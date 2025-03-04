Habitat has reinvented the egg chair with a striking new look — it's destined to be the next big garden furniture trend

Habitat’s new Selene Rattan Effect Garden Egg Chair has given the classic egg chair a fresh new look - and we think it's destined to be a bestseller this season.

If you’ve been on the hunt for the best rattan garden furniture , then consider the new Selene Rattan Effect Garden Egg Chair (£250) as the next statement seating addition to your outdoor space.

The chair caught the attention of the Ideal Home team at the Habitat Spring/Summer press show. It's curved design is an upgrade on the classic egg chairs championed by Habitat's Kora Egg Chair (£200). We have a feeling it is a new style that is going to be repeated across the high street this summer as the perfect centrepiece for a garden patio idea.

Habitat Selene Rattan Effect Garden Egg Chair - Natural £250 at Habitat The Selene Egg Chair is simply stunning to look at. Its curved edges make it comfortable for lounging and great to look at.

One of the best things about this time of year (aside from the weather gradually starting to warm up) is that all our favourite brands are hosting their annual spring/summer press shows, giving us a sneak preview of their upcoming summer buys. Visiting the Habitat new season collection , it is here the Ideal Home team first spotted the egg chair - in fact, our Deputy Digital Editor Rebecca Knight predicted it would be quick to sell out.

The Selene egg chair is a statement piece and certainly caused a stir at the show. When selecting the best garden furniture ideas , you want to select something that is both comfortable and stylish - Habitat’s new egg chair has this in spades.

The Selene Rattan Effect Garden Egg Chair has a steel frame and is made from synthetic materials. It comes with soft removable cushions. These cushions are shower proof, but Habitat recommends you store them inside when not in use.

The biggest difference between last years Kora Egg Chair and this year's Selene Egg Chair is that the Selene chair is backless and has a circular shape. It gives it a more luxurious edge - not to mention all those curved edges create a wonderful cocooning effect.

The Selene is a beautiful, statement piece with timeless appeal. There’s no doubt it will be a huge hit this summer. I’ve already added it to my payday wishlist…

