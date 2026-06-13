Monty Don recommends sowing this cottage garden staple now for a Chelsea-inspired display next summer

At RHS Chelsea this year, it wasn’t a rare exotic plant or high-tech garden design that captured attention, but something far more familiar. Monty Don has been championing the return of biennials for years – and at Chelsea 2026, they were everywhere in the show gardens.

Among them, one plant in particular kept catching the eye in multiple medal-winning gardens, with white foxgloves appearing throughout several of the medal-winning gardens and proving that this classic cottage garden favourite is having a major moment.

Varieties such as Digitalis purpurea 'Alba' and Digitalis 'Dalmatian White' helped create the soft, romantic planting style that dominated this year's RHS Chelsea show gardens. And we have good news for anyone feeling inspired to recreate the look at home, as Monty Don says now is exactly the right time to get started on these pretty biennials.

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(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

Why Monty Don says now is the time to sow biennials

Writing on his blog, Monty explains that summer is the ideal time to sow biennials, including foxgloves. 'Now is the time to sow wallflowers, honesty, foxgloves, forget-me-nots or sweet rocket for a lovely display next spring and summer,' he says.

Unlike annual flowers, which grow, flower and die within a single season, biennials take a little longer to reach their full potential.

'Biennials differ from annuals, which grow, flower and set seed all in one growing season, in that they grow fast from seed and develop strong roots and foliage in one season and then flower in the next,' Monty explains.