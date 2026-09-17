Should you water bulbs after planting in autumn? How to nail your bulb aftercare and get them off to a good start

At this time of the year we're all starting to plan our bulbs for the season ahead – deciding on our garden layouts, how to plant bulbs, where to plant them, colour schemes and then getting them planted.

It's a busier time of year than one imagines especially as it's the ideal time to plant bulbs for spring. The big question as well is whether we water bulbs after planting, or is there enough moisture in the ground already for them to manage?

We've asked our garden experts for their thoughts and tips and how to give them the best start in autumn so they thrive.

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Do you water bulbs after planting in autumn?

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'When planting bulbs, just like when you are adding pot grown plants into your garden, watering straight after planting is advisable simply to help settle the soil back into place around the bulbs,' advises Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse rxpert at Harvst Automatic Watering.



The reason behind this method? 'Bulbs need their bases to make direct contact with moist soil in order for them to produce roots - by watering immediately after planting you settle the soil and remove any air pockets so the bulbs are completely in contact with the soil,' Lucie shares.

Fiona Macdonald, cut flower and foliage farmer at Flowers by Raspberry Wild agrees, 'I water them in as it sets the soil/compost around them and gives them a nice home, then I leave them completely. If the spring is dry I'll give them a drink, but you will get to know – and they will tell you if they need watering after.'

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It is vital to check your soil though, Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres explains, 'The main thing is to avoid constantly wet soil, as bulbs can rot when they are left sitting in water.'

You can easily check the moisture in your soil by investing in a tester, Amazon's 5-in-1 soil moisture meter also measures pH levels, sunlight intensity and temperature as well, it's currently £16.65.

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Ground vs pots

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This is where the difference comes in – and more care is needed to keep your freshly planted bulbs thriving.

'Whilst bulbs planted in the ground in autumn are unlikely to need you to water them regularly, you may need to water those which you have planted in pots,' says Lucie.

Julian explains why, 'Bulbs in containers usually need more attention than those planted in the ground. Pots can dry out quickly, so check them during prolonged dry spells. Keep the compost lightly moist but make sure excess water can drain freely through the holes in the base. Once shoots appear, apply a high-potash feed, such as tomato feed, to support flowering.'

Aftercare tips for getting bulbs off to a good start in autumn

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Two areas for after planting care to watch out for are pests and disease.

'It’s important to keep in mind when planting bulbs in the autumn that they will be viewed as a rich source of nutrients and water to many pests visiting your garden as their natural sources of food start to reduce as the weather changes,' says Lucie.



To ensure your bulbs stay where you planted them there are a couple of things you can do. The first is to use bulb baskets – we like Thompson & Morgan's, from £5.99 for one, and is good at stop squirrels from digging up bulbs. Another option is to plant them a bit deeper. 'You can also use chicken wire above the bulbs and below the surface of the soil or mulch to prevent them from being easily dug up,' Lucie adds.

Tulip fire is perhaps the most common, and does only affect tulips. There's also bulb rot that's caused by fungi or bacteria in soggy soil. To help prevent these bulb diseases it's important to keep your bulls in a cool, dry, well-ventilated space before planting out. Choose only the healthy looking bulbs, reject any that feel soft and have signs of mould. Make sure they're not damaged too.

Essential bulb planting kit

Haliaeetus Bulb Planter Tool, 6 Inches Depth Mark £20.99 on Amazon This bulb planter tool is ideal for when you need to know how deep your bulbs are going – instead of guessing! It has 1-6 inch depth marks on the outside and the thick stainless steel design ensures it's sturdy and durable.

Gardena Polyester Grey Gardening Gloves £12 at B&Q Protect your hands, but still be able to plant easily with these gardening gloves that have a silicone coating on the palm for a secure grip and mesh on the top. They also have Oeko-Tex Standard 100 which means they are free of harmful substances. Esschert Deluxe Garden Matt, Green (39 x 26 x 5cm) Was £7.10, now £6.78 on Amazon If you have lot's of bulbs to plant then a kneeler will make it more comfortable for you. This green design is made from tough fabric and has handle for carrying about.

It is always a good idea to water your bulbs after planting, but sparingly – learn how to check your soil with a tester and keep an eye out for pests and disease that can hinder your bulbs from thriving over the winter months.