Amazon) if you have a lot of waste, or garden waste bags (£7.99, Amazon) will suffice.

3. Use a private company

‘If your council doesn't provide garden waste collection, private companies are an excellent alternative. But you need to make sure they are licensed waste carriers, ensure that you confirm their registration; this is crucial to prevent any problems with illegal dumping,’ recommends Ross.

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Companies such as HIPPO and Clearabee offer a nationwide service; however, you will definitely be able to find local, licensed waste collectors.

4. Join a community composting scheme

Lastly, you should see if your local area has a community composting scheme. These schemes allow you to dispose of garden waste, whilst also fostering community relations and, of course, creating fertile compost. This is a great option if you don’t have the space for a bulky compost bin in your garden. Many councils, including South Gloucestershire and South Hampshire , will have information on where your closest group is and how to get involved.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Lizzie Orme)

‘Many communities successfully implement shared composting projects through local councils and environmental organisations, like WRAP , which is dedicated to promoting waste reduction,’ adds Ross.

With these simple solutions in your back pocket, disposing of garden waste is a breeze.