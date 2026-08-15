Frances Tophill reveals the controversial paint colour she uses on sheds and fences – 'it creates a really beautiful backdrop for the plants'
And the colour she'd avoid!
Love Your Garden's Frances Tophill just shared a controversial gardening opinion, and it isn’t about plants – it’s about shed and fence colours. More specifically, the colours she likes and dislikes the most.
There’s always going to be a mix of opinions when it comes to fence colours you should avoid, but the British horticulturist, author and television presenter thinks pastel colours are out – and a surprisingly bold colour is in: black.
Well, surprising to some people. Personally, I (and my mum) love a black fence – and I think it can completely transform the look of a garden.
Bold shed colours are said to boost a home’s value, but black is one of those paint colours that people tend to sit on the fence about. Frances Tophill thinks it's a wiser choice than pastel colours, though.
Pastel fence colours can attract bees to your garden, of course, so there are merits to painting your shed and fence a lighter shade – but soft greens, in particular, are the ones that Frances highlighted as a no-no.
‘I don’t like when fences and sheds are painted soft greens and pastel colours,’ Frances said in a recent Instagram reel. ‘I like it when they’re painted black.’
That was music to my ears, because I’ve been obsessed with my mum’s shed and fence ever since she painted both black. Protek Royal Exterior Wood Finish, which you can order from Robert Dyas, is a water-repelling timber treatment that contains a mould inhibitor, so it protects and paints the wood at the same time.
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Some gardeners believe that black-painted fences can make a garden feel smaller, but Frances thinks it’s the perfect background for our plants.
‘It seems controversial – a lot of people love it, some people hate it – but actually, what it does is it creates a really beautiful backdrop for the plants to become the main thing that you see, whereas a bright colour can sometimes make a space feel smaller and make the plants disappear against the colour,’ she said in the video.
‘It’s just my opinion – not everyone needs to do it – but, for me, sheds should always be black.’
Other experts agree that dark paint colours have their place in the garden, too.
‘Dark colours such as charcoal, black and deep brown give a premium feel, create a cosy glow and make warm white lighting appear richer and more golden,’ says Jon Saeed, managing director of LightingLegends.com.
‘They’re also great for allowing plants to stand out and making their colours appear richer. This is why you’ll often find that dark fences are used in high-end outdoor spaces such as restaurant terraces, because they let the lighting and plants become the feature.’
Of course, a really tiny garden with minimal planting might benefit more from a lighter shade of paint to make your garden feel bigger than it really is.
‘Lighter colours like soft sage, off-white and light grey will make gardens feel bigger and more open,’ says Jon. ‘They reflect light around the space and are a good option for those with smaller gardens.’
It’s worth adjusting your planting scheme in favour of deeper tones, though. Heuchera 'Plum Pudding from Crocus, for example, looks striking against a lighter fence or shed.
‘Lighter fences are great for areas that have plants with darker or more pastel foliage,’ says Jon.
Where to buy black garden paint
Would you take a leaf out of Frances' book and paint your shed and fence black?
Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.
As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She loves sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.