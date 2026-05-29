The best weeding tools for every stubborn garden weed – and why one type does not suit all of these pesky garden invaders

The warm weather has seen everything in my garden take on a sudden growth spurt. And while it’s lovely seeing all the flowers and plants come into bloom, unfortunately, the weeds seem to be growing at full speed, too.

While it’s tempting to jump in and yank weeds out as you spot them, different weeds require different tools depending on their type and location and knowing which gardening tools to use on which weed is the secret to success when it comes to the battle against them.

‘Weeding is most effective when you match the tool or method to both the type of weed and the area you’re working in,’ says Mark Hewett, Divisional Sales Manager for Garden Tools & Accessories at Wilkinson Sword and Town & Country. ‘When it comes to how to get rid of weeds, different weeds have different root systems – from shallow, surface-rooted invaders like daisies and moss, to deeper tap-rooted weeds such as dandelions – so using the right approach and tool makes removal quicker, more effective and far less disruptive to surrounding plants.’

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1. Keep on top by weeding little and often

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‘The key to successful weeding is consistency,’ says Mark. ‘Tackling weeds little and often prevents them from establishing strong root systems, making them much easier to remove and a speedier way to get rid of weeds.'

‘It’s also best to weed after rain or watering, when the soil is softer, and roots can be lifted more cleanly. Wherever possible, aim to remove weeds at the root rather than just cutting them back (which is a classic weeding mistake), as removing the root will help prevent regrowth.’

2. Tackle deep-rooted weeds

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‘For weeds with deeper tap roots, such as dandelions or dock, it’s recommended to use tools that can get underneath and lift the root system,’ advises Mark. ‘A weed grubber, like this Carbon steel weed grubber, £6.99, Wilkinson Sword, is ideal for this, as its leverage design helps pry out weeds cleanly from lawns and borders, removing the root as well as the foliage.’

‘For more precise work in crowded flower beds, a weeding knife is particularly effective. It’s narrow blade allows gardeners to target individual weeds in tight spaces, making it especially useful around delicate planting where accuracy is important. It can also double up as a planting tool for bulbs and seedlings.’

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3. Clear surface weeds and lawns more easily

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‘For shallow-rooted weeds, such as daisies, or to get rid of weeds spreading across lawns and borders, surface-level tools are often the most efficient,’ advises Mark.

‘A long-handled tool, like this stainless steel Dutch hoe, £34.99, Wilkinson Sword, is ideal for slicing weeds just below the soil surface, allowing you to clear larger areas quickly while minimising disruption to the soil.’

4. Target paths, patios and hard surfaces

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‘When it comes to how to remove weeds from a patio, then these hard-to-reach, stubborn weeds growing between paving slabs or in compacted areas require a more targeted solution,’ advises Mark. ‘A patio scraper or patio knife with an L-shaped blade designed specifically for this purpose, like this stainless steel hand patio knife, £12.99, J. Parker's, can get into narrow gaps or remove weeds and moss at the root, helping to keep hard landscaping clean without chemicals.’