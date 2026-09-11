This easy bulb planting hack guarantees flowers in your pots throughout spring – ‘it’s such a simple garden design trick'

Horticultural expert and Love You Garden presenter, David Domoney, has just given us another brilliant bulb planting hack, and it’s the perfect way to keep your plant pots interesting all spring.

If you’re wondering how to plant your bulbs in pots this autumn, you’ll want to watch the television presenter’s latest Instagram reel. It combines a few different types of spring bulbs (daffodils, tulips, crocuses and muscari), ensuring the plant pot stays in flower all spring.

Here’s why David’s bulb planting idea is ideal for beautiful spring pot arrangements.

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September marks the start of bulb-planting season, and it can be tempting to plant a mix of different flower bulbs in a random order. David says we can be more methodical about planting our bulbs in pots, though – you’ll just need to divide your pot up into four imaginary quarters.

‘Here’s a great tip when you’re planting your bulbs: plant them in quarters,’ said David in one of his most recent Instagram reels.

Pointing to each segment of the plant pot, David said, ‘Crocus here, daffodils, then muscari, then tulips.’

David’s bulb planting hack isn’t just about having a mix of blooms in one pot – it’s about ensuring that there’s always something flowering when spring arrives.

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‘Because they flower at different times, you can twist the container, so you’re always looking at the plant that is in flower at that time,’ David explained.

You’ll just need some low-maintenance daffodil bulbs, like these ‘Tête-à-tête’ bulbs from Crocus, and then some muscari, crocuses and tulip bulbs, too (personally, I’ve got my eye on Tulip 'Angelique' from Thompson & Morgan). When one stops flowering, the next should be coming into bloom – so all you need to do, as David said, is rotate your pot as the season progresses.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Leigh Clapp Photography)

‘It’s such a simple garden design trick, but it can create a changing display throughout the spring,’ continued David in the caption. ‘[It’s] perfect for a pot beside a doorway, patio or window.’

We haven’t quite reached the best time to plant tulip bulbs yet, so it’s worth holding off on those for a little while longer – but there are plenty other spring bulbs you can order in the meantime.

Of course, you’ll also need to follow general pot-planting principles to ensure your spring bulbs flower successfully.

‘Don’t forget good drainage,’ David added in the Instagram caption. ‘Make sure your container has drainage holes and avoid letting the compost become waterlogged over winter.’

Some pot feet like these Verve Laleh Terracotta Pot Feet from B&Q are a brilliant way of preventing your potted plants from sitting soggy over the colder months.

What you'll need

And that's it! Plant daffodil, crocus, tulip and muscari bulbs in four corners of a pot, and you'll enjoy a flowering display all spring.