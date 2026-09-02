Plant these 5 low-maintenance daffodils in September for showstopping spring displays – and minimal effort!
These easy-care varieties will steal the show next spring
Looking to plant some easy-care spring bulbs this month? There are so many low-maintenance daffodil bulbs you can plant in September.
Daffodils usually crown a list of bulbs you can plant in September, and for good reason: they’re among the easiest spring flowers you can grow in the garden, return year after year, and produce some of the earliest displays.
To help you decide which varieties to go for (and there are lots), I’ve pulled together a list of five low-maintenance daffodil bulbs to plant in September. I’ve included stockist details, too, so you can start ordering them ASAP!
What you'll need
1. Narcissus 'Tête-à-tête'
Narcissus ‘Tête-à-tête’ has long been a reigning daffodil variety, and it’s renowned for being one of the easiest spring bulbs to grow in pots. It grows just as well in garden borders, though – and it’s among the best low-maintenance bulbs you can plant in September.
‘One of our top three suggestions would be Narcissus ‘Tête-à-tête’, great for pots as well as dotted into borders,’ says Charlotte Daubney, bulb expert at Taylors Bulbs.
‘Daffodils are the number-one bulb you should be planting in your gardens! They are very low maintenance, very reliable, pest resistant and perennial, so they will come back each year. They’re also a great investment, as they multiply over time.’
Where to buy 'Tête-à-tête' bulbs:
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- Peter Nyssen: Buy 25 Narcissus ‘Tête-à-tête’ bulbs for £5 (or even higher quantities, if you’re filling a larger space!).
- Crocus: Organic and regular ‘Tête-à-tête’ bulbs are available.
2. Narcissus 'Bridal Crown'
‘Bridal Crown’ daffodils look a lot higher maintenance than they really are: majestic, creamy-white ruffled blooms with an orange-yellow centre. They’re easy to look after, though – and one of the best bulbs you can plant for scent.
‘Clusters of double, layered blooms with yellow centres release a wonderfully sweet perfume, making this RHS-recommended variety irresistible in generous drifts or planted in patio containers,’ says Thompson & Morgan’s horticultural expert, Annelise Brilli.
'Cut a few stems for a vase and enjoy their beautiful, fragrant flowers indoors too, extending the spring display beyond the garden.’
Where to buy ‘Bridal Crown’ bulbs:
- Thompson & Morgan: Narcissus ‘Bridal Crown’ bulb packs are available from £11.99.
- YouGarden: Grab the 3 for 2 bulb offer when you buy Daffodil ‘Bridal Crown’.
3. Narcissus 'Ice Baby'
If you’re after something a little different from a daffodil's signature yellow flowers, Narcissus ‘Ice Baby’ produces miniature white blooms. It’s another recommendation of Annelise’s for low-maintenance daffodils to plant in September.
‘This miniature daffodil is a little gem that makes a big impression in smaller gardens and container displays,’ says Annelise. ‘Best appreciated at close quarters, its crisp, reflexed petals surround a perfectly formed snow white cup.
‘Planted along the front of a garden border, it naturalises readily, gradually filling gaps between emerging perennials and delivering a welcome flush of early spring colour from late March.’
Where to buy ‘Ice Baby’ bulbs:
- Amazon: Order 25 Narcissus ‘Ice Baby’ bulbs from The Great British Bulb Company.
- Peter Nyssen: Buy packs of Narcissus ‘Ice Baby’ bulbs in various sizes.
4. Narcissus 'February Gold'
Low-maintenance Narcissus ‘February Gold’ can also be planted in September. Its golden-yellow flowers are perfect for brightening up a garden in late winter and early spring.
‘’February Gold’ is a great variety for those early spring flowers,’ agrees Charlotte from Taylors Bulbs.
Besides rewarding you with earlier spring blooms, ‘February Gold’ also holds an RHS Award of Garden Merit. Just make sure you know how deep to plant daffodil bulbs for the best displays.
Where to buy ‘February Gold’ bulbs:
- Marshalls Garden: Order 8 Daffodil 'February Gold' bulbs for £11.99.
- Crocus: Buy Narcissus 'February Gold' bulbs in various pack sizes.
5. Narcissus 'Thalia'
Last but by no means is a classic daffodil variety: Narcissus ‘Thalia’. It’s often considered one of the best spring bulbs for cut flowers, and it’s another white-bloomed showstopper that’s rich in nectar (perfect for the bees in early spring!).
Charlotte recommends ‘Thalia’ to those of us looking for low-maintenance daffodil bulbs to plant in September, describing it as, ‘A dainty, delicate, multiheaded white variety, and a firm favourite at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.'
Where to buy ‘Thalia’ bulbs:
- Thompson & Morgan: Order Narcissus 'Thalia' bulbs to grow ice-white flowers.
- YouGarden: Another great place to buy Daffodil 'Thalia' bulbs at a competitive price.
These easy-care daffodils are sure to steal the show in spring. You could even plant several varieties at once for a mix of colours and texture.
Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.
As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She loves sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.