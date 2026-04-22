6 things people with a spotless patio always have to keep their outdoor space clean and weed-free all summer long

If your patio is anything like mine post-winter, it can feel like a losing battle against grime, moss and those relentless weeds that seem to appear overnight in cracks.

After a few years of testing tools and tweaking my routine, I've picked up plenty of tips on how to get remove weeds from a patio and how to clean a patio, but what I've really come to realise is that people with consistently spotless patios don't just clean more. They're actually armed with the right kit from the get-go.

And it's not about having a shed full of gadgets either. In fact, the most pristine patios tend to rely on a handful of hardworking essentials that make light work of spring clean-ups and stop weeds from really taking hold.

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Here are the six things people with spotless patios always have to hand to make sure their outdoor space is clean and free of weeds, and why they make all the difference.

1. A fast and effective patio cleaner

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A spotless patio always starts with a proper clean, and you can do it without a pressure washer as water alone usually won't cut it. A good patio cleaner will help break down built-up dirt, algae and black spots that settle over winter.

Look for formulas designed for your surface (especially if you've got limestone or sandstone in particular) and ideally one that doesn't require hours of scrubbing! I've used Patio Magic, from £9.97 at Amazon, in the past, and it did such a good job, with no pressure washing and extra cleaning required.

Ideal Home's gardens editor, Sophie, has more game-changing patio cleaner recommendations. 'For fast results, my mum and I absolutely love the Monty Miracle Complete Outdoor Cleaner, £29.99 at Amazon. It gets to work in just 10 minutes, removing black spots, algae and dirt, and you don't even need a pressure washer! You'll just need to make sure children and pets are kept away from the cleaner before it's rinsed away.' Plus, it's suitable for most surfaces, including natural surfaces like Indian sandstone.

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She also tested Wet & Forget Mould, Lichen & Algae Remover, which is currently £14.99 on Amazon, and loved its long-lasting results.

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2. A powerful pressure washer

(Image credit: Dan Glasser)

I've tested a fair few of the best pressure washers in my time at Ideal Home, and I can attest that there's a reason why they are a staple for anyone serious about outdoor cleaning. They blast away grime in minutes and can completely transform tired-looking slabs. And they pair really well with patio cleaners, explains Sophie.

'If you have a good patio cleaner on-side, there's next to nothing you can't tackle - algae, grime, the lot. A lot of patio cleaners can be paired with pressure washers to banish tougher stains, too. It's just a case of researching the best machine for the task at hand and the size of your patio (corded or cordless, for example).'

I've found that investing in a reliable model, like our best pressure washer, Karcher K4 Full Control Home pressure washer, £239.99 at ManoMano, means you're far more likely to actually use it, especially when it makes such a visible difference so quickly. Bonus points if it comes with an app or adjustable settings so you don't damage more delicate paving.

Rossi Salvatore, Senior Product Manager at Karcher, concurs that, 'Powerful high-pressure machines quickly lift and rinse away stubborn grime, delivering a deep clean across large outdoor areas in a fraction of the time of traditional methods.'

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3. An easy-to-use weed removal tool

(Image credit: Natasha Brinsmead)

Weeds are the fastest way to ruin an otherwise spotless patio, but tackling them early in spring keeps things manageable, and we've been doing just that in our outdoor space.

The key is having a tool that makes the job quick and not back-breaking. Slimline weeders like this electric weed sweeper from QVC, which our freelancer writer, Lisa, tested, are perfect for making light work of an otherwise annoying job.

While crevice tools, like the set I tested and loved (the WORKPRO weed remover tool, £13.99 at Amazon), are ideal for getting right into the gaps between slabs and pulling weeds out at the root. The easier it is, the more likely you'll stay on top of it, and that's exactly what keeps patios looking pristine.

You can also pick up manual long-handled weed brushes like the one our gardens editor has (Newman & Cole weed and moss remover brush, £9.97 at Amazon), which sweeps away dirt and grime while also tackling those stubborn weeds while it's at it.