Michelle Keegan’s striped lawn has sparked a huge debate on Instagram - here’s how to recreate it at home

It's official: Michelle Keegan's lawn is making waves on Instagram at the moment, and not least of all because of the lavish outdoor space replete with a very green striped lawn.

Hot on the heels of a three-year renovation project, the star of Fool Me Once gave us lawn ideas aplenty when she and husband Mark Wright shared a sneaky peek inside the plot of their £3.5 million mansion with fans via social media.

And, while the design itself has prompted some debate, one thing is certain: all of that lush green grass has left us keen to take the duo's lawn care tips on board in our own gardens. And they say it's down to one specific product: Turf Food Organic Fertilisers from Pitchcare.

From the oversized plant pots to the privacy hedges surrounding the plot, there's no denying that the couple favours the minimalist approach in their oh-so-modern garden. Except, it seems, when it comes to their lawn.

That's right, everyone: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's lawn comes with its very own full-sized football pitch – stripes and all!

'After last week's post about [our] garden, you know [we] love turf so had to show you this too,' they captioned the post.

'[We] couldn't believe the difference – it literally went from dry, sparse and brown to a thick green lawn in just a few weeks,' they added, insisting Turf Food Organic Fertilisers from Pitchcare is to thank for their lawn's 'amazing colour'



Naturally, the post sparked a huge response among the couple's followers. 'You have a football pitch in your garden??? That is very impressive. It looks immaculate,' reads one comment.

'Who the F has a football pitch in their back garden?' added another teasingly.

And, while many admitted they were 'jelly' of the look, many were quick to point out that Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's lawn (and built-in football pitch) is determinedly unrelatable content. 'We are not all millionaires, I’m afraid.'

They're not wrong, of course, although there are ways that we lesser mortals can incorporate this striking effect into our own list of small garden ideas – if we're willing to put the work in to get stripes in a lawn.

'It's all very possible,' says Richard Pike, expert greenkeeper and director of R Pike Sports Ground Management in Surrey.

'It all depends on how you cut the grass, and with what lawnmower, so look for one with a roller on the back (rather than four wheels), as this roller is what creates the defined stripes. And, if you're really into making it like a football pitch, you could also consider applying a fertiliser that contains a higher concentration of nitrogen and/or iron to give you greener grass, as that will emphasise the striping effect.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Peter Chaloner, managing director of Cobra , agrees. 'Creating a professional-looking striped lawn at home involves careful planning, proper lawn care, and the right mowing techniques,' he says, insisting the Cobra Fortis precision cylinder mower is a great choice of tool to use.

Here's how to get the look at home:

1. Prep the lawn

'It’s important that your soil is prepped and healthy,' says Peter. 'To alleviate soil compaction and improve air and water penetration, you should consider aerating your lawn as this helps nutrients reach the grassroots more effectively.'

2. Adjust your mower

It's important to adjust your mower to the appropriate height for your grass type.

'Generally, cool-season grasses should be mowed to 2.5-3.5 inches, while warm-season grasses can be shorter,' says Peter.

'Mow often enough to make sure that you only cut one-third of the grass blade height at a time. This promotes healthy growth and minimises stress on the grass.'

3. Lawn maintenance

Whip out your lawn care calendar, as maintenance is going to play a big part in achieving the same striking look of Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's lawn.

'Applying a balanced fertiliser in the spring and autumn, in particular a slow-release nitrogen fertilisers will ensure a steady feed throughout the year, keeping grass lush,' says Peter.

When it comes to watering your lawn, he adds that it's best to water deeply and infrequently.

'Watering early in the morning or late in the evening reduces water loss due to evaporation, which is one of the most common watering mistakes,' he continues. 'Aim for 1 to 1.5 inches of water per week, adjusting based on rainfall and weather conditions.'

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Finally, Peter adds that scarifying and dethatching should also be performed at least annually to promote healthy growth and create thicker, more vibrant lawns.

3. Creating stripes

Again, Peter and Richard are in full agreement on this front, but choosing the right mower is key to recreating Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's lawn at home.

'The Fortis by EGO cartridge lawnmower is an excellent choice for creating stripes thanks to its adjustable height settings, sharp blades, and built-in rear roller, as a rear roller is essential for this finish,' says Peter.

Whatever mower you select, begin by mowing a straight line. 'Pick a fixed point in the distance to maintain a straight path, then turn around and mow in the opposite direction to create alternating light and dark stripes,' advises Peter.

'Overlap each pass slightly to ensure full coverage and avoid uncut strips.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

A word of warning for anyone hoping to recreate Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's lawn, though, as Sir David Attenborough has urged gardeners everywhere to extend No-Mow May until mid-July at the very earliest.

'Nowhere here is richer in wildflowers and insect pollinators than our traditional hay meadows. Sadly, in the last 60 years, we've lost 97% of this precious habitat,' the filmmaker explained during the BBC's Wild Isles nature documentary .

'But with nature-friendly farming, meadows can be restored to provide a haven for wildlife. It's all about the timing. Delaying mowing until mid-July allows birds and insects to complete their breeding and flowers to set their seed.'

And just like that, we're swerving back away from the idea of an at-home football pitch to a wildlife garden again. How about you?

