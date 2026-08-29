Next's affordable set of wall lights is the answer to pending dark evenings - this is how I'm getting my kitchen prepped for autumn

As August draws to a close, all I am thinking about is how to make my home cosier for the darker evenings ahead. I know I shouldn't be wishing summer away, but September always triggers that 'back to school' feeling, and as a result, I'm eager to make some tweaks around my home ahead of the new season.

Lighting is the biggest design feature that really comes into its own when autumn rolls around, and this wall light set from Next particularly caught my eye.

I recently discovered Next's 'The Set' range and it is one of the best value homeware launches I've seen in a long time. The home accessories, such as lighting, bedding and rugs, come in affordable sets, making trend-led updates more budget-friendly. Here's why I'm shopping this chic kitchen lighting idea.

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The Set The Set 2 Pack Brass Rechargeable Wall Lights £75 at Next UK I love the brushed brass finish of these wall lights - they look so much more expensive than other brighter gold alternatives. £75 for two is so handy and an easy way to flank a painting or open shelving.

It's no secret that wall lights have boomed in popularity in the last year or so. What was once seen as a more traditional lighting choice has now expanded into so many different trendy styles, offering a practical way to add character and illumination to your home.

Kitchens are one room where wall lights are especially useful. On an evening, particularly in the winter, turning the overhead light on can make your home feel stark and uninviting, so layering lots of different lighting options will provide ambience as well as useful illumination for worktops.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

Next's 'The Set' range is a gamechanger for achieving a stylish home without overspending. Let's face it, you rarely need just one light, so their handy collection that comes in pairs for the price of one light elsewhere saves you time and money while decorating.

I have long been a fan of brass wall lights. They add a subtle antique touch to a kitchen, and this set from Next have had a modern update with the matching brass shade - it's also much more practical for cooking spaces where cooking smells can embed into fabric shades.

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The piece de resistance of these wall lights is that they're rechargeable. I live in a rented home so wiring wall lights in isn't going to happen, but if you're adding them in retrospectively even to a home you own, calling in an electrician is an added expense.

Instead, you can simply screw these into the wall just before the evenings start to get darker and your kitchen will have the perfect ambience all winter.

Shop more rechargeable wall lights

LaRedoute Set of 2 Delphine Flower Rechargeable Wall Lights in Gold £19.99 at La Redoute UK If you prefer a more ditsy cottage-inspired look, these flower wall lights from LaRedoute will be the perfect choice. DUSK Twila Rechargeable Pleated Wall Light - Brass £30 at Dusk.com I love the pleated shade on this wall light. It adds interest without detracting from the minimalistic colour scheme. Dusk Flexicell Geneva Rechargeable Touch Dimmable Led Wall Light £35 at Dunelm For a more classic style, choose this rechargeable wall light from Dunelm with an elongated shade that will lengthen the wall.

While getting the look and feel of your kitchen right is essential, so are the practical elements. These small kitchen storage ideas are perfect for decluttering for the new season.

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