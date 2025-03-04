Habitat has reinvented the egg chair with a striking new look — it's destined to be the next big garden furniture trend
It's on track to be the next bestseller
Habitat’s new Selene Rattan Effect Garden Egg Chair has given the classic egg chair a fresh new look - and we think it's destined to be a bestseller this season.
If you’ve been on the hunt for the best rattan garden furniture, then consider the new Selene Rattan Effect Garden Egg Chair (£250) as the next statement seating addition to your outdoor space.
The chair caught the attention of the Ideal Home team at the Habitat Spring/Summer press show. It's curved design is an upgrade on the classic egg chairs championed by Habitat's Kora Egg Chair (£200). We have a feeling it is a new style that is going to be repeated across the high street this summer as the perfect centrepiece for a garden patio idea.
The Selene Egg Chair is simply stunning to look at. Its curved edges make it comfortable for lounging and great to look at.
One of the best things about this time of year (aside from the weather gradually starting to warm up) is that all our favourite brands are hosting their annual spring/summer press shows, giving us a sneak preview of their upcoming summer buys. Visiting the Habitat new season collection, it is here the Ideal Home team first spotted the egg chair - in fact, our Deputy Digital Editor Rebecca Knight predicted it would be quick to sell out.
The Selene egg chair is a statement piece and certainly caused a stir at the show. When selecting the best garden furniture ideas, you want to select something that is both comfortable and stylish - Habitat’s new egg chair has this in spades.
The Selene Rattan Effect Garden Egg Chair has a steel frame and is made from synthetic materials. It comes with soft removable cushions. These cushions are shower proof, but Habitat recommends you store them inside when not in use.
The biggest difference between last years Kora Egg Chair and this year's Selene Egg Chair is that the Selene chair is backless and has a circular shape. It gives it a more luxurious edge - not to mention all those curved edges create a wonderful cocooning effect.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
The Selene is a beautiful, statement piece with timeless appeal. There’s no doubt it will be a huge hit this summer. I’ve already added it to my payday wishlist…
Alternatives
We haven't seen many other egg chairs in this style yet, but the original design is popular for a reason, it's timeless and so comfy to sit in. Here are a few of our top egg chair picks around at the moment.
The Kora Egg Chair is a classic choice and one that is popular with the Ideal Home team. It's comfortable and stylish - what more could you want?
Currently 44% off (this two-seater egg chair was £408), buy now while stocks last. If you need an egg chair with more space - perhaps to share with a loved one - a two-seater is your best choice.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Building regulations for extensions — what you need to know
Ensure your project sails through the approval process
By Natasha Brinsmead
-
Why a stylish sofa cover might be the one thing your living room is lacking
How Nolan Interior can help your sofas look better and last longer
By Ideal Home
-
I’ve found a game-changing way to empty a vacuum cleaner without getting dust everywhere — and it’ll help feed your garden for free, too
Sorry, dust clouds… you’re not welcome in our homes anymore
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Where to place a snake plant — and the spots to dodge if you want to avoid harming this 'unkillable' houseplant
It's resilient, but it'll thrive best in this position
By Sophie King
-
Garden experts reveal their tricks for growing potatoes in containers — the easy, hassle-free way to grow your own spuds
Follow these steps and you'll be able to enjoy a bounty of potatoes this year
By Katie Sims
-
What is crop rotation? The secret expert gardeners use to guarantee a successful bumper crop of vegetables every year
It's the key to vegetable garden success
By Sophie King
-
How to chit seed potatoes — 4 simple steps, and why gardening experts say it's key to bumper harvests
Grow more gardener's gold than ever before
By Sophie King
-
I was sceptical, but these expert-approved plants and flowers convinced me that Mocha Mousse, Pantone's Colour of the Year, is the perfect colour for gardens
These are the best varieties for coffee and chocolate tones
By Sophie King
-
How to improve drainage in a garden — 4 DIY options drainage experts say will solve waterlogging
These are the best garden drainage systems you can install yourself
By Katie Sims
-
Are greenhouses worth it? 5 of the best benefits for your most productive garden yet
We've weighed up the pros and cons of buying a greenhouse
By Sophie King
-
Where should I place a monstera plant in my home? The 3 best spots according to feng shui and plant experts
Help you and your plant babies thrive by styling them up in the best spots in the house
By Holly Walsh