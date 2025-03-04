Habitat has reinvented the egg chair with a striking new look — it's destined to be the next big garden furniture trend

It's on track to be the next bestseller

The Selene Rattan Egg Chair at the Habitat Spring/Summer 2025 press show.
(Image credit: Future PLC/ Sara Hesikova)
Jump to category:
Kezia Reynolds
By
published

Habitat’s new Selene Rattan Effect Garden Egg Chair has given the classic egg chair a fresh new look - and we think it's destined to be a bestseller this season.

If you’ve been on the hunt for the best rattan garden furniture, then consider the new Selene Rattan Effect Garden Egg Chair (£250) as the next statement seating addition to your outdoor space.

The chair caught the attention of the Ideal Home team at the Habitat Spring/Summer press show. It's curved design is an upgrade on the classic egg chairs championed by Habitat's Kora Egg Chair (£200). We have a feeling it is a new style that is going to be repeated across the high street this summer as the perfect centrepiece for a garden patio idea.

Habitat Selene Rattan Effect Garden Egg Chair - Natural
Habitat Selene Rattan Effect Garden Egg Chair - Natural

The Selene Egg Chair is simply stunning to look at. Its curved edges make it comfortable for lounging and great to look at.

One of the best things about this time of year (aside from the weather gradually starting to warm up) is that all our favourite brands are hosting their annual spring/summer press shows, giving us a sneak preview of their upcoming summer buys. Visiting the Habitat new season collection, it is here the Ideal Home team first spotted the egg chair - in fact, our Deputy Digital Editor Rebecca Knight predicted it would be quick to sell out.

The Selene egg chair is a statement piece and certainly caused a stir at the show. When selecting the best garden furniture ideas, you want to select something that is both comfortable and stylish - Habitat’s new egg chair has this in spades.

The Selene Rattan Effect Garden Egg Chair has a steel frame and is made from synthetic materials. It comes with soft removable cushions. These cushions are shower proof, but Habitat recommends you store them inside when not in use.

The Selene Rattan Egg Chair at the Habitat Spring/Summer 2025 press show.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Sara Hesikova)

The biggest difference between last years Kora Egg Chair and this year's Selene Egg Chair is that the Selene chair is backless and has a circular shape. It gives it a more luxurious edge - not to mention all those curved edges create a wonderful cocooning effect.

The Selene is a beautiful, statement piece with timeless appeal. There’s no doubt it will be a huge hit this summer. I’ve already added it to my payday wishlist…

Alternatives

We haven't seen many other egg chairs in this style yet, but the original design is popular for a reason, it's timeless and so comfy to sit in. Here are a few of our top egg chair picks around at the moment.

Habitat Kora Rattan Effect Garden Egg Chair - Grey
Habitat Kora Rattan Effect Garden Egg Chair - Grey

The Kora Egg Chair is a classic choice and one that is popular with the Ideal Home team. It's comfortable and stylish - what more could you want?

Freestanding Outdoor Hanging 2-Seater Egg Chair
Freestanding Outdoor Hanging 2-Seater Egg Chair

Currently 44% off (this two-seater egg chair was £408), buy now while stocks last. If you need an egg chair with more space - perhaps to share with a loved one - a two-seater is your best choice.

Blisswood Swing Egg Chair, Rattan Hanging Egg Chair With Cushion, Foldable Egg Chair Outdoor Indoor, Garden Patio Hammock Chair With Stand & Adjustable Height, Upto 160 Kg Weight Capacity (natural)
Blisswood Swing Egg Chair

Embrace cloud-like comfort with this swinging chair, which has been erganomically designed to support your body. It's also made from durable rattan and rust-resistant iron, so you can enjoy it for summers to come.

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸