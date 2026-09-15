The simple furniture trick that makes a small bedroom look bigger – according to interior designers, 'it creates a sense of space and openness'

As the owner of a small bedroom, you'll understand just how important it is to make clever design choices that maximise the space. In a large bedroom, almost anything goes, but in a compact sleep space, decor choices need to work harder.

Luckily, when it comes to small bedroom ideas, the professionals have plenty of spacemaxxing tricks up their sleeves. From ditching the bedside tables in favour of space-saving alternatives to window-dressing tricks that make a small bedroom look bigger, interior designers are an endless source of clever design solutions.

There's also a simple furniture trick that interior designers use to make a small bedroom look bigger, and as we're about to find out, it's all about the legs.

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'With modern homes becoming smaller and more compact, choosing the right furniture can make a big difference to how spacious the room feels, both practically and visually,' explains interior designer Emma Detering, founder and creative director of Kelling Designs.

And as our design experts go on to reveal, the higher the legs on the furniture you choose for a small bedroom, the more space you'll create.

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'Opting for furniture with high legs is a simple trick that can make a small bedroom look visually bigger,' explains Emma. Why? 'Because it allows more of the floor to be seen underneath the furniture, creating a greater sense of space and making the room feel less crowded.'

'Furniture with visible legs can be a really useful trick in a smaller bedroom,' agrees interior designer and founder of Pringle & Pringle, Sophie Pringle.

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'Being able to see the floor beneath a bed, chest of drawers, or bedside table creates a sense of openness and allows the eye to travel further through the room, rather than having lots of solid blocks of furniture interrupting the floor plane.'

And like all the best design tricks, 'it’s a subtle difference,' says Sophie, 'but when space is limited, those glimpses of floor can make the whole room feel lighter and less crowded.'

(Image credit: Siobhan Doran Studio)

Clever, right? And when it comes to bijou-bedroom furniture choices, our design experts have even more top tips up their sleeve. 'I particularly like combining this trick with furniture that has a relatively slender profile,' says Sophie, 'that way you retain plenty of visual breathing space around each piece.'

John Lewis John Lewis Pillar 1 Drawer Bedside Table, Blue £129 at John Lewis High-legged furniture paired with storage is the key to maximising space in a small bedroom. Habitat Hugh Wooden Double Bed £259 at Habitat UK High legs create the illusion of extra floor space, and this open slat headboard gives the illusion of extra wall space, too. Dunelm Jordyn Side Table £49 at Dunelm Slender legs with a tapered silhouette increases the slimline feel of this stylish bedside table.

Other tricks to create the illusion of space

'Lighter coloured furniture can also help to make a small bedroom feel more spacious, particularly when it sits comfortably within the tone of the walls and flooring,' adds Sophie.

'Rather than having lots of strong contrasts, which can make individual pieces feel more prominent, a quieter palette allows the furniture to blend into the overall scheme and gives the room a more cohesive feel.'

'That said, I wouldn’t suggest that everything has to be pale,' advises the Pringle & Pringle founder. 'A small bedroom can still have plenty of character - it’s more about being considered with the overall visual weight of the pieces and avoiding too many competing focal points.'

Interior designer Emma is also a fan of lighter coloured furniture for small spaces. 'It can help to make the space feel brighter and more spacious,' says Emma, plus, 'as lighter finishes reflect light and help to create a more open feeling within the room.'

(Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

'It’s also really important to consider the size and scale of the furniture you choose,' advises Emma. 'Always get the biggest and best quality mattress and bed the room can take, but be mindful of the other furniture pieces you introduce into the space.'

'Avoid filling the room with unnecessary furniture and instead consider pieces that are practical and work harder,' suggests Emma. 'Choosing furniture with built-in storage, such as ottoman beds with storage underneath, can be a great way to maximise space without adding additional furniture and taking up valuable floor space.'

And Emma isn't the only fan of hidden storage and multifunctional furniture in a bijou bedroom. 'In a small bedroom, every piece needs to earn its place,' agrees Sophie. 'I look for furniture that can perform more than one function and storage that uses the full height of the room.'

'I also like to free up the floor wherever possible,' says Sophie. 'Wall-mounted bedside shelves or lighting can be a great alternative to bulky bedside tables, while an ottoman at the end of the bed can provide useful storage without requiring another separate piece of furniture.'

Dunelm Georgi Floating 1 Drawer Bedside Table £59 at Dunelm A wall-mounted bedside shelf or bedside cabinet makes even more floor space visible, increasing the feel of a small bedroom further. Next Black Ryker Rechargeable Wireless Wall Light £55 at Next UK Opting for wall-mounted lights on either side of your bed can also eliminate the need for a surface to sit a bedside lamp on. Habitat Ruxley End Drawer Storage Bed £330 at Habitat UK Opting for a storage bed is another great way to make the most of every last square inch of space.

Overall, 'the aim is to create a clear, easy flow around the room,' explains Sophie, 'when you can move through the room comfortably and see more of the floor, even a very small bedroom can feel surprisingly generous.'