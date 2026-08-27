I have a tiny one-bed flat, and these are the 6 clever home buys I’ve spotted in the Argos sale that will make my space more stylish and orderly
My top picks from Argos' Big Red Event
Argos is hosting a huge sale right now, and if you have a small home, it’s great news for you, as I’ve spotted so many clever bargains that promise to make your tiny space tidy, functional and stylish.
Whether you're looking for clever clutter-busters, the latest home decor trends, the best cleaning products, or kitchen appliances, Argos is genuinely one of the best places to look - especially when you have the option of delivery or free in-store pickup.
Right now, the Argos Big Red Event is offering hundreds of home essentials at discounted prices, from the best air fryers to the best mops. However, I’ve dug up the best home buys for a small space so you don’t have to worry about skimping on style or sacrificing space.
As a certified member of the tiny homes club (I live in a small one-bed flat with my partner), I’m always looking for furniture that has two functions. So, when I spotted the Habitat Harriet Coffee Table and Pouffes - Natural (was £210, now £105 at Argos), was half price, I knew it was just the sort of thing I was looking for.
The clever Harriet coffee table has pull-out stools that create extra seating in your living room. I love hosting friends and family but frequently find I never have enough seating. Something like this is perfect for those who find themselves in similar situations. You can use the coffee table every day, and the stools stay tucked underneath until you need them. It also helps that this table and stool set looks incredibly stylish, too.
Here are a few more clever home buys of a similar vein that you can shop in Argos’ latest huge sale event.
I've previously raved about this brilliant Argos dish drainer, because it's elevated feet and run-off pipe makes it more hygeneic. When you lack space, it's even more important to maintain a clean kitchen at all times.
We're getting into best heated airer season, so snap yours up while it's on sale. These dry your washing fast and then can be tucked away out of sight afterwards - rather than getting in your way for days at a time, as with a standard airer.
Small homes can look just as stunning and stylish as a larger space - you just need to get a little creative when it comes to clutter and storage.
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Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!