Plant these 5 low-maintenance daffodils in September for showstopping spring displays – and minimal effort!

Looking to plant some easy-care spring bulbs this month? There are so many low-maintenance daffodil bulbs you can plant in September.

Daffodils usually crown a list of bulbs you can plant in September, and for good reason: they’re among the easiest spring flowers you can grow in the garden, return year after year, and produce some of the earliest displays.

To help you decide which varieties to go for (and there are lots), I’ve pulled together a list of five low-maintenance daffodil bulbs to plant in September. I’ve included stockist details, too, so you can start ordering them ASAP!

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What you'll need

Kent & Stowe Kent & Stowe Hand Bulb Planter £6.13 at Amazon The bulb planter I'm using to plant my daffodils this year! Burgon & Ball Burgon & Ball RHS Long Handle Bulb Planter £42 at B&Q This long-handled bulb planter is perfect for planting bulbs in the lawn. Miracle-Gro Miracle-Gro Premium Bulb Fibre £8.35 at B&Q If you'll be planting your bulbs in pots, this compost is top-rated.

1. Narcissus 'Tête-à-tête'

(Image credit: Getty Images / onepony)

Narcissus ‘Tête-à-tête’ has long been a reigning daffodil variety, and it’s renowned for being one of the easiest spring bulbs to grow in pots. It grows just as well in garden borders, though – and it’s among the best low-maintenance bulbs you can plant in September.

‘One of our top three suggestions would be Narcissus ‘Tête-à-tête’, great for pots as well as dotted into borders,’ says Charlotte Daubney, bulb expert at Taylors Bulbs .

‘Daffodils are the number-one bulb you should be planting in your gardens! They are very low maintenance, very reliable, pest resistant and perennial, so they will come back each year. They’re also a great investment, as they multiply over time.’

Where to buy 'Tête-à-tête' bulbs:

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Peter Nyssen: Buy 25 Narcissus ‘Tête-à-tête’ bulbs for £5 (or even higher quantities, if you’re filling a larger space!).

Buy (or even higher quantities, if you’re filling a larger space!). Crocus: Organic and regular ‘Tête-à-tête’ bulbs are available.

2. Narcissus 'Bridal Crown'

(Image credit: Getty Images / Minh Hoang Cong)

‘Bridal Crown’ daffodils look a lot higher maintenance than they really are: majestic, creamy-white ruffled blooms with an orange-yellow centre. They’re easy to look after, though – and one of the best bulbs you can plant for scent.

‘Clusters of double, layered blooms with yellow centres release a wonderfully sweet perfume, making this RHS-recommended variety irresistible in generous drifts or planted in patio containers,’ says Thompson & Morgan’s horticultural expert, Annelise Brilli.

'Cut a few stems for a vase and enjoy their beautiful, fragrant flowers indoors too, extending the spring display beyond the garden.’

Where to buy ‘Bridal Crown’ bulbs:

Thompson & Morgan: Narcissus ‘Bridal Crown’ bulb packs are available from £11.99.

are available from £11.99. YouGarden: Grab the 3 for 2 bulb offer when you buy Daffodil ‘Bridal Crown’ .

3. Narcissus 'Ice Baby'

(Image credit: Getty Images / gurineb)

If you’re after something a little different from a daffodil's signature yellow flowers, Narcissus ‘Ice Baby’ produces miniature white blooms. It’s another recommendation of Annelise’s for low-maintenance daffodils to plant in September.

‘This miniature daffodil is a little gem that makes a big impression in smaller gardens and container displays,’ says Annelise. ‘Best appreciated at close quarters, its crisp, reflexed petals surround a perfectly formed snow white cup.

‘Planted along the front of a garden border, it naturalises readily, gradually filling gaps between emerging perennials and delivering a welcome flush of early spring colour from late March.’

Where to buy ‘Ice Baby’ bulbs:

Amazon: Order 25 Narcissus ‘Ice Baby’ bulbs from The Great British Bulb Company.

Order from The Great British Bulb Company. Peter Nyssen: Buy packs of Narcissus ‘Ice Baby’ bulbs in various sizes.

4. Narcissus 'February Gold'

(Image credit: Getty Images / Geraint Rowland Photography)

Low-maintenance Narcissus ‘February Gold’ can also be planted in September. Its golden-yellow flowers are perfect for brightening up a garden in late winter and early spring.

‘’February Gold’ is a great variety for those early spring flowers,’ agrees Charlotte from Taylors Bulbs.

Besides rewarding you with earlier spring blooms, ‘February Gold’ also holds an RHS Award of Garden Merit. Just make sure you know how deep to plant daffodil bulbs for the best displays.

Where to buy ‘February Gold’ bulbs:

5. Narcissus 'Thalia'

(Image credit: Getty Images / sebastianosecondi)

Last but by no means is a classic daffodil variety: Narcissus ‘Thalia’. It’s often considered one of the best spring bulbs for cut flowers, and it’s another white-bloomed showstopper that’s rich in nectar (perfect for the bees in early spring!).

Charlotte recommends ‘Thalia’ to those of us looking for low-maintenance daffodil bulbs to plant in September, describing it as, ‘A dainty, delicate, multiheaded white variety, and a firm favourite at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.'

Where to buy ‘Thalia’ bulbs:

Thompson & Morgan: Order Narcissus 'Thalia' bulbs to grow ice-white flowers.

Order Narcissus 'Thalia' bulbs to grow ice-white flowers. YouGarden: Another great place to buy Daffodil 'Thalia' bulbs at a competitive price.

These easy-care daffodils are sure to steal the show in spring. You could even plant several varieties at once for a mix of colours and texture.