4 bulbs to order in September for pink spring blooms – these varieties promise beautiful displays in 2027

Bulb-shopping is one of my favourite September activities, because there are just so many to choose from. You can really tailor your garden colour scheme with them - and to celebrate, I’m rounding up a few of the best bulbs to order in September for pink spring blooms in 2027.

Before we start, it’s important to note that there’s a difference between the best time to plant spring bulbs and ordering them. Some bulbs can be planted in September, like daffodils - but others, like tulips, are best ordered now so that they’re ready for planting later in the autumn.

Still, what better time to stock up? The best spring bulb stockists are selling new collections and classic favourites – and these are the best bulbs to plant in September for pink spring blooms.

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Bulb planting kit

Westland Bulb Planting & Potting Mix £9.84 at Amazon A peat-free potting mix for bulbs, if you'll be planting them in containers. Kent & Stowe Hand Bulb Planter £6.13 at Amazon I'm using this bulb planter to plant my daffodils this year! Empathy Bulb Starter Biofertiliser £8.04 at Amazon Sprinkle some of this bulb starter into the planting hole to help your bulbs settle into your garden.

1. Tulip 'Dreamer'

(Image credit: Thompson & Morgan)

If you’re a fan of peonies, you’ll love this one. Tulip ‘Dreamer’ boasts blush pink, double blooms for fluffy border displays. They look just like peonies, flowering from mid- to late spring, with strikingly fresh green foliage. I think they’re the perfect cottage garden plant, and they look beautiful in a vase, too.

‘ Tulip ‘Dreamer’ is the sort of luscious, layered variety you’ll want to stop and admire, with beautifully ruffled petals in soft shell pink,’ says Annelise Brilli, Thompson & Morgan’s horticultural expert. ‘Exceptionally generous in flower, it produces at least two blooms per stem, creating a fuller, more abundant display than the average tulip.’

Where to buy Tulip 'Dreamer' bulbs:

Thompson & Morgan: Buy Tulip 'Dreamer' bulbs in packs of eight, 16 or 32.

Buy Tulip 'Dreamer' bulbs in packs of eight, 16 or 32. Dutch Grown: Pre-order Tulip 'Dreamer' bulbs for early October dispatch.

2. Tulip 'Huis Ten Bosch'

(Image credit: Thompson & Morgan)

If you're hoping to order fringed bulbs this September for pink spring blooms in 2027, look no further than Tulip 'Huis Ten Bosch'. The fringed petals are a beautiful rose pink with a creamy white base, appearing between April and May.

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Annelise recommends the 'Strawberry Frost' tulip collection, which includes two varieties: Tulip 'Huis Ten Bosch' and Tulip ‘Noordeinde White’, a brilliant white fringed tulip.

'Tulip ‘Strawberry Frost’ provides the perfect contrast to the softness of ‘Dreamer’, with crisply fringed petals delicately coloured in a beautifully balanced blend of pink and cream,' says Annelise.

Where to buy Tulip 'Huis Ten Bosch' bulbs:

Thompson & Morgan: Order the Tulip 'Strawberry Frost' collection, which includes two different fringed varieties.

Order the Tulip 'Strawberry Frost' collection, which includes two different fringed varieties. Amazon: Or, order the pink Tulip 'Huis Ten Bosch' bulbs alone.

3. Narcissus 'Casanova'

(Image credit: Getty Images / TonyBaggett)

'Casanova' daffodils might not look pink at first glance, but they're renowned for their delicate apricot-pink coronas. They make a wonderful addition to a pink flower bed or border, and a great choice if you're looking to plant unusual spring bulbs this month.

'Yellow is the colour which immediately springs to mind with daffodils but, surprisingly, there are some unique and exciting varieties which come in shades of pink,' says Annelise.

'The dashing Narcissus ‘Casanova’ barely looks like a daffodil with its ruffled apricot-pink corona sitting flat against white outer petals. Despite its glamorous appearance, ‘Casanova’ is as hardy and dependable as traditional varieties.'

Where to buy Narcissus 'Casanova' bulbs:

Thompson & Morgan: Order packs of five or 10 Narcissus 'Casanova' bulbs.

4. Tulip 'Pink Impression'

(Image credit: Getty Images / Kaja Hiis)

If you're after a classic egg-shaped tulips, Tulip 'Pink Impression' is one of the best bulbs you can order in September for pink spring flowers. It can grow to over half a metre tall, adding height and colour to garden borders, and it's a lovely spring bulb to grow for cut flowers.

'Tulips are one of the best choices for pink spring blooms in 2027, with so many varieties to choose from,' says Charlotte Daubney, bulb expert at Taylors Bulbs. 'In our top three would be Tulip 'Pink Impression', a top-performing Darwin hybrid with giant, long-lasting flowers.'

Where to buy Tulip 'Pink Impression' bulbs:

Plant these bulbs from November for pretty pink displays next spring.